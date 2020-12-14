Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
Whether he's a tech-head, a gym rat or a fashion snob, these are the best stocking stuffers for him.
Holidays are round the corner and maybe the easiest gifts to check off your list are the smallest. Whether he's big into the great outdoors, is always scratching an itch for rare watches or is a lowkey tech reviewer minus the Youtube channel and you're his only audience, there's a stocking stuffer for every guy.
Got a fisherman in your life? Then they'll love this handy fish scale that'll let them know if their catch is big enough to take home, or better returned to the wild.
Incredibly useful ’biners in three sizes can solve minor gear connection problems, attach stuff to a backpack and more — just don’t use them for, you know, actual climbing.
For the foodie in your life, get him a jar of this. Respectfully, it blows sriracha out of the water.
Do whatever you can do distance yourself from your phone. Start by getting a physical notebook so you don't get sucked in to the black mirror that is your phone.
Every man needs a reliable, good-looking wine key.
The great outdoors is inspiring. Get those thoughts jotted down before they fade away.
Pay $15 for a little piece of art that he'll take everywhere since he'll always need his keys.
The classic Opinel pocket knife has a timeless design and a terrific price point. It's the perfect desk knife everyone should own.
Lightweight, waterproof, reusable containers for the small things you need on the go.
Flats happen. This lifesaver will get him back on the road without you having to pick him up.
Everyone deserves a nice pen, and the Fisher Space Pen is a modest but classy option that fits every style and will last for ages.
If he's one of those guys that refuses to let the pandemic harsh his hair vibes, get him this.
There are plenty of ways to carry your keys, but none is nearly as cool as
If he's constantly on the bike or working on it, he needs this.
Who says you need to spend a Benjamin on cashmere? This is something that may get more use than a sweater, too.
Keeping our hands healthy is even more vital these days. Aesop's Hand Balm is a skin-saving formula that's filled with emollients to soften skin and luxe fragrance to whisk away the hand sanitizer aroma.
The best-smelling kush that's legal in all fifty states.
Look, if you're gonna get someone socks as a stocking stuffer, be decent enough to buy them a really nice pair.
Unlimited massages in your own home? The answer is yes.
The infamous mug from East Fork is the only mug he'll ever want. This one in the 'amaro' colorway can hold 10 ounces of amaro or, like, whatever digestif he prefers.
Yes, we all have flashlights on our phones, but they don't hold a candle to the dedicated kind. This keychain flashlight not only has incredibly brightness, but also a variety of beam-throwing modes and it glows in the dark so it's easy to find in the dark even after you turn it off.
American-made, single-pass watch strap. Hell yeah, brother.
Good skin is new skin. This all-natural body scrub uses coffee to a scrub away dead skin cells gently and add an energizing look to his skin.
Likely not the face mask he deserves. But it is the one he's gonna get.
The fastest cup of coffee to wake your sleepy ass up.
Who said house shoes had to be leather?
Taking care of him means taking care of every part of him.
That being said, nice things can still break, especially if he doesn't take care of them. That's what this is for.