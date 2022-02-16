Casper's New Cooling Pillow Is Nice, Nice Baby

When it comes to a good night's sleep, the last thing anyone needs is to wake up in a puddle of sweat. Overheating during sleep is a common ailment for many people, with one study showing up to 41 percent of people get the dreaded night sweats. Luckily, many bedding brands have tried to help hot sleepers through products like cooling mattresses, bed sheets and pillows. Casper, which last year released a whole collection of cooling products, is now supplementing that with a new cooling pillow designed to cradle your precious hot head.

Casper took its standard foam pillow and enhanced it by adding "Snow Technology" (and a $50 markup), which essentially pulls heat away from the body through its self-described HeatDelete bands housed inside the pillow. It's the same technology that Casper applied to its mattress, but on a smaller scale.

The brand claims its Snow Technology guarantees more than 12 hours of cooler sleep, though we envy anyone who can sleep for more than 12 hours a day.

Besides the fancy Mr. Freeze-like tech, the pillow uses AirScape foam, which has hundreds of perforations to increase airflow, while remaining cushion-y and supportive. The foam is also triple-layered to ensure proper spine and neck alignment, and the outer layer of the pillow stays cool to the touch.

The Foam Pillow with Snow Technology is available in standard and king sizes, and doubling up yields a tiny discount. The pillow is also backed by a 30-day trial period and one-year limited pillow warranty.

Price: $139+

Tyler Chin Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.

