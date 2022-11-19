Today's Top Stories
Bean Bags Have Graduated From the Dorm Room to the Living Room

Forget your high-design recliner. The latest craze in easy lounging will have you laid out like it's 1969.

By Jack Seemer
Italian furniture company Zanotta released the first bean bag chair in the late sixties. Examples of the iconic design, named the Sacco, now reside in the MoMA and Centre Pompidou, among other museums across the world.

More than a mere relic of the past, however, bean bags have reemerged as an affordable alternative to designer lounge chairs from names like Eames and Breuer. Shapelessly ergonomic and ceaselessly laid-back, today's best takes boast interchangeable covers, sustainable fillings and plenty of slothful swag.

Floyd The Squishy Chair
floydhome.com
$695.00
$556.00 (20% off)
Floyd repurposes foam offcuts from its sofa production for the filling of this pear-shaped chair, which also features a cover made from recycled plastic.

Muji Body Fit Cushion
muji.us
$149.00
A squared-off shape gives greater support around the edges, while the removable polyester-cotton cover (sold separately) makes it easy to clean.

Big Joe Fuf Large
buybigjoe.com
$167.00
Available in five sizes from small to XXL, the Fuf from Big Joe features a removable cover with handles that make it easy to move around the house.

Fatboy Original Bean Bag
fatboyusa.com
$249.00
More than 3 million EPS beads live inside each Fatboy bean bag, while the water- and dirt-repellent nylon cover thrives indoors or out.

Yogibo Max
yogibo.com
$299.00
Seat up to four people on this extra-long bean bag or use it as a guest bed in a pinch. Once you've tried it, the only thing you won't want to do is get up.

Design Within Reach Eazy Bean Everest Chair
dwr.com
$895.00
Need somewhere to sit that won't put you to sleep? A tapered top here offers head and neck support that can keep your body upright.

