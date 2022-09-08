Think You Don’t Have Space in Your Kitchen for a Wine Cooler? Think Again

Unless lucky enough to own a full-on wine cellar, amateur sommeliers and hardcore rosé-all-day types have historically been relegated to taking up a decent chunk of their kitchen’s cabinet space with a mini fridge-like wine cooler if they were looking to store and serve their vino at its optimal temperature. But now Dometic is making restaurant-style wine storage more accessible with its new DrawBar wine cooler.

As you may have deduced from the name, the DrawBar is a literal drawer, designed to fit any 24-inch-wide kitchen cabinet. The sleek and slim cooler has room for five wine bottles, including standard champagne bottles. It also boasts five pre-set temperature settings intended for everything from red wines to sparkling libations, ranging from 5°C to 17°C. The horizontal storage and built-in humidity tray will keep the corks from drying out, while Dometic’s esteemed compressor-cooling technology ensures your wine stays at the perfect temperature.



Dometic

Integrating a simple control panel and available with either a glass front panel or a custom piece to match your existing cabinetry, the DrawBar is quite the looker in addition to being a first-of-its-kind compact wine chilling solution — hence why it’s already snagged 2022 awards from both Red Dot Design and iF Design.

Dometic

As Dometic President and CEO Juan Vargues said in a statement, “Wherever there is a drawer, there can now be a DrawBar.” That may be an oversimplification, but Dometic’s new appliance does have the potential to be a bit of a game changer for anyone who’s been interested in investing in a wine cooler but lacked the space to realistically incorporate one into their kitchen. If that sounds like you, then you can inquire about the DrawBar on Dometic’s website. Pricing information has not yet been released (fair warning: Dometic products typically don’t come cheap), but the company expects the DrawBar to hit the market in Q4 of this year.

