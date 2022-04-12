For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.



J.Crew x Liberty Bedding

J.Crew J.Crew

J.Crew tapped the legendary London fabrics brand Liberty to release a full-on home collection comprising bedding, puzzles and table linens. The apparel brand picked four of Liberty's prints and applied it to the new collection, which is available now but won't ship until next month.



Oishii x Nekohama Omakase Chocolate Bark

Nekohama Nekohama

Oishii, purveyor of amazingly sweet strawberries, teamed up with matcha brand Nekohama on a chocolate bar, er, bark you won't want to share with the children (mainly because they won't appreciate it). The bark is made of eight grams of Nekohama matha and six of Oishii's berries. It's not an everyday snack, but one you'll want to whip out every once in a while to celebrate something.

East Fork Fiddlehead

East Fork

When a brand's ceramics sell out as quickly as a shoe release, then you know the ceramics are worth the hype. East Fork released its new seasonal glaze for spring, and it feels just as spring-y as it should. Dubbed Fiddlehead, the green is reminiscent of all the shades of verde you'd find out in nature. Get your Mug in Fiddlehead — or any of East Fork's other pieces — quickly because the glaze will only be available through June.

Nest Luxury Weighted Blanket

Nest Bedding

Nest released a new weighted blanket to complement its range of mattresses and bedding. The weighted blanket — available in weights of 15, 18 and 25 pounds — are filled with glass beads, which stay in place thanks to the quilted construction. One side is a soft jersey, while the other is a layer of rayon. If you'd rather wrap it in a duvet cover, you can, and it'll stay in place with the corner loops.



