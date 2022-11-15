Today's Top Stories





The 8 Best Weighted Blankets to Buy

If you’re having trouble sleeping, a weighted blanket could help. Here’s what you need to know before buying, and the best ones to get.

Sleep is an integral part of immunity, and yet, trouble sleeping is something we’re likely all struggling with. If your mind starts racing as soon as your head hits the pillow, a weighted blanket could be your solution. The calming effect of the weight will slow things down, comfort you while keeping cozy. They feel like a hug, so whether you can’t remember the last time you had human contact or you’re getting sick of hugging your S.O., this blanket can help you.

      Weighted Blankets 101

      What do weighted blankets do?

      For those who have insomnia, weighted blankets “can provide a beneficial calming effect,” according to a study published in the Journal of Sleep Medicine & Disorders. The study found that movement during sleep decreased, and participants subjectively liked sleeping with the blanket. If you enjoy the process of going to sleep, you’re more likely to sleep, basically. In addition to helping you sleep, weighted blankets can also help decrease anxiety and stress. “Weighted blankets were first used for patients with an autism spectrum disorder, who found the weight of the blanket served as a grounding mechanism and helped them calm down,” Dr. Nina Vasan, MD, chief medical officer of Real and Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Stanford, says.

      Do weighted blankets work?

      Yes, and the reason they work is found in the deep touch pressure effect. “Deep Touch Pressure, where firm touch is applied to the body either by the self or by a machine, has been shown to improve functioning and reduce symptoms of anxiety,” according to a study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Practice. It relaxes the nervous system and makes you feel calm, according to Dr. Vasan. If you have anxiety or stress, studies show that a weighted blanket can help. Whether you have trouble falling asleep or feel stressed during the day, a weighted blanket can provide the relief you need to feel better.

      What’s the best weight for a weighted blanket?

      When shopping for a blanket, you’ll likely have to figure out what size. While some brands separate by your bed size (twin, full, queen, king), many provide just weights. Consensus says the blanket should be about 10 percent of your body weight, so for a 150-pound individual, 15 pounds is best. However, if you and your partner share a bed, it’s easier to get one that’s for a Queen or King bed, which more and more brands are creating to make it a no-brain decision as to what to buy. Weighted blankets are intended to be heavy, and with that comes heat. It’s like being wrapped in a flannel sleeping bag — you might go to bed cold, but you’ll wake up sweating in the middle of the night. To prevent that, many brands offer materials that cool while compressing, but if you’re a hot sleeper, it’s worth trying a lighter weight.

      What's the best way to wash a weighted blanket?

      Given that they're very heavy and filled with materials like sand or glass beads, weighted blankets require more delicate care than your standard quilt or comforter. Regardless of which weighted blanket you choose, you'll want to carefully read the care instructions to see if the blanket is machine-washable or if it is hand wash-only, spot clean-only or dry-clean-only. If your blanket is machine-washable, great! You have a fairly easy-to-care-for weighted blanket — but you're not out of the woods yet. You'll also want to check if the entire blanket is washable or just the outer cover, what temperature and cycle should be used, if the blanket can be put in the dryer (probably not if you're washing the entire thing and not just the cover) and you should pay attention to how much your blanket weighs. The general consensus is that any weighted blanket clocking in at over 15 pounds should be washed in an industrial machine at a laundromat, as washing it at home could potentially damage your machine.

      The Best Weighted Blankets

      Best Overall Weighted Blanket
      Gravity Blanket
      $45 AT GRAVITY BLANKETS

      • Soft and plush
      • Weighted piece doesn't shift around

      • Not fully machine washable

      Gravity weighs you down, so logically, a blanket with the same name is the heavyweight of this competition. It's soft and plush, and what we dream of wrapping ourselves in while we’re at work. A duvet-like cover with two types of internal clips means the weighted piece stays put, even if you go from your stomach to your side to your back all in one night. The external cover is machine washable, while the interior is hand-wash only.

      Weight Options: 15, 20, 25 and 35 pounds

      Best Splurge Weighted Blanket
      Saatva Weighted Blanket
      $295 AT SAATVA

      • Feels luxurious
      • Even pressure

      • Only available in two weights

      Saatva makes an impressive luxury mattress, and its weighted blanket also feels luxurious. It's made of organic cotton velvet that feels extra buttery on the skin. The blanket is made up of glass beads that provide even pressure when you're tucked in.

      Weight Options: 12 and 20 pounds

      Best Budget Weighted Blanket
      Luna Weighted Blanket
      $60 AT LUNABLANKET.COM

      • Smooth to the touch
      • Excellent value

      • Not very breathable

      The lightest weight starts at 12-pounds for just $70, so you can keep your kids calm, too. The plethora of options for all bed types and weights are the most we found. Luna’s seven-layer blanket is washable, breathable and affordable.

      Weight Options: 12, 15 and 20 pounds

      Best Cooling Blanket
      YnM Bamboo Weighted Blanket
      $80 AT AMAZON

      • Available in a lot of weights
      • Good for those who sleep hot

      • Beads tend to shift around

      As someone who can’t sleep when hot, I’m especially appreciative of this YNM blanket. Made from 100 percent bamboo fabric, it’s cool to the touch and stays that way all night long. The glass beads are sandwiched between multiple breathable fabrics. You have to spot clean this one, and sadly there’s no laundry option.

      Weight Options: 7, 10, 12, 15, 20, 25 and 30 pounds

      Best-Looking Weighted Blanket
      Bearaby Tree Hugger
      $269 AT BEARABY

      • Looks like a regular blanket
      • Made of Tencel

      • Expensive

      Whether you live in a studio apartment and your bed is in full view all day long, or you like having a dual-purpose blanket that doesn’t just live on your bed, the Bearaby Tree Napper is as chic as it is functional. A woven design looks like a more cozy (and less hot) afghan blanket. It’s like a chunky knit sweater with just the right amount of stretch and zero itch. The plant-based fabric, Tencel, is naturally weighted and hand-knit. Bonus: it’s machine washable.

      Weight Options: 15, 20 and 25 pounds

      Best Washable Weighted Blanket
      Layla Weighted Blanket
      Now 19% off
      $129 AT LAYLA SLEEP

      • Reversible
      • Quiet microglass beads
      • Affordable

      • Not super breathable

      Layla dropped its weighted blanket in early 2019, and it quickly rose to the top of the charts thanks to its bonus touches. Being a mattress company first, the brand used those insights to inform its first weighted blanket design. Just like the mattresses, the blanket is reversible — one side is a soft mink-like fur, and the other is 300 thread-count 100 percent cotton that’s more smooth. Microglass beads weigh the blanket down, but don’t make any noise, which is a common complaint about weighted blankets. And best of all, Layla’s blanket is machine-washable.

      Weight Options: 15, 20 and 25 pounds

      Best Weighted Blanket for Athletes
      Bedgear Hyper-Cotton Weighted Blanket
      $200 AT BEDGEAR.COM

      • Breathable
      • Made up of layers and not traditional beads

      • Available in one weight

      Bedgear makes some of my favorite pillows — just the right amount of firm, somehow always cool and squish-proof. Dr. Lorenzo Turicchia, a sleep scientist, developed this blanket to eliminate the common problem areas: the weight moves (think when your duvet gets bunched in one corner), overheating, and inability to wash. There are no beads, so no noise and no bunching. A cover that unzips makes it easy to clean, and the silky Hyper-cotton is lightweight and breathable. If you treat sleep like it’s your job, this is the blanket for you.

      Weight Options: 15 pounds

      Best Weighted Blanket for Travel
      Bearaby Travel Napper
      $209 AT BEARABY

      • Machine washable
      • Includes a duffel bag

      • The only weight option, 10 pounds, might be too light for some

      If you want to take the comfort of your weighted blanket wherever you go, opt for Bearaby's Travel Napper. The Travel Napper is basically everything we love about the brand's Tree Hugger, just lighter. The 10-pound blanket is made of organic cotton, and it comes with a duffel bag so you can easily bring it on all your trips. It's even machine washable because you'll want to clean it often if you're always bringing it outside.

      Weight Options: 10 pounds

      
