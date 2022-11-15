For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

Jack Daniel’s Twice Barreled American Single Malt

The category of single malt whiskey tends to be dominated by the offerings of Scotland and Japan, but you should never count out an American distillery's offerings — especially one with such a storied history as Jack Daniel's. The Tennessee whiskey maker has a new single malt offering, and it's the first bottle of Jack ever to be made from a 100-percent malted barley grain bill.

The new Jack Daniel’s Twice Barreled Special Release American Single Malt may be a mouthful, but it's a tasty one. The whiskey is finished in Oloroso sherry casks and bottled at 106.1 – 107.8 proof. The malted barley is ground, fermented and distilled at Jack's complex in Lynchburg, and the whiskey is aged at least four years in charred American white oak barrels before spending at least another two years getting to know its sherry finish. The end product is a smooth single malt that's heavy on the caramel with a lingering hint of sherry.

Price: $70

La Marzocco Linea Micra

Jimmy Butler's favorite espresso machine just got even easier to transport. The Miami Heat star is known for bringing his beloved La Marzocco Linea Mini on the road to games, but now the Italian machine maker has launched an even smaller barista-level espresso machine in the Linea Micra.

Like the Linea Mini, the new Micra is a scaled-down version of the café-standard Linea Classic espresso machine. The Micra measures just 12" x 12" x 15", considerably more compact than the Mini's 15" x 14" x 21" dimensions. But don't mistake its small size for incompetence. The Linea Micra boasts dual boilers, PID control, a new 3-in-1 convertible Portafilter and more.

Price: $3,900

Williams Sonoma Home x Tappan Collective

Purchasing art from a big-box retailer is typically considered an interior design faux pas, but Williams-Sonoma is looking to change that perception through its new partnership with LA-based art curator Tappan Collective. The two brands have teamed up for an exclusive collection of fine art that's only available online at Williams Sonoma Home.

The collection consists of original paintings, fine art and photography prints and sculptures from a stable of global contemporary artists like London-based painter Daniel Fletcher and visual artist Alarah Gee. Pieces in the collection range in price from $685 for certain prints to $5,225 for an original painting by Astri Styrkestad Haukaas.

Price: $685

Aqara Smart Pet Feeder C1

If every other appliance in your home is connected to the internet, why not your pet feeder? Aqara's new smart pet feeder allows you to schedule automatic feeding times in advance or feed your pet on demand using either an app on your phone or your preferred virtual assistant (the feeder recognizes voice commands for Alexa, Google Home and Siri).

The pet feeder does require an Aqara Zigbee 3.0 Hub in order to work, along with a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection, but if you're plugged into Aqara's ecosystem you'll get additional benefits, like the ability to keep an eye on your pet's feeding by setting up your Aqara Camera Hub G3 to automatically watch the feeder when food is dispensed.

Price: $100

Cometeer Holiday Collection

Cometeer

Cometeer has your gift list covered this year with its 2022 Holiday Collection, a knock-out three-way collab between the innovative coffee brand, East Fork Pottery and superstar chef and Momofuku founder David Chang.

The collection includes The Mug from East Fork in a limited-edition archival glaze, Peachy Keen, along with a trio of Cometeer coffees hand-chosen by Chang himself. The coffees — one light, one medium and one dark — are from a triumvirate of standout American roasters. There's the Ethiopian Guduba from Boston's George Howell, the Central and South American Big Trouble from North Carolina's Counter Culture, and in a Cometeer first, the Peruvian Jaime Huancacari from LA's Go Get Em Tiger.

Price: $99

