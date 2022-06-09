As day one of the Outdoor Retailer Summer 2022 Show continues to gain traction, brands are bringing their A-game to the showroom floor. While flashy and larger-than-life items like Happier Camper's new trailers might be catching everyone's eye, there are a few camp accessories from our favorite brands that deserve a shout-out.

Here's what's caught our eye at OR Summer 2022 so far.

Dometic GLO–A500 Light

Dometic’s new camp light can fully charge an iPhone two times, and stay illuminated in the process. Hayley Helms

First up is the GLO-A500, Dometic's new multi-use, rechargeable camp light. At less than $100 bucks, the light has the ability to charge an iPhone as well as illuminate your camp. It can cycle through a variety of colorways, but the most appealing color is orange: after all, orange light is bug light mode, which repels insects and other arthropods while you camp.

Along with color-change options, the light has intensity change options as well. And in the spirit of utility, the plastic bottom portion of the light pops off to reveal a small container which can be used to store small items like charging cords, headlamps or ear plugs, to name a few.



Camelbak Chillback Cube

Stay chilled out and hydrated with Camelbak. Hayley Helms

Camelbak's newest soft cooler is an 18-liter, shoulder carry option that also comes with a three-liter reservoir built into the back, for group hydration. Launching in spring 2023, the Chillback cube will retail for $275, and features a ripstop face fabric, padded carry strap and a Velcro internal divider that keeps dry food away from water and ice. In other words, there'll be no more crying over soggy cheese.

Wool Aid Merino Wool Bandages

Heal cuts and scrapes naturally, and faster. Hayley Helms

If you're trying to decrease the amount of plastic you use in your life, and heal your wounds faster, you're in luck: Wool Aid makes super breathable, merino wool bandages that are biodegradable and made with 100-percent wool — there's no plastic or latex in the soft and sticky bandages.

The bandages are available in three variety packs: the Outdoor Pack ($9.99), the Travel Pack ($4.99) and the Wellness Pack ($7.49). Throw a pack in your backpack, and be prepared next time you get a scrape at camp.

