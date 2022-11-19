Italian furniture company Zanotta released the first bean bag chair in the late sixties. Examples of the iconic design, named the Sacco, now reside in the MoMA and Centre Pompidou, among other museums across the world.

More than a mere relic of the past, however, bean bags have reemerged as an affordable alternative to designer lounge chairs from names like Eames and Breuer. Shapelessly ergonomic and ceaselessly laid-back, today's best takes boast interchangeable covers, sustainable fillings and plenty of slothful swag.

Courtesy Floyd The Squishy Chair floydhome.com $695.00 $556.00 (20% off) SHOP NOW

Floyd repurposes foam offcuts from its sofa production for the filling of this pear-shaped chair, which also features a cover made from recycled plastic.

Courtesy Muji Body Fit Cushion muji.us $149.00 SHOP NOW

A squared-off shape gives greater support around the edges, while the removable polyester-cotton cover (sold separately) makes it easy to clean.

Courtesy Big Joe Fuf Large buybigjoe.com $167.00 SHOP NOW

Available in five sizes from small to XXL, the Fuf from Big Joe features a removable cover with handles that make it easy to move around the house.

Courtesy Fatboy Original Bean Bag fatboyusa.com $249.00 SHOP NOW

More than 3 million EPS beads live inside each Fatboy bean bag, while the water- and dirt-repellent nylon cover thrives indoors or out.

Courtesy Yogibo Max yogibo.com $299.00 SHOP NOW

Seat up to four people on this extra-long bean bag or use it as a guest bed in a pinch. Once you've tried it, the only thing you won't want to do is get up.

Courtesy Design Within Reach Eazy Bean Everest Chair dwr.com $895.00 SHOP NOW

Need somewhere to sit that won't put you to sleep? A tapered top here offers head and neck support that can keep your body upright.

A version of this story appears in Gear Patrol Magazine. Subscribe today Gear Patrol