The Best Sofa Brands to Know for Excellent At-Home Lounging

You can buy a sofa from home without ever leaving your, well, sofa.

By Tyler Chin and Johnny Brayson
man reading on a couch
Floyd

One of the biggest commitments you can make is buying a sofa. Sofas are not cheap, and they're essentially the centerpiece of the living room. These days, you no longer need to go to a crowded showroom, stalked by an overeager sales associate to get the perfect couch for you. Instead, you can buy a sofa online without ever leaving your existing sofa. We narrowed down the seemingly endless places to buy a sofa to find the 25 best sofa brands for you.

What to Look for When Buying a Sofa

Materials

There are a lot of different materials that go into making a sofa, and you’ll want to take the time to consider each of them. First up is the frame. The basic foundation of a sofa or couch, the frame should be sturdy enough to hold up through several years of regular use without degrading. The best frames are made of solid kiln-dried hardwood, but they’re also the most expensive. Plywood and solid softwood frames are still-worthwhile step downs, while the bottom of the barrel would be a frame made from medium-density fiberboard (MDF), a type of inexpensive engineered particle board that has a reputation for falling apart quickly.

Your sofa’s upholstery is another important material consideration. Leather is always a classic since it’s durable, easy to clean and looks better with age if properly cared for. It is expensive, though, so a cheaper alternative — at least from a durability standpoint — would be to go with a trendy performance fabric that resists stains and other damage caused by kids, pets or any other common living room hazards.

Finally, there’s the cushioning. This will largely be a personal preference, as not everyone likes the same style of sofa for lounging. Some people prefer a big fluffy couch they can sink into, while others enjoy a firmer seat with more support and cushions that won’t flatten over time. Whatever your taste, some mix of the density of the cushioning used — likely a type of high-resiliency polyurethane foam in most cases — and the sofa’s suspension system (spring-based or webbing) will ultimately determine your comfort level.

Size

One of the most important steps to take before plunking down money on a new couch is to get out your tape measurer and take some measurements. You’ll need to measure not only the width and length of the space where you’re planning to put your sofa but also any doorways and hallways leading to the space. Remember, just because a sofa will fit in your living room doesn’t mean it will make it through your front door. There’s nothing worse than ordering a sofa, having it show up at your home and then realizing that there’s no way it’s going to make it into your place. Save yourself the headache and get all of those measurements out of the way before you even start shopping.

Utility

Another major question you’ll need to ask yourself about your upcoming sofa purchase is just how you’ll be using your new couch. Obviously, you’ll be sitting on it to watch TV, but what other duties will you need it to perform? Will it function as a bed for guests? If so, then you may want to consider a sleeper sofa or a futon. Should it be a gathering place for your entire family? In that case, a sectional may make the most sense. Is your living room always cluttered due to a lack of storage space? Go for a sofa with built-in storage and kill two birds with one stone. There are many potential uses for a sofa that go beyond its intended purpose of lounging, so figure out your needs before you choose your new furniture.

How We Tested

collage of sofas
Gear Patrol Staff

Our recommendations are based on real-world testing, and we gave preference to brands and sofas with which our staff had personal experience. After polling our team on their own sofas and gathering feedback on various sofas' durability, style, ease of assembly, comfort and more, we chose the couches and brands that performed best in our living room tests.

Allform
men lounging on a couch
Allform

Allform's modular sofas have become a hit because of their high-quality build and because they're easy to put together. Sofas are made to order in the US, and because you won't see the sofa in person before you buy, you can get a free swatch kit to help you pick your ideal couch. Hardwood plywood frames with a limited lifetime warranty and performance fabrics mean Allform’s sofas should last a bit longer than their affordable prices suggest. The brand also ships its sofas fast and free, so you can expect short turnaround times despite Allform’s plentiful customization options.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Allform Corner Sectional
Courtesy
Now 20% off
$4,145 AT ALLFORM.COM

With Allform, you get seven fabric options, two leather options and a 100-day free trial. This sofa features dual detachable chaises that can be placed wherever you like.

AllModern
sofa
AllModern

AllModern, a sister brand of Wayfair, focuses more on the modern side of things (hence its name). Its picks are slightly less budget-friendly than its parent company, but its styles are way more fun. Given their lower price points, these sofas aren’t really built to last for years and years, and you can expect less-specific language when it comes to materials (e.g., “solid wood frame”). Free shipping is offered with turnaround times usually taking a week or two, and free fabric swatches are also available. Like other Wayfair brands, AllModern’s sofas are manufactured by any number of outside suppliers, making it a bit of a chore to find out where your furniture is coming from.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
AllModern Kearney Sofa
Courtesy
$910 AT ALLMODERN

With its seemingly levitating seat, the Kearney sofa draws on mid-century modern design cues at an approachable price point.

Apt2B
apt 2b sofa
Apt2B

For practically any and every style of sofa, Apt2B has it. The bonus is, whether you want a futon or a made-in-USA sofa, everything ships for free — with ready-to-made pieces shipping out in 5 to 7 days and custom Los Angeles-crafted sofas taking 5 to 7 weeks. The latter option really ups the quality quotient, too, with solid alder wood frames and premium upholstery. Apt2B offers a very robust range of fabrics, so we definitely recommend taking advantage of their free swatch samples.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Apt2B Sloane Sofa
Courtesy
Now 15% off
$1,868 AT APT2B.COM

This curvy sofa might not be for everyone, but there's no denying Sloane's appeal. Its minimalist construction (it sits on invisible legs) makes for a standout piece, and with over 80 color options, you're bound to find something you like.

Article
article sofa
Article

As one of the more prominent (and internet culture-literate) online-only furniture stores out there, odds are that you already know someone with an Article sofa in their home. The brand produces stylish modern furniture with decent specs at relatively affordable prices, so it’s no surprise that they’ve struck a chord with consumers. Shipping is typically fast, with orders sometimes arriving in just a few days, and fabric swatches are free. Like many online-only brands, Article doesn’t manufacture its own furniture. Instead, it works with factories in Vietnam, China, Indonesia and India.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Article Nirvana Sofa
Courtesy
$1,899 AT ARTICLE

Boasting a classic modern design and buffed, untreated leather upholstery that’s as soft as it is durable, the Nirvana is a definite crowd pleaser. Our tester found it to be a great “slouch couch” with leather that gets better with age even with little maintenance. One slightly annoying drawback is the duck down-filled pillows do require a fair amount of fluffing and moving around to get comfortable.

BenchMade Modern
benchmade sofa
Benchmade

Custom-made furniture should not be this reasonably priced. Yet somehow BenchMade Modern manages to sell high-quality sofas (think solid hardwood frames) with unbelievable customization at prices that won't totally break the bank. Even better, you get your sofas in less time than you'd think, with custom pieces going out between six to seven weeks, or just a couple of days if you opt for a ready-to-ship model. Swatches can be ordered for free, and every sofa is handcrafted in the USA.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
BenchMade Modern Catwalk Sofa
Courtesy
$3,000 AT BENCHMADEMODERN.COM

The Catwalk features some generously sized cushions that sit atop slim legs, which actually make vacuuming underneath super easy. Part of the fun of ordering from BenchMade Modern is scrolling through the seemingly endless selection of options from different fabrics to the style of legs. The brand offers a 100-day return window, and the Catwalk's frame is even backed by a lifetime warranty.

Blu Dot
sofa
BluDot

Blu Dot is a Minneapolis-based furniture brand focused on modern designs, well-crafted furniture and functional home decor. Its sofas could be considered mid-tier in terms of pricing, with great build quality that frequently includes well-put-together kiln-dried hardwood frames and wrapped high-resiliency foam cushions. Shipping turnaround times are dependent on stock and can be long, often taking several weeks or months, while fabric swatch samples ship must faster and for free. Everything Blu Dot makes is designed in-house, including its sofas, and a decent chunk of its couches are made in the U.S., too.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Blu Dot Sunday Sofa
Blu Dot
$3,495 AT BLUDOT.COM

Our tester had wanted this sofa for years after sitting on one in a showroom and purchased it as soon as she moved to a space with a layout that could accommodate it. It proved worth the wait, as she described the deep cushions as "super comfy." Her dog also appreciates the depth of the cushions, and the forgiving, easy-to-clean fabric means our tester doesn't worry too much about her furry friend's favorite spot.

The sofa does have some slouch to it, but since the sofa is so low, you don’t notice it as much. Our tester also said steam cleaning and fluffing the pillows helps. Furthermore, she advised that if you're not into deep and low sofas, then this isn't for you. But if that sounds like your style, then Blu Dot's Sunday series — which is lightweight and also comes in sectional layouts — may be your dream couch.

Burrow
sofa
Burrow

When Burrow first started, it had just one style of sofa: the Nomad. It has since released a whole mess of sofa styles, as well as other furniture pieces such as beds, shelves and dressers. But we always come back to the sofa. We'd go so far as to say that Burrow helped to jumpstart the whole sofa-in-a-box trend that has made it easier than ever to deck out your living room situation. Shipping is free with turnaround times in the 5- to 10-day range for in-stock items, and fabric swatches are also free upon request. Burrow’s furniture is designed to be versatile and lived in, so you can expect fair durability for the money. And while all designs are conceived in the USA, manufacturing may take place in North Carolina, Vietnam, Poland or India.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Burrow Nomad Sofa
Courtesy
$1,595 AT BURROW

The sofa that started it all for Burrow: the Nomad. Its timeless mid-century modern design will fit in wherever you put it, and the whole thing is such a breeze to put together. Add in the built-in USB charger, optional sleep kit for unexpected guests and a modular design that grows (or shrinks) with you, and you have yourself a wonderful sofa.

Our tester found the Nomad to be surprisingly comfortable given its sleek and stylish appearance, but noted that it's not a sink-in couch if that's what you're into. He also felt that the assembly was convenient, but stressed that it 100% requires two people to pull off. Overall, he felt that the Nomad's balance of comfort, convenience and design make it tough to beat for the price.

Read our full Burrow Nomad review.

Castlery
castlery sofa in a living room
Castlery

One of the newer brands in this guide, Singapore-based Castlery only debuted in the US in 2019. Since then, business has been booming, with the brand's stylish original designs — which are surprisingly affordable — squarely hitting their target market of young urban professionals. From classic mid-century modern looks to wide-channeled bouclé sectionals to more daring sofas that verge on biomorphic, Castlery offers a wide range of styles that are well-made and will turn heads.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Castlery Jonathan Chaise Sectional Sofa
$3,069 AT CASTLERY.COM

Our tester loves the clean lines of this sectional and the fact that it sits close to the ground. He also noted that, like many of Castlery's designs, it strikes a beautiful balance between mid-century aesthetics and modern sensibilities. He described the couch as firm but comfortable, noting that you're not going to sink into it. He said those looking for the "ultimate relaxation experience" might want to look elsewhere, but noted that this sofa is still plenty easy to sleep on.

Our tester also appreciated the modularity of the sectional, as he's able to pick up different sections if he decides to move it to a new room. Parents and pet owners will also appreciate the fact that if part of the couch is damaged or stained in any way, you can address the issue piecemeal without having to replace the entire sofa. Assembly is a breeze too, with pieces coming together in seconds with just a single person on duty.

While our tester has only had the sofa for a couple of months, he expressed confidence that it will last for many years thanks to its durable build quality and the hardiness of the upholstery. He did warn that the cushions begin to sag a bit after a few weeks, but thinks that's just part of the nature of low-slung fabric sofas.

CB2
sofa
CB2

A trendier, more upscale offshoot of Crate & Barrel, CB2 tends to trade in whatever is hot at this moment — or what’s about to be hot. So if you’re looking for a sofa that’s Instagram-ready right out of the box, this may be your retailer of choice. As a pricier brand, you can expect solid build quality, with features like sustainable, benchmade solid hardwood frames and credited individual designers for specific sofas. In-stock sofas arrive in one to two weeks, and upholstery swatches can be requested at no additional cost. CB2’s sofas are produced in various factories around the world and are imported to the U.S.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
CB2 Strato Boucle Sofa
CB2
Now 20% off
$1,839 AT CB2

Designer Mermelada Estudio is behind this 1970s-inspired number that combines very on-trend boucle upholstery with classic channeled tufting all over. We guarantee your neighbor won’t have the same one.

Coddle
sofa
Coddle

Coddle is another one of those direct-to-consumer furniture brands that makes it super easy to furnish your home without ever leaving your home. Although it started with the Toggle line — which includes a couch, chair and ottoman — Coddle has since stocked its inventory with a wide variety of styles. The company’s main claim to fame is its wide range of stylish convertible sofas. While lacking the build quality of a premium standalone sofa, Coddle’s range of double-duty-pulling furniture offers plenty of bang for your buck, especially when factoring in included extras like USB ports. Sofas make it to your door in one to two weeks, but don’t expect the option of sampling upholstery swatches beforehand. And while Coddle manufactures its mattresses in the U.S., it’s less transparent about where its sofas are made.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Coddle Node Sofa
Courtesy
$1,950 AT CODDLEME.COM

The Node is a cozy-looking sofa that feels as good to sit on as you'd expect from the way it looks. Its modular design means you can add or remove seats, and it even has USB plugs built into it for an easy way to charge your devices. Worried about stains? Don't because the fabric is stain-resistant.

EQ3
eq3 sofa
EQ3

Canada-based EQ3 is proud of its north-of-the-border heritage, putting a “uniquely Canadian” spin on its designs. The brand produces everything from lighting and rugs to office furniture and mattresses, but we’re obviously most interested in its sofas. Upholstering is done in-house in Winnipeg, while manufacturing is done either in Canada or by a variety of worldwide partners that meet EQ3’s exacting standards. Up to 10 swatches can be ordered at a time for free, while delivery on couches takes a minimum of 2 to 6 weeks — or considerably longer for made-to-order pieces.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
EQ3 Reverie Apartment Sofa
Courtesy
$2 AT EQ3.COM

A more budget-minded and compact homage to Florence Knoll’s mid-century modern classic (more on that later), the Reverie offers over 130 upholstery options to go with its time-tested design.

Floyd
sofa
Floyd

Floyd's direct-to-consumer business model keeps its furniture prices low without compromising on quality or design. Based out of Detroit, Floyd has dedicated itself to becoming a more sustainable brand by opening up a secondhand marketplace to shop its used pieces. The brand’s stain-resistant fabrics can be tested by requesting free swatches, and the sofas themselves take about 6 to 10 weeks to reach your door. Frames consist of a mix of plywood and powder-coated steel, and Floyd’s fabrics are made to withstand a beating. Floyd manufactures its products in the U.S., Mexico and China.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Floyd The Sofa
Courtesy
Now 20% off
$2,540 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

It's pretty easy to identify a Floyd sofa. First, you'll notice its sleek and slim base — available in birch, walnut or upholstery — and then you'll notice its detached, somewhat flat (yet still plush) cushions. When you finally decide to get one of your own, the only issue you'll run into is what configuration you'll want to get.

Hay
sofa
Hay

Hay is a Danish brand that leans towards the more eclectic side of home accessories and furniture — think bright colors and unique silhouettes inspired by the worlds of art, architecture and fashion. Hay is getting into luxury territory, so you can expect premium construction to go along with its one-of-a-kind designs. Fabric swatches are free by request, and in-stock furniture can make it to your door in about two weeks with standard shipping.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Hay Pandarine Sofa
Courtesy
Now 20% off
$4,996 AT HAY

For a supreme lounging experience, look to Hay's Pandarine sofa. Its back cushions can be folded down, so it's sort of like a recliner. And if you want, you can opt for that same reclining cushion as the sofa's armrests or go for a more common cylindrical bolster.

Herman Miller
herman miller sofa
Herman Miller

King of both mid-century modern designs and ergonomic office chairs, Herman Miller is unsurprisingly a great place to pick up a sofa — that is, if you’ve got the budget for it. Built to last a lifetime, Herman Miller products don’t come cheap, and the company manufactures its furniture in its own factories around the world, namely in Michigan and China. Typical standard delivery usually takes 1 to 3 weeks, and while fabric samples can be requested, it takes some digging on their website to do so.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Herman Miller Wilkes Modular Sofa Group Sofa
Courtesy
Now 15% off
$3,311 AT HERMANMILLER.COM

Although Herman Miler is mostly known as the home of modern design, it's no stranger to post-modern either, as evidenced by Ray Wilkes' playful "Chiclet" sofa from 1976.

Ikea
gladom tray table black
Ikea

You know what Ikea is, so there's no need to drone on about its sofas. You get what you pay for, there are more styles than you could ever possibly want and half the fun is putting it together yourself. Shipping times vary depending on what you order, but you can always choose to pick up your sofa from your local Ikea if that’s easier. You’ll also have to head to the store if you want to see fabric samples in person, as the company does not readily send them out. The bulk of Ikea’s furniture, while designed in its home country of Sweden, is manufactured in Asia.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Ikea Morabo Sofa
$899 AT IKEA

For a no-nonsense modern-style sofa at a great price, you can’t go wrong with the Morabo. Our tester found the couch to be surprisingly comfortable with a pleasant depth to the cushions, and the upholstery also holds up much better than the price point would indicate.

Inside Weather
inside weather sofa
Inside Weather

This California brand is all about giving you the sofa you want — literally, as Inside Weather specializes in custom sofas. Build quality is solid with materials appropriate for the price, and shipping is faster than you’d expect for a custom piece of furniture, typically arriving at your door in under two months. Swatches are free and take just three days to get to you, allowing you to quickly make an informed decision on your customization. Inside Weather sustainably makes its sofas in California and offers a 365-day trial for you to figure out if you’ve made the right choice.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Inside Weather Original Custom Sectional
Courtesy
$2,709 AT INSIDEWEATHER.COM

Every sofa Inside Weather sells is custom-made, but you choose the base you’re going to be working with. Our researcher found his custom-made sectional to be well-made and easy to assemble, with the sofa arriving flat-packed in multiple boxes, making for an easy delivery.

Joybird
joybird sofa
Joybird

In less than a decade, California-based Joybird has become a force among online furniture brands thanks to its sleek mid-century modern-inspired designs. Build quality for the brand’s Mexican-made sofas is good but could be a little better for the mid-tier prices — we’d like to see more solid hardwood frames at this price instead of engineered wood. Fabric sample kits can be ordered free of charge, and ready-made sofas take about 4 weeks to go from warehouse to living room.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Joybird Lewis Sectional
Courtesy
$3,827 AT JOYBIRD.COM

One of Joybird’s bestsellers, the Lewis Sectional combines a clean, modern look with the added versatility of a chaise. Our tester found the deep, fluffy cushions to be excellent for lounging for lacking a bit in the support department if that’s what you’re looking for. He also found that Joybird’s pet-friendly upholstery holds up better against his cat’s claws compared to fabrics from other brands.

Knoll
knoll sofa
Knoll

If Herman Miller is the king of mid-century modern furniture design, then Knoll is the queen. Home to designs from names like Saarinen and Bertoia, Knoll — which merged with Herman Miller in 2021 to form MillerKnoll — is a premium luxury brand with premium luxury build quality (and prices). Free fabric samples can be requested, and if you’re into doing your own upholstering and find a fabric you like, you can also purchase it by the yard. Shipping for large items like sofas takes about 10 weeks, with Knoll furniture being manufactured in the U.S., Canada and Italy.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Knoll Florence Knoll Sofa
Courtesy
$15,239 AT KNOLL.COM

With its six-legged chrome frame, tufted cushions and clean lines, brand co-founder Florence Knoll’s signature design has been a classic of modernism since making its debut in 1954.

Maiden Home
maiden home sofa
Maiden Home

For a luxury sofa, look to Maiden Home. Its sofas (and other furniture pieces) are designed in New York, with each piece being made by hand in North Carolina and in-stock couches taking about 3 to 5 weeks to ship. The brand only utilizes high-quality materials and so this is the kind of stuff you'll want to pass on for generations. Maiden Home will send you up to five fabric swatches for free, and you can even order in samples of their wood finishes for a small fee.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Maiden Home The Jones
Courtesy
$5,100 AT MAIDENHOME.COM

This is a sofa you sink into. The Jones is the brand's lowest and "most laid-back" shape, with a plush feel and deep seats. This sofa's cushions feature foam-wrapped springs, which are enveloped in a down and feather jacket, not too different from a comfy mattress. And with a look and feel like this, you may spend more nights than not dozing off.

Poly & Bark
poly and bark sofa
Poly & Bark

Another 21st-century-founded DTC furniture brand, Poly & Bark uses the tagline “The Internet’s Favorite Sofas.” That may sound like quite the boast, but the brand definitely isn’t lacking for online fans. Similar in makeup and build quality to Article, Poly & Bark sells affordable, modern furniture that will likely last you at least a few years. They ship everything for free, typically in one to three weeks, and also offer free fabric swatches. Like other similar online brands, P&B works with manufacturers around the globe, including factories in Italy, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Turkey, Indonesia, China and Taiwan.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Poly & Bark Napa Sofa
Courtesy
$2,099 AT POLYANDBARK.COM

One of Poly & Bark’s signature offerings is the Napa, a peg-legged three-seater that includes a pair of loose bolsters and is available in a gorgeous pure-aniline cognac tan leather finish that’s sure to age with grace.

Rejuvenation
rejuvenation sofa
Rejuvenation

Although best known for its stellar collection of lighting, Portland-based Rejuvenation also has a knockout collection of furniture, with its sofa catalog being especially impressive. Expect stellar build quality with features like kiln-dried hardwood frames made with sustainably sourced wood, free fabric swatches to aid in your decision, and flat-rate shipping that takes 4-6 weeks for in-stock items. Rejuvenation also assembles and upholsters its couches in the USA from imported parts.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Rejuvenation Svenson Sofa
Courtesy
$4,140 AT REJUVENATION

Showing a clear Scandinavian influence in both style and name, the Svenson combines an exposed solid hardwood frame (walnut or white oak) with fixed tapered legs and a tight seat, making for a supportive statement piece that will last a long, long time.

RH
sofa
RH

One does not shop at RH unless they're looking to drop a pretty penny on some high-end furniture. Though if you're lucky enough to have the funds, you'll find yourself relaxing on some real luxury furniture. RH’s industrial style is a mainstay in some of the world’s most stylish spaces, and if you pick up a piece for yourself you can expect stellar build quality and American-handcrafted production. When your order is ready to ship, RH will contact you to get all of the details and schedule a delivery within 30 days. RH also has a massive library of upholstery samples, and they’ll send you some for free upon request.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
RH Parisian Track Arm Left-Arm Sofa
RH
$4,421 AT RH.COM

RH is among the cream of the crop when it comes to sofas, and this low-profile stunner is no exception. Our tester found the couch to be “ridiculously comfortable” to the point of almost being too comfortable, as she felt the back cushions (which are removable) were just a hair too deep. She also appreciated that the cushion covers were removable and machine-washable, especially given that this is a white couch.

Target
sofa
Target

After you've stocked up on your daily essentials, you can browse Target's huge selection of furniture. The mega-retailer carries a few third-party brands, but it also has its own in-house brands — like Threshold and Project 62 — that specialize in specific design styles. You’re going to be looking at low prices here, which translates to lower build quality. In other words, don’t expect a couch from Target to last forever. But if you’re looking for something temporary, Tarzhay likely has what you need. Shipping is extremely fast, usually taking less than a week, but niceties like manufacturing transparency and fabric swatches are pretty nonexistent.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
Threshold Middlefield Wood Base Sofa
Courtesy
$550 AT TARGET

The exposed frame and angled legs on this Threshold piece add a bit of flair, while the sinuous spring suspension system should keep the cushions from getting too saggy.

Wayfair
sofa
Wayfair

You can't escape Wayfair if you're shopping for furniture. Its low prices and massive — and we mean massive — selection make this a must-visit website for furniture shoppers. While its inventory is filled with some misses, it's not that hard to find something you'll like. Build quality varies given the vastness of the catalog, but you should generally expect to get what you pay for. Like sister brand AllModern, Wayfair offers fast free shipping, free fabric samples, and a good dose of mystery when it comes to its overseas manufacturers.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
House of Hampton Pasillas Upholstered Loveseat
$680 AT WAYFAIR

Our tester described this statement-making loveseat as the best bang-for-your-buck piece of furniture she owns, thanks in no small part to its rich velvet purple upholstery and Chesterfield-inspired design that make it look far more expensive than it is. She also appreciated how easy it was to put together by herself, as it basically came in four large parts — the back, arms and base of the sofa — plus the legs and cushions.

While the looks are next-level, our tester did warn that it's not the most comfortable sofa in the world and it sits rather low, so you might want to consider it as a second couch rather than as your main living room seating.

West Elm
sofa
West Elm

For an upgrade to Ikea that's a little more wallet-friendly than something like RH, West Elm is the perfect medium. Shop modern designs that are either made by the brand's in-house team or opt for one of the many collaborative pieces that West Elm does with third-party designers. As a large, more premium furniture retailer, West Elm offers all of the goodies you’d expect, like free fabric samples, 2- to 3-week shipping times, and U.S.-based assembly and upholstering.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Pick
West Elm Harris 2-Piece Sleeper Sectional w/ Storage Chaise
West Elm
$3,278 AT WEST ELM

Sleeper sofas offer loads of utility, giving you a place for guests to crash while also functioning as your living room’s home base. But as our tester discovered during her time with the Harris, this example takes things a step further by offering storage built into the chaise, allowing her to store her bedding inside the sofa when it’s not being used as a bed. She found the mattress to be very comfy, too.

Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.
Johnny Brayson is Gear Patrol's associate home editor.
