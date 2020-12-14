The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy

Today's Top Stories
Whether he's a tech-head, a gym rat or a fashion snob, these are the best stocking stuffers for him.

By Gerald Ortiz
best stocking stuffers for every guy
Courtesy

Holidays are round the corner and maybe the easiest gifts to check off your list are the smallest. Whether he's big into the great outdoors, is always scratching an itch for rare watches or is a lowkey tech reviewer minus the Youtube channel and you're his only audience, there's a stocking stuffer for every guy.

Rapala
1 of 40
Rapala Workwear Winter Gear-up
Rapala sportsmansguide.com
$34.00
SHOP NOW

Got a fisherman in your life? Then they'll love this handy fish scale that'll let them know if their catch is big enough to take home, or better returned to the wild.

Amazon
2 of 40
Nite Ize S-Biner Dual Carabiners
Nite Ize amazon.com
$7.85
SHOP NOW

Incredibly useful ’biners in three sizes can solve minor gear connection problems, attach stuff to a backpack and more — just don’t use them for, you know, actual climbing.

Amazon
3 of 40
Lao Gan Ma Spicy Chili Crisp
Lao Gan Ma amazon.com
$10.99
SHOP NOW

For the foodie in your life, get him a jar of this. Respectfully, it blows sriracha out of the water.

Amazon
4 of 40
Moleskine Limited Collection Denim Notebook
Moleskine amazon.com
$17.16
$15.39 (10% off)
SHOP NOW

Do whatever you can do distance yourself from your phone. Start by getting a physical notebook so you don't get sucked in to the black mirror that is your phone.

Amazon
5 of 40
HiCoup Professional Waiter’s Corkscrew
HiCoup Kitchenware amazon.com
$11.99
SHOP NOW

Every man needs a reliable, good-looking wine key.

American Trench
6 of 40
Mil-Spec Sport Socks with Silver
americantrench.com
$13.50
SHOP NOW
Amazon
7 of 40
Field Notes National Parks Series Notebooks
Field Notes amazon.com
$17.95
SHOP NOW

The great outdoors is inspiring. Get those thoughts jotted down before they fade away.

Amazon
8 of 40
Craighill Wilson Keyring
Craighill amazon.com
$15.00
SHOP NOW

Pay $15 for a little piece of art that he'll take everywhere since he'll always need his keys.

Amazon
9 of 40
Opinel No.08 Stainless Steel Folding Knife
Opinel amazon.com
$17.00
SHOP NOW

The classic Opinel pocket knife has a timeless design and a terrific price point. It's the perfect desk knife everyone should own.

Matador
10 of 40
Matador Waterproof Travel Canister
Matador matadorup.com
$7.99
SHOP NOW

Lightweight, waterproof, reusable containers for the small things you need on the go.

Amazon
11 of 40
PRO BIKE TOOL Mini Bike Pump Fits Presta and Schrader - High Pressure PSI - Reliable, Compact & Light - Best Quality & Performance - Bicycle Tire Pump for Road, Mountain and BMX
PRO BIKE TOOL amazon.com
$34.99
$27.79 (21% off)
SHOP NOW

Flats happen. This lifesaver will get him back on the road without you having to pick him up.

Amazon
12 of 40
Fisher Space Pen Bullet
Fisher Space Pen amazon.com
$22.88
SHOP NOW

Everyone deserves a nice pen, and the Fisher Space Pen is a modest but classy option that fits every style and will last for ages.

Amazon
13 of 40
Hanz de Fuko Claymation
Hanz de Fuko amazon.com
$23.00
SHOP NOW

If he's one of those guys that refuses to let the pandemic harsh his hair vibes, get him this.

Schott
14 of 40
Schott Key Chain
Schott revzilla.com
$25.00
SHOP NOW

There are plenty of ways to carry your keys, but none is nearly as cool as

Amazon
15 of 40
Crankbrothers Multi Tool 19
Crankbrothers amazon.com
$33.00
$28.47 (14% off)
SHOP NOW

If he's constantly on the bike or working on it, he needs this. 

Uniqlo
16 of 40
Uniqlo Cashmere Knitted Beanie
Uniqlo uniqlo.com
$29.90
SHOP NOW

Who says you need to spend a Benjamin on cashmere? This is something that may get more use than a sweater, too.

Aesop
17 of 40
Aesop Reverence Aromatique Hand Balm
Aesop aesop.com
$30.00
SHOP NOW

Keeping our hands healthy is even more vital these days. Aesop's Hand Balm is a skin-saving formula that's filled with emollients to soften skin and luxe fragrance to whisk away the hand sanitizer aroma.

East Dane
18 of 40
Boy Smells Cowboy Kush Candle
Boy Smells eastdane.com
$32.00
SHOP NOW

The best-smelling kush that's legal in all fifty states.

L.L. Bean
20 of 40
L.L. Bean Merino Wool Ragg Socks
L.L. Bean llbean.com
$34.95
SHOP NOW

Look, if you're gonna get someone socks as a stocking stuffer, be decent enough to buy them a really nice pair.

Amazon
21 of 40
TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller
Trigger Point Performance amazon.com
$35.00
SHOP NOW

Unlimited massages in your own home? The answer is yes. 

East Fork
22 of 40
East Fork The Mug
East Fork eastfork.com
$36.00
SHOP NOW

The infamous mug from East Fork is the only mug he'll ever want. This one in the 'amaro' colorway can hold 10 ounces of amaro or, like, whatever digestif he prefers. 

Amazon
23 of 40
RovyVon Aurora Rechargeable Keychain Flashlight
RovyVon amazon.com
$37.95
SHOP NOW

Yes, we all have flashlights on our phones, but they don't hold a candle to the dedicated kind. This keychain flashlight not only has incredibly brightness, but also a variety of beam-throwing modes and it glows in the dark so it's easy to find in the dark even after you turn it off.

WindUp
24 of 40
WindUp ADPT Strap
WindUp windupwatchshop.com
$39.00
SHOP NOW

American-made, single-pass watch strap. Hell yeah, brother.

Mr Porter
25 of 40
Le Labo Body Scrub
Le Labo mrporter.com
$48.00
SHOP NOW

Good skin is new skin. This all-natural body scrub uses coffee to a scrub away dead skin cells gently and add an energizing look to his skin.

Patagonia
26 of 40
Patagonia Retro Pile Gaiter
Patagonia patagonia.com
$1.00
SHOP NOW

Likely not the face mask he deserves. But it is the one he's gonna get. 

Kickbar
27 of 40
Kickbar All-Natural Energy Bars (30-pack)
Kickbar kickbar.com
$50.00
SHOP NOW

The fastest cup of coffee to wake your sleepy ass up.

Nordstrom
28 of 40
SUBU Indoor/Outdoor Slipper
SUBU nordstrom.com
$55.00
SHOP NOW

Who said house shoes had to be leather? 

Amazon
29 of 40
Calvin Klein Modal Boxer Briefs (three-pack)
Calvin Klein amazon.com
$59.50
$49.47 (17% off)
SHOP NOW

Taking care of him means taking care of every part of him. 

Tanner Goods
30 of 40
Tanner Goods Sunglass Case
Tanner Goods tannergoods.com
$75.00
SHOP NOW

That being said, nice things can still break, especially if he doesn't take care of them. That's what this is for.

