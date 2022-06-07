Today's Top Stories
Dyson Keeps Putting Lasers in Its Vacuums — And It’s Awesome

The new V12 Detect Slim will light up all the invisible dust on your hardwood floors.

By Tyler Chin
woman vacuuming
Dyson

Dyson love its lasers. Last year, the vacuum (and air purifier, lighting and hair dryer) brand released the the V15 Detect vacuum. It was Dyson's first vacuum to have a cleaning head equipped with lasers, which did more than light up your cleaning path — the laser actually illuminates naked-to-the-eye dust particles on hardwood floors. In keeping with the laser trend, Dyson has released the V12 Detect Slim.

The V12 Detect Slim is a smaller, more lightweight laser-equipped vacuum compared to its other laser vacuums, the V15 Detect and Outsize+. The 5.2-pound V12 Detect Slim is 24 percent lighter than the V15, but still packs more suction power than the Dyson V8, the model we recommend for most people. Like the other laser vacuums, the V12 Detect Slim comes with two main cleaning heads: the Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head for hardwood floors and the Motorbar cleaner head for hardwood floors, carpets and rugs. Additional cleaning attachments include a fabric and mattress tool, a mini soft dusting brush, a crevice tool and more.

Dyson
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute
dyson.com
$649.99
SHOP NOW

The V12 Detect Slim uses something called a piezo sensor that can sense the size and count of the dust particles that are being sucked up. The vacuum uses the sensor to adjust the suction power, and you can actually see how much dirt and debris you've collected through the LCD screen atop the vacuum.

A major qualm that Dyson vacuum owners have about their vacuums is that they're operated by a trigger. To use the vacuum, you have to constantly hold the trigger down, which can cause hand strain. The V12 Detect Slim swaps out the trigger for a single-button power control, a feature it shares with the Dyson Omni-glide.

Alongside Dyson's announcement of the V12 Detect Slim, the brand announced new cleaning attachments: a pet grooming kit, a scratch-free dusting brush and an awkward gap tool. Dyson has also updated its V8 vacuum with new de-tangling technology so it can better vacuum up hair. And finally, Dyson is bringing new life to its upright vacuum cleaner category with the Dyson Ball Animal 3, which is designed for homes with pets.

The new offerings are available at Dyson's website now.

Price: $650

SHOP NOW

