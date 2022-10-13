Our Favorite Air Purifier Brand Has Released Its Best-Looking Model Yet

It's no big secret that Coway's line of air purifiers is pretty lauded around these parts. The South Korean brand consistently churns out the best purifiers in the biz thanks to their combination of impressive technology, standard-setting performance and objectively attractive looks. And now the brand has released a brand-new model that has to be one of their most impressive yet.

The new Coway Airmega 230 slots somewhere in the middle of the brand's lineup, effectively bridging the gap between Coway's "Large Space" and "Medium Space" air purifiers. (It's technically categorized as the smallest member of the "Large" group.) Performance-wise, it's rated to clean the air in a 403 sq. ft. space in just 12-and-a-half minutes but can also handle a bigger space of 975 sq. ft. in a half-hour.

The purifier is equipped with two filters. There's a washable pre-filter that captures larger particles like hair and dust, and then there's the 2-in-1 Max 2 filter that combines activated charcoal on one side and Coway's Green True HEPA filter on the other. The former eliminates odors and traps harmful gases like VOCs, while the latter boasts an anti-microbial treatment to help it decrease the spread of viruses, bacteria and other germs, while also trapping 99.9% of ultra-fine particles like pollen and mold.

Coway

Obviously, the number one job of any air purifier is to purify the air, but it never hurts for it to look good too — especially if it's going to be prominently displayed in your home. This is where Coway's latest really shines, as the Airmega 230 is arguably the best-looking purifier the brand has ever made (and they've churned out some stunners). Featuring a minimalist slim, boxy design, the Airmega 230 is designed to fit seamlessly with any style of decor. It comes in two colors: goes-with-anything Dove White, and a showstopping Sage Green that transforms the device into a statement piece.

Ideal for either a large room or a small apartment, Coway's Airmega 230 is available now from the brand for $299.

