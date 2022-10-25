For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

Coffee lovers are often presented with a conundrum when making their brew at home: spend a lot of time and effort crafting the perfect cup, or go the quick and easy route with instant coffee and suffer through an inferior beverage. But the days of making that choice may be coming to an end, as coffee royalty Blue Bottle has entered the instant coffee game.

The brand has announced Blue Bottle Craft Instant Espresso, their first soluble espresso product which they say perfectly replicates Blue Bottle’s acclaimed taste in an instant coffee. The goal of the new coffee is to make Blue Bottle’s quality more accessible to a wider range of people, and it took three years of development to perfect. Blue Bottle says the coffee is better than your average instant coffee thanks to the combination of a gentler extraction method using milder temperatures and pressure with a lengthier freeze-drying process. The result is a higher-quality product and a better-tasting cup of coffee … that’s ready instantly.

Blue Bottle's Craft Instant Espresso will go on sale online and in Blue Bottle cafes beginning November 7, with a 12-serving jar going for $25.

Dad Grass has been helping fathers (and anyone else of legal age) chill out since 2020 with their low-THC/high-CBD brand of hemp products, and now they’re looking to help your furry friend unwind too.

The brand has unveiled a line of Dad Grass Dog Bones that contain the same Organic CBD oil as human-aimed Dad Grass products. The bones are 100% organic and contain 4 mg CBD each, and Dad Grass recommends 1 mg CBD per day for every 10 lbs your dog weighs (e.g., a 10-pound dog should only have a quarter of a bone in a day). The bones are vegan and flavored with real pumpkin, making for a tasty treat for Fido that might also mellow him out a bit.

You’ve undoubtedly heard that monosodium glutamate, the common flavor enhancer known as MSG that’s best known for being present in Chinese takeout and other Asian foods, is bad for your health. Well, as it turns out, MSG is perfectly safe, and the decades-long effort to demonize it was the work of anti-Asian xenophobia.

Now, “proud and loud” Asian food brand Omsom is reclaiming MSG and rightly giving it a seat at the table — literally — with their new IYKYN (if you know, you know) Shaker Set that places a shaker full of MSG alongside the more familiar salt and pepper shakers. The brightly colored trio features pepper sourced from Vietnam, salt from South Korea and MSG produced by Japan-based Ajinomoto. Omsom recommends adding MSG to your dishes as a savory, umami-filled finisher, and once you start doing so, you’ll begin to wonder how you ever lived without it.

If you’ve got a cupboard full of old takeout containers and stained, mismatched Tupperware, then Caraway’s new release is for you. The brand behind some of our favorite colorful cookware has debuted their first line of food storage containers, and they’re as pretty as they are functional.

Each Caraway Food Storage Set includes one large, two medium and two small containers, all of which are made from non-toxic ceramic-coated glass and are free from BPA, PTFE and other harmful chemicals. Also included in the set are four smaller “Dot and Dash” containers for dips and such, along with a pair of container straps and a storage system for easy and neat stacking. And, since this is Caraway we’re talking about here, the containers come in six attractive signature colors, like Mist, Navy and Perracotta.

Smart locks have been around for a while, but Level Home’s new Apple-exclusive Lock+ might be the smartest one to come along yet. The streamlined lock, which is the size of a normal, dumb deadbolt, is the first Apple-sold smart lock to integrate the Cupertino brand’s Home Key feature that allows users to store a digital key in their Apple Wallet that can be used to open their door.

Once set up with your Home Key, the Level Lock+ will unlock with a simple tap of your iPhone or Apple Watch. You can also program it to unlock as you approach your door, with a touch of your finger or with your voice using Siri. You can even grant access to the lock to other members of your family or neighbors using the Level app. And, in case you don’t trust a fully digital lock on your front door (who does, honestly), the Level Lock+ works with a standard key, too.

