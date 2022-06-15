A Cult-Favorite Dining Chair Scores a 2022 Makeover

Few furniture pieces elicit the same kind of awe and wonder as the Eames lounge chair and ottoman or the Cesca chair. One chair that has seen a resurgence in the vintage market, though, according to Apartment Therapy, is the Bruno Rey Chair. But instead of heading to your local thrift store (or online vintage furniture store), you can shop a brand-new Rey Chair thanks to a Danish furniture brand.

Hay has announced it's partnered with the original furniture manufacturer, Dietker, to rerelease the Rey chair. Besides being available in its original finishes, the Rey chair will come with updated dimensions, as well as new colors and with upholstery options.

The Rey Chair was originally released in 1971, the work of Swiss designer Bruno Rey. The chair, first called the 3300 before being simplified to Rey, was renowned for its screw-less construction and streamlined silhouette. Its construction gives the appearance that the seat is levitating, while remaining sturdy and stable. Dietker was able to mass produce the chair, and it has since become the most success Swiss chair of all time. Plus, the chairs are stackable — up to four chairs — making for easy storage (though we suggest keeping these displayed at all times).

Rey applied the same design aesthetic of the chair to other furniture pieces like a coffee table and bar stool, which are also included in Hay's rereleased collection.

The Rey Collection is available at Hay and Design Within Reach. Considering the chair's 50-plus years of love and adoration, we don't imagine this chair ever going out of style, so pick one up now before the only place you can get one is the thrift store.

Price: $495+

Hay Hay Rey Chair hay.com $595.00 SHOP NOW

Hay Hay Rey Stool hay.com $495.00 SHOP NOW

Hay Hay Rey Coffee Table hay.com $1,995.00 SHOP NOW

Tyler Chin Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.

