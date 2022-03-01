Today's Top Stories
With Amazon Aware, You Can Feel Less Guilty About Shopping on Amazon

Amazon is aware of its impact on the environment, so its new collection is a little on the nose with the brand name.

By Tyler Chin
amazon aware bed sheets
Amazon

While its name may bring to mind the lungs of the Earth, Amazon isn't exactly known for its positive impact on the environment. From an excess of packaging to selling products of unknown origin, Amazon has long been a top contributor to a more polluted world. In 2020, Amazon disclosed that its carbon footprint went up 19 percent, year over year.

The e-tailer has since committed to change through its operations, hoping to hit net-zero carbon by 2040. And in its efforts to achieve that, Amazon has launched a new eco-friendly brand encompassing items from home goods to clothing and beauty.

Aware, the new sustainable brand from Amazon, features items that are part of the Climate Pledge Friendly program, which means they've all received third-party certifications that verify that they meet sustainable standards. These standards vary by the type of product, so organic materials are actually organic and beauty products are free of harmful chemicals. Each of the items in the Aware line featured a helpful little badge to denote their candidacy for the program, and when you go to a specific product page, you can find the exact certifications for that item.

The new line features a lot of products, so we sifted through the selections to find some stuff you may want to add to cart immediately.

Amazon Aware 100% Organic Cotton 300 Thread Count Duvet Cover Set

Amazon Aware 100% Organic Cotton 300 Thread Count Duvet Cover Set
amazon.com
$64.99
SHOP NOW

Shopping for some new bedding? Start with this duvet cover set, which is certified carbon neutral.

Amazon Aware 100% Organic Cotton Ribbed Bath Towels

Amazon Aware 100% Organic Cotton Ribbed Bath Towels, 4 Pack
amazon.com
$54.99
SHOP NOW

Durable, soft and super-absorbent, these towels are certified organic cotton and certified as Made in Green by Oeko-Tex.

Amazon Aware Men's Fleece Sweatpants

Amazon Aware Men's Fleece Sweatpants
amazon.com
$38.30
SHOP NOW

We've seen worse sweatpants at this price point, and none of those are certified carbon neutral.

Amazon Aware Balancing Face Cleanser

Amazon Aware Balancing Face Cleanser
amazon.com
$15.99
SHOP NOW

The last thing you need is crap ingredients in your facial cleanser, and this one from Aware is certified to be free of that garbage.

Amazon Aware Unisex 3-Pack Crew Socks

Amazon Aware Unisex 3-Pack Crew Socks
amazon.com
$20.70
SHOP NOW

I think it's legitimately impossible to own too many socks.

Amazon Aware Facial Tissue

Amazon Aware Facial Tissue
amazon.com
$24.99
SHOP NOW

These tissues are made of 100 percent recycled paper, with a minimum composition of 65 percent post-consumer content. Just don't reuse your tissues — you're not doing anyone any favors with that.

