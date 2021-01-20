7 Magazine Racks to De-Clutter Your Living Room

A couch and coffee table are top of mind when furnishing a living room, with lamps and lounge chairs added if space allows. A magazine rack, while admittedly not essential, is an underrated and design-forward accessory. Beyond serving as a receptacle for notable print issues, a magazine rack can make a space feel more complete: molded plywood enhances a minimal, mid-century-inspired space, while a powder-coated steel frame is in keeping with contemporary trends. Consider it a low-lift way to sample a new aesthetic, or simply bring cohesion to a room.

Umbra Arling Magazine Rack

Resembling two hands coming together to form the shape of a "v," the Arling rack is an affordable way to show off your print media. There's not much too it — throw your magazines in it and grab an issue when the mood strikes — but that's what makes this such a great product.

Price: $50

EQ3 Perch Magazine Rack

Put your magazines on a pedestal. The all-metal design cups your publications, and there is some assembly required, but it'll be worth it.

Price: $60

Kate and Laurel Alton Faux Leather Magazine Holder

With its dual compartments, the Alton magazine holder can help you better organize whatever you put in it. The faux leather wrap in brown pairs well with the gold frame, and the handle makes it easy to transport the entire thing from room to room.

Price: $60

Schoolhouse Electric A-Frame Storage Rack

A more classic ode to mid-century styling, Schoolhouse Electric’s A-frame rack can hold everything from magazines to books and albums, or logs adjacent to the fireplace. With an understated bronzed steel frame, it’s minimal, yet utterly functional.

Price: $149

Saito Wood Co. Ayous Magazine Rack

Crafted from plywood, with a warm-hued wood veneer, the Saito Wood Co. magazine rack fuses mid-century undertones with atemporal minimalism. Its simplicity lends it chameleonic qualities, complementing virtually any style of decor.

Price: $230

Offi Mag Table

Take a seat for a moment and pull up a magazine. This single-piece magazine rack/table/bench is a cleverly designed home accessory that may very well be the most interesting thing you own.

Price: $249

Fritz Hansen Planner Magazine Holder

The made-in-Denmark magazine holder combines contrasting materials — a textile cradle and steel frame — that somehow maintains a sense of cohesion, a togetherness that will hopefully help you clutter your home and, by extension, your life.

Price: $295

