The Best Sofa Brands to Know for Excellent At-Home Lounging
You can buy a sofa from home without ever leaving your, well, sofa.
One of the biggest commitments you can make is buying a sofa. Sofas are not cheap, and they're essentially the centerpiece of the living room. These days, you no longer need to go to a crowded showroom, stalked by an overeager sales associate to get the perfect couch for you. Instead, you can buy a sofa online without ever leaving your existing sofa. We narrowed down the seemingly endless places to buy a sofa to find the 25 best sofa brands for you.
What to Look for When Buying a Sofa
Materials
There are a lot of different materials that go into making a sofa, and you’ll want to take the time to consider each of them. First up is the frame. The basic foundation of a sofa or couch, the frame should be sturdy enough to hold up through several years of regular use without degrading. The best frames are made of solid kiln-dried hardwood, but they’re also the most expensive. Plywood and solid softwood frames are still-worthwhile step downs, while the bottom of the barrel would be a frame made from medium-density fiberboard (MDF), a type of inexpensive engineered particle board that has a reputation for falling apart quickly.
Your sofa’s upholstery is another important material consideration. Leather is always a classic since it’s durable, easy to clean and looks better with age if properly cared for. It is expensive, though, so a cheaper alternative — at least from a durability standpoint — would be to go with a trendy performance fabric that resists stains and other damage caused by kids, pets or any other common living room hazards.
Finally, there’s the cushioning. This will largely be a personal preference, as not everyone likes the same style of sofa for lounging. Some people prefer a big fluffy couch they can sink into, while others enjoy a firmer seat with more support and cushions that won’t flatten over time. Whatever your taste, some mix of the density of the cushioning used — likely a type of high-resiliency polyurethane foam in most cases — and the sofa’s suspension system (spring-based or webbing) will ultimately determine your comfort level.
Size
One of the most important steps to take before plunking down money on a new couch is to get out your tape measurer and take some measurements. You’ll need to measure not only the width and length of the space where you’re planning to put your sofa but also any doorways and hallways leading to the space. Remember, just because a sofa will fit in your living room doesn’t mean it will make it through your front door. There’s nothing worse than ordering a sofa, having it show up at your home and then realizing that there’s no way it’s going to make it into your place. Save yourself the headache and get all of those measurements out of the way before you even start shopping.
Utility
Another major question you’ll need to ask yourself about your upcoming sofa purchase is just how you’ll be using your new couch. Obviously, you’ll be sitting on it to watch TV, but what other duties will you need it to perform? Will it function as a bed for guests? If so, then you may want to consider a sleeper sofa or a futon. Should it be a gathering place for your entire family? In that case, a sectional may make the most sense. Is your living room always cluttered due to a lack of storage space? Go for a sofa with built-in storage and kill two birds with one stone. There are many potential uses for a sofa that go beyond its intended purpose of lounging, so figure out your needs before you choose your new furniture.
How We Tested
Our recommendations are based on real-world testing, and we gave preference to brands and sofas with which our staff had personal experience. After polling our team on their own sofas and gathering feedback on various sofas' durability, style, ease of assembly, comfort and more, we chose the couches and brands that performed best in our living room tests.
Allform's modular sofas have become a hit because of their high-quality build and because they're easy to put together. Sofas are made to order in the US, and because you won't see the sofa in person before you buy, you can get a free swatch kit to help you pick your ideal couch. Hardwood plywood frames with a limited lifetime warranty and performance fabrics mean Allform’s sofas should last a bit longer than their affordable prices suggest. The brand also ships its sofas fast and free, so you can expect short turnaround times despite Allform’s plentiful customization options.
AllModern, a sister brand of Wayfair, focuses more on the modern side of things (hence its name). Its picks are slightly less budget-friendly than its parent company, but its styles are way more fun. Given their lower price points, these sofas aren’t really built to last for years and years, and you can expect less-specific language when it comes to materials (e.g., “solid wood frame”). Free shipping is offered with turnaround times usually taking a week or two, and free fabric swatches are also available. Like other Wayfair brands, AllModern’s sofas are manufactured by any number of outside suppliers, making it a bit of a chore to find out where your furniture is coming from.
For practically any and every style of sofa, Apt2B has it. The bonus is, whether you want a futon or a made-in-USA sofa, everything ships for free — with ready-to-made pieces shipping out in 5 to 7 days and custom Los Angeles-crafted sofas taking 5 to 7 weeks. The latter option really ups the quality quotient, too, with solid alder wood frames and premium upholstery. Apt2B offers a very robust range of fabrics, so we definitely recommend taking advantage of their free swatch samples.
As one of the more prominent (and internet culture-literate) online-only furniture stores out there, odds are that you already know someone with an Article sofa in their home. The brand produces stylish modern furniture with decent specs at relatively affordable prices, so it’s no surprise that they’ve struck a chord with consumers. Shipping is typically fast, with orders sometimes arriving in just a few days, and fabric swatches are free. Like many online-only brands, Article doesn’t manufacture its own furniture. Instead, it works with factories in Vietnam, China, Indonesia and India.
Custom-made furniture should not be this reasonably priced. Yet somehow BenchMade Modern manages to sell high-quality sofas (think solid hardwood frames) with unbelievable customization at prices that won't totally break the bank. Even better, you get your sofas in less time than you'd think, with custom pieces going out between six to seven weeks, or just a couple of days if you opt for a ready-to-ship model. Swatches can be ordered for free, and every sofa is handcrafted in the USA.
Blu Dot is a Minneapolis-based furniture brand focused on modern designs, well-crafted furniture and functional home decor. Its sofas could be considered mid-tier in terms of pricing, with great build quality that frequently includes well-put-together kiln-dried hardwood frames and wrapped high-resiliency foam cushions. Shipping turnaround times are dependent on stock and can be long, often taking several weeks or months, while fabric swatch samples ship must faster and for free. Everything Blu Dot makes is designed in-house, including its sofas, and a decent chunk of its couches are made in the U.S., too.
When Burrow first started, it had just one style of sofa: the Nomad. It has since released a whole mess of sofa styles, as well as other furniture pieces such as beds, shelves and dressers. But we always come back to the sofa. We'd go so far as to say that Burrow helped to jumpstart the whole sofa-in-a-box trend that has made it easier than ever to deck out your living room situation. Shipping is free with turnaround times in the 5- to 10-day range for in-stock items, and fabric swatches are also free upon request. Burrow’s furniture is designed to be versatile and lived in, so you can expect fair durability for the money. And while all designs are conceived in the USA, manufacturing may take place in North Carolina, Vietnam, Poland or India.
One of the newer brands in this guide, Singapore-based Castlery only debuted in the US in 2019. Since then, business has been booming, with the brand's stylish original designs — which are surprisingly affordable — squarely hitting their target market of young urban professionals. From classic mid-century modern looks to wide-channeled bouclé sectionals to more daring sofas that verge on biomorphic, Castlery offers a wide range of styles that are well-made and will turn heads.
A trendier, more upscale offshoot of Crate & Barrel, CB2 tends to trade in whatever is hot at this moment — or what’s about to be hot. So if you’re looking for a sofa that’s Instagram-ready right out of the box, this may be your retailer of choice. As a pricier brand, you can expect solid build quality, with features like sustainable, benchmade solid hardwood frames and credited individual designers for specific sofas. In-stock sofas arrive in one to two weeks, and upholstery swatches can be requested at no additional cost. CB2’s sofas are produced in various factories around the world and are imported to the U.S.
Coddle is another one of those direct-to-consumer furniture brands that makes it super easy to furnish your home without ever leaving your home. Although it started with the Toggle line — which includes a couch, chair and ottoman — Coddle has since stocked its inventory with a wide variety of styles. The company’s main claim to fame is its wide range of stylish convertible sofas. While lacking the build quality of a premium standalone sofa, Coddle’s range of double-duty-pulling furniture offers plenty of bang for your buck, especially when factoring in included extras like USB ports. Sofas make it to your door in one to two weeks, but don’t expect the option of sampling upholstery swatches beforehand. And while Coddle manufactures its mattresses in the U.S., it’s less transparent about where its sofas are made.
Canada-based EQ3 is proud of its north-of-the-border heritage, putting a “uniquely Canadian” spin on its designs. The brand produces everything from lighting and rugs to office furniture and mattresses, but we’re obviously most interested in its sofas. Upholstering is done in-house in Winnipeg, while manufacturing is done either in Canada or by a variety of worldwide partners that meet EQ3’s exacting standards. Up to 10 swatches can be ordered at a time for free, while delivery on couches takes a minimum of 2 to 6 weeks — or considerably longer for made-to-order pieces.
Floyd's direct-to-consumer business model keeps its furniture prices low without compromising on quality or design. Based out of Detroit, Floyd has dedicated itself to becoming a more sustainable brand by opening up a secondhand marketplace to shop its used pieces. The brand’s stain-resistant fabrics can be tested by requesting free swatches, and the sofas themselves take about 6 to 10 weeks to reach your door. Frames consist of a mix of plywood and powder-coated steel, and Floyd’s fabrics are made to withstand a beating. Floyd manufactures its products in the U.S., Mexico and China.
Hay is a Danish brand that leans towards the more eclectic side of home accessories and furniture — think bright colors and unique silhouettes inspired by the worlds of art, architecture and fashion. Hay is getting into luxury territory, so you can expect premium construction to go along with its one-of-a-kind designs. Fabric swatches are free by request, and in-stock furniture can make it to your door in about two weeks with standard shipping.
King of both mid-century modern designs and ergonomic office chairs, Herman Miller is unsurprisingly a great place to pick up a sofa — that is, if you’ve got the budget for it. Built to last a lifetime, Herman Miller products don’t come cheap, and the company manufactures its furniture in its own factories around the world, namely in Michigan and China. Typical standard delivery usually takes 1 to 3 weeks, and while fabric samples can be requested, it takes some digging on their website to do so.
You know what Ikea is, so there's no need to drone on about its sofas. You get what you pay for, there are more styles than you could ever possibly want and half the fun is putting it together yourself. Shipping times vary depending on what you order, but you can always choose to pick up your sofa from your local Ikea if that’s easier. You’ll also have to head to the store if you want to see fabric samples in person, as the company does not readily send them out. The bulk of Ikea’s furniture, while designed in its home country of Sweden, is manufactured in Asia.
This California brand is all about giving you the sofa you want — literally, as Inside Weather specializes in custom sofas. Build quality is solid with materials appropriate for the price, and shipping is faster than you’d expect for a custom piece of furniture, typically arriving at your door in under two months. Swatches are free and take just three days to get to you, allowing you to quickly make an informed decision on your customization. Inside Weather sustainably makes its sofas in California and offers a 365-day trial for you to figure out if you’ve made the right choice.
In less than a decade, California-based Joybird has become a force among online furniture brands thanks to its sleek mid-century modern-inspired designs. Build quality for the brand’s Mexican-made sofas is good but could be a little better for the mid-tier prices — we’d like to see more solid hardwood frames at this price instead of engineered wood. Fabric sample kits can be ordered free of charge, and ready-made sofas take about 4 weeks to go from warehouse to living room.
If Herman Miller is the king of mid-century modern furniture design, then Knoll is the queen. Home to designs from names like Saarinen and Bertoia, Knoll — which merged with Herman Miller in 2021 to form MillerKnoll — is a premium luxury brand with premium luxury build quality (and prices). Free fabric samples can be requested, and if you’re into doing your own upholstering and find a fabric you like, you can also purchase it by the yard. Shipping for large items like sofas takes about 10 weeks, with Knoll furniture being manufactured in the U.S., Canada and Italy.
For a luxury sofa, look to Maiden Home. Its sofas (and other furniture pieces) are designed in New York, with each piece being made by hand in North Carolina and in-stock couches taking about 3 to 5 weeks to ship. The brand only utilizes high-quality materials and so this is the kind of stuff you'll want to pass on for generations. Maiden Home will send you up to five fabric swatches for free, and you can even order in samples of their wood finishes for a small fee.
Another 21st-century-founded DTC furniture brand, Poly & Bark uses the tagline “The Internet’s Favorite Sofas.” That may sound like quite the boast, but the brand definitely isn’t lacking for online fans. Similar in makeup and build quality to Article, Poly & Bark sells affordable, modern furniture that will likely last you at least a few years. They ship everything for free, typically in one to three weeks, and also offer free fabric swatches. Like other similar online brands, P&B works with manufacturers around the globe, including factories in Italy, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Turkey, Indonesia, China and Taiwan.
Although best known for its stellar collection of lighting, Portland-based Rejuvenation also has a knockout collection of furniture, with its sofa catalog being especially impressive. Expect stellar build quality with features like kiln-dried hardwood frames made with sustainably sourced wood, free fabric swatches to aid in your decision, and flat-rate shipping that takes 4-6 weeks for in-stock items. Rejuvenation also assembles and upholsters its couches in the USA from imported parts.
One does not shop at RH unless they're looking to drop a pretty penny on some high-end furniture. Though if you're lucky enough to have the funds, you'll find yourself relaxing on some real luxury furniture. RH’s industrial style is a mainstay in some of the world’s most stylish spaces, and if you pick up a piece for yourself you can expect stellar build quality and American-handcrafted production. When your order is ready to ship, RH will contact you to get all of the details and schedule a delivery within 30 days. RH also has a massive library of upholstery samples, and they’ll send you some for free upon request.
After you've stocked up on your daily essentials, you can browse Target's huge selection of furniture. The mega-retailer carries a few third-party brands, but it also has its own in-house brands — like Threshold and Project 62 — that specialize in specific design styles. You’re going to be looking at low prices here, which translates to lower build quality. In other words, don’t expect a couch from Target to last forever. But if you’re looking for something temporary, Tarzhay likely has what you need. Shipping is extremely fast, usually taking less than a week, but niceties like manufacturing transparency and fabric swatches are pretty nonexistent.
You can't escape Wayfair if you're shopping for furniture. Its low prices and massive — and we mean massive — selection make this a must-visit website for furniture shoppers. While its inventory is filled with some misses, it's not that hard to find something you'll like. Build quality varies given the vastness of the catalog, but you should generally expect to get what you pay for. Like sister brand AllModern, Wayfair offers fast free shipping, free fabric samples, and a good dose of mystery when it comes to its overseas manufacturers.
For an upgrade to Ikea that's a little more wallet-friendly than something like RH, West Elm is the perfect medium. Shop modern designs that are either made by the brand's in-house team or opt for one of the many collaborative pieces that West Elm does with third-party designers. As a large, more premium furniture retailer, West Elm offers all of the goodies you’d expect, like free fabric samples, 2- to 3-week shipping times, and U.S.-based assembly and upholstering.