These Joints Are the Ultimate Tribute to This Legendary Beatle

Take a toke in honor of the 52nd anniversary of George Harrison's first solo album, All Things Must Pass.

By Tyler Chin
dad grass george harrison
Dad Grass

CBD brand Dad Grass has pulled off an impressive feat: It's the first brand to pull off a cannabis-related collaboration with one of The Beatles. Fifty-two years ago, The Beatles' George Harrison released his first solo album, All Things Must Pass, after the band broke up. In honor of the album's 52nd anniversary, George Harrison's estate has partnered with Dad Grass on a limited collection called All Things Must Grass.

"We tend to shy away from the high test blow-your-mind weed that kids are into today,” Dad Grass CEO Ben Starmer said in a press release. “For this project, we set out to create a mellower kind of joint, something that blended together the type of high quality, low potency, and all-natural flower that was around when George was ‘having a laugh’ back in the early '70s. Just a classic smoke for a classic bloke."

The original Dad Grass joint is made of hemp flower that's packed wit mind-chilling CBD and a minuscule amount of THC to keep it under the legal limit. Recently the brand released Mom Grass, which is packed with cannabigerol, or CBG, a non-psychoactive that puts the consumer in a more grounded, even creative, state. The All Things Must Grass joints are made with a special blend of Dad Grass CBD and Mom Grass CBG, the first time the brand has combined the two grasses.

According to the brand, Dad Grass offers more of a head high, while Mom Grass offers more of a body high. The George Harrison joints, as Dad Grass says, gives a "heart high." While the effects one feels from these joints will vary by the person, the brand says that in testing, folks reported that All Things Must Grass "chills them out and makes them feel more connected to the moment."

dad grass george harrison
The exclusive stash box lets you hide your joints in a sleeve that resembles a cassette case.
Dad Grass

Besides the limited-edition joints, this collection with the George Harrison estate includes All Things Must Pass-branded accessories like rolling papers, a rolling tray and ashtray. The brand also created an exclusive stash box, so you can hide your pack of joints in a sleeve that resembles a cassette box.

Price: $40

SHOP NOW

