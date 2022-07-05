For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

La Marzocco Legacy Linea Mini

La Marzocco

The Linea Mini is quite possibly one of the best at-home espresso machines, combining cafe-quality espresso-making abilities with a smaller footprint to use at home. Hell, even Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat loves the Linea Mini — so much so that Butler brings his machine on the go.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Linea Mini, La Marzocco unveiled its Legacy Linea Mini, which is inspired by the original drawings of the Linea Classic by Piero Bambi, the founder of the company. The limited-edition machine is available for pre-order now, with units expected to ship in September.

Price: $7,200

Helen's Wines x The Goods Mart: Female Founded Snack Box

Helen's

New York City-based online convenience store The Goods Mart has a new snack box, and it's filled with foods that are bound to be your next favorite snacks. The female-centric box includes snacks from female-led brands, including Azzizah's Herbal Green Popcorn, Magic Dates Snack Bits and Moonshot Crackers. Plus, each box comes with a bottle of natty rosé wine that's made by a female producer.

A portion of profits from sales of the box will be donated to the Women's Reproductive Right's Assistance Project.

Price: $75

Acid League x Diaspora Co. Nandini Coriander Kit

Acid League

We love Acid League's Proxies, non-alcoholic wine alternatives, but the brand also makes exceptional pantry staples like vinegars and olive oils. The brand partnered with the spice brand Diaspora Co. on the Nandini Coriander kit. The kit includes a vinegar that's made with Diaspora Co.'s Nandini coriander, as well as the coriander, Guntur Sannam chillies and Aranya black pepper

Price: $55

Avocado Zero Waste

Avocado

From mattresses to pillows, Avocado is making excellent eco-friendly products. It now has a Zero Waste collection of furniture, which is handmade only with upcycled wood. The beechwood line includes almost everything you need for the home from a coffee table to a stool. Avocado is attempting to be one of the most sustainable companies on earth, and this is just another step to reaching that goal.

Price: $329+

