When it comes to office chairs, there's two main paths you can take: you can either spend a couple grand with one of the high-end legacy brands on a good chair that will last for years...or you can spend way less on a model from Amazon that'll last you a couple months.

If neither of those options sound great, however, there's another branch you can follow: Branch. Branch is a home office furniture brand that's able to keep its prices low by selling directly to the consumer, cutting out the middleman and everything else that drives prices through the roof. It's why we designated the brand's Task Chair as our favorite budget office chair.

Now, Branch has a new affordable office chair — the Verve — and it's its most ergonomic one yet.



Branch Branch Verve Chair tkqlhce.com $499.00 SHOP NOW

The Verve is currently Branch's most expensive office chair — but at $549, that still doesn't seem like a lot compared to pricier options like Herman Miller's $1,695 Aeron chair or Steelcase's $1,800 Gesture chair. Verve gets its name from its suspended V-shaped back frame, which also holds the adjustable lumbar support. The back of the chair is decked out in a 3D knit back, which the brand compares to Nike's FlyKnit technology. With the stretchy knit back, the sitter can more comfortable lean back into the chair as it molds and conforms to their body and posture.

Branch designed Verve to be as adjustable and supportive as possible so that everyone who sits in it could find their optimal seating position. Verve has six points of adjustment, which includes armrest height, seat height and depth, tilt tension and more. The chair is seat is made of high-density foam, which evenly distributes weight and is recommended for a maximum capacity of 300 pounds.



The chair was designed by San Francisco-based design firm fuseproject, which was founded by Yves Béhar. If that name sounds familiar, it's because Béhar designed the Sayl office chair for Herman Miller. As you'd expect with a reputation like that, Verve is a beautifully designed office chair suited for practically every home (or office) environment. The chair comes in a classic black colorway, dubbed Galaxy, as well as mist and coral.

The Verve was designed in partnership with fuseproject, a design firm founded by Yves Béhar, who is responsible for designing the Herman Miller Sayl chair. Branch

Branch's Verve is available now, and it's backed by a seven-year warranty and 30-day return policy. The chair ships for free, and Branch says it takes less than 10 minutes to put together (something we can attest to, after having used Branch's other home office products).

Better yet: to commemorate the chair's launch, Branch is offering an early-bird special, knocking the $549 price tag down to $499. B chairs expected to go out sometime in August 2022.

Price: $549 $499

SHOP NOW

Tyler Chin Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io