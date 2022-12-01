Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Cyber Week Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Need a Custom Print? Try Underground Printing
3
All the Best Gifts on Sale Right Now
4
The 2022 GP100: The Full List of Winners
5
These Are the Best Anniversary Gifts for Her

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The 10 Best Coffee Makers for a Better Brew

The best coffee maker is the one that fits your kitchen, budget and style, but never compromises on excellent coffee.

By Tyler Chin, Will Price and Grace Cooper
tech roundup
Courtesy

Not quite what you're looking for? Read our guides cold brew coffee makers, camping coffee makers, French presses and pour-overs.

In the world of coffee brewing, pour-over, cold brew, French press and Aeropress get all the buzz. Yet, for the vast majority of people, these methods of making coffee are not ideal — at least not for those grueling minutes between sleep and getting out the door every morning. Much to the chagrin of coffee purists, the mighty drip coffee maker is still most coffee drinkers’ preferred choice due to speed and convenience.

In the past decade or so, a thousand and one companies have pushed their way into the market, though very few have the intention (let alone the ability) to manufacture coffee brewers that make truly good coffee. We tested what most experts consider the world’s best drip coffee makers, comparing size, speed, price and performance, to identify which machines to buy in 2022.

      What to Look for in a Coffee Maker

      Speed

      Speedy coffee makers make batch-brewed joe more convenient, but there’s more to it than that. The SCA’s rigorous certification program, which has long separated the best coffee brewers from those that cut corners, only accepts brew times of four to eight minutes, and those aren’t made-up numbers. Coffee brewed any quicker than four minutes will be under-extracted (weak) and over eight minutes will be over-extracted (bitter).

      Temperature

      Because the higher water temperature is the agent that extracts and dissolves coffee solids and oils from coffee grounds, brewing temperature is one of the best indicators of a machine that could make a decent cup of coffee. According to the Gold Cup standard, coffee should be brewed between 195 and 205 degrees Fahrenheit. Brew at a lower temperature and risk under extraction (weak, sour coffee), or brew above 205 and you’re bumping up against boiling water, which will dissolve more coffee than is preferable (heavy, extra-bitter).

      Maintenance

      Although upkeep is often an afterthought, it absolutely shouldn't be. Because coffee makers are working with hot water, an ideal breeding ground for mold and limescale, it’s doubly important. Making sure the machine and as many components as possible can be disassembled and cleaned is of the utmost importance to both brewing performance and your health. This guide might look different if we completely ignored the role cost plays in the buying equation. But, seeing as not everyone is willing to spend hundreds of dollars on a machine, excluding price as a primary factor is a fantasy. At the same time, the quality of the machine can’t be sacrificed to save $30, because extra-cheap machines will catch up to you in the form of leaky brew baskets, worn-out buttons, inconsistent extraction and so on.

      New and Upcoming Releases

      Our recommendations are based off real-world testing. Here's a snapshot of new and unreleased coffee makers our testers are considering for future updates to this guide.

      Bruvi BV-01 Coffee Brewer: Although we've been taught from experience to think that pod-based coffee machines mean lower quality coffee, Bruvi's coffee system has set out to change that. The brand's guilt-free plastic pods break down faster and contain 40 percent more coffee, which is all sourced from sustainable roasters.

      CoffeeB Globe: Instead of single-use plastic pods, CoffeeB is shaking up the coffee game by using compostable, pressed coffee balls in a new single-serve coffee maker. It's only available in France and Switzerland right now, but we have our fingers crossed that it'll make its way to the States soon.

      The Best Coffee Makers of 2022

      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      How We Tested
      coffee makers
      Gear Patrol Staff

      Each of our testers has been using their coffee makers for years at this point — which means each has produced gallons and gallons of coffee. We've evaluated these coffee makers on the quality of the coffee they brew (while this could be subjective, good coffee is good coffee). We then judged each brewer on its ease of use, brew time and added features. While most of the coffee makers on this list are on the pricier end, we found that paying more usually resulted in better coffee. Many of the picks here are also certified by the Specialty Coffee Association to brew a Golden Cup, which is essentially the gold standard when it comes to drip coffee makers.

      Best Overall Coffee Maker
      Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker
      OxO
      Now 20% off
      $160 AT OXO

      • Brews delicious coffee
      • Can make a single-serving cup of coffee without coffee pods
      • Easy to use

      • Non-removable water tank
      • No programmability
      • Minimal splashing may occur when brewing in a too-short mug

      The newest coffee maker from Oxo brews coffee just as well as its 9-cup predecessor, with the additional ability to serve a whole carafe or a single cup of coffee (anywhere between 10 ounces to 20 ounces), which our tester found to be convenient and delicious. By using a Kalita-like adapter, the 8-cup brews a pour-over quality cup of coffee without the need for environment-harming coffee pods.

      The SCA-approved machine's metallic body and clean lines look good on the countertop, too, while eating up a small amount of space relative to most quality-focused coffee makers. Our tester loved how slim and sleek the machine is and that it has super simple controls with only four buttons to worry about. The double-walled thermal carafe eliminates the need for a warming plate, which can degrade coffee quality as it sits on the heater.

      For the money, you get one of the most versatile, reliable and powerful coffee makers on the market. If you're looking for excellent coffee, just get this.

      For an in-depth look, read our review of the Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker.

      Best Splurge Coffee Maker
      Breville Precision Brewer
      Courtesy
      $330 AT AMAZON

      • Programmable, which means you can have coffee as soon as you wake up
      • Fast brew times
      • Has preset coffee settings

      • Non-removable water tank
      • Takes up a lot of counter space

      Breville’s prime directive is to make the most powerful, versatile, impressive version of whatever it decides to put together. Its coffee maker, though somewhat large, is as customizable as coffee makers get. The build quality is exceptional, standing out in a space filled with mostly plastic components.

      The machine has lightning-fast brew times presets that are actually useful and unmatched versatility, for starters. The Precision Pro can brew with flat-bottom filters, cone filters and it even has a pour-over attachment (you can literally put your pour-over device under the shower head). It can brew cold brew coffee, brew coffee to the exacting Gold Cup standard and it’s the only coffee maker we know of that allows you to customize options like flow rate and bloom time. If you or someone you know is keen on experimenting with coffee, there is no better coffee maker.

      Best Budget Coffee Maker
      Bonavita Connoisseur 8-Cup
      Courtesy
      $191 AT AMAZON

      • Quick and even brewing
      • Small profile

      • Drippy shower head
      • Awkward construction of having the filter basket sitting on the carafe is a pain point

      Bonavita makes one thing: specialty coffee equipment. This model earned the mark of approval of the SCA — specialty coffee’s most important trade organization — and it brews quickly and evenly. It’s also dead simple to operate with only one button, which our tester really appreciated. It makes coffee that’s well-bodied but not overbearing, and our tester loved that the carafe retains heat well, keeping your coffee hot for longer without burning it. And the machine itself is small, affordable and makes a great cup of coffee, according to our tester.

      This brewer makes pots of coffee that are excellent for the vast majority of coffee drinkers, and it offers a gateway into more complex brewing ideas. The coffee it makes isn’t as light as most of the higher-end machines, but it’s not as oppressively dark as with cheaper models. An identical coffee maker is available as a programmable version for a few dollars more, but programmable coffee makers (unless they have built-in grinders) can’t account for the loss of freshness.

      For an in-depth look, read our review of the Bonavita Connoisseur 8-Cup.

      The 9 Best Coffee Grinders You Can Buy in 2022
      four coffee grinders side by side
      Chandler Bondurant

      If you want to make good coffee at home, you need a coffee grinder. These are the only nine you need to consider.

      LEARN MORE

      Best Smart Coffee Maker
      Cafe Specialty Drip Coffee Maker
      Williams Sonoma
      $350 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA

      • Available in multiple finishes
      • Makes a lot of coffee (10 cups)

      • Expensive

      GE's entry into the coffee maker game is the beautiful Cafe brewer, which quickly earned praise for its looks and SCA certification. Unlike most other coffee makers, the Cafe coffee maker is available in more than one finish — white, stainless steel and black — and there's something deeply satisfying about the copper accents.

      The brewer itself is speedy in getting from bean to brew — our tester even said it is the fastest coffee maker he's ever used. He also loved the customizability of the machine, allowing you to adjust the strength and temperature of your coffee. This is a smart device, which means you have remote control of how it works, and with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, you can tell your machine to get your coffee going, making the brewing process even faster.

      For an in-depth look, read our review of the Cafe Specialty Drip Coffee Maker.

      Best Programmable Coffee Maker
      Braun Multiserve Programmable Brewer
      Amazon
      Now 43% off
      $115 AT AMAZON

      • A more affordable programmable coffee maker
      • Detachable water reservoir
      • Keeps track of how long coffee's been sitting out

      • The sci-fi look leaves something to be desired
      • Permanent filter is annoying

      The easy-to-use Braun Multiserve Programmable Brewer doubles as a single-serve and multi-serve coffee maker. The pod-free coffee maker lets you choose the strength of your coffee ranging from light to bold, with the Gold standard nailing the SCA's guidelines for a Golden Cup.

      It does the basics very well, but its greatest strength is versatility. It brews pots large and small with consistency and its integrated iced coffee brewing function is new to the space, clever and well-executed. The machine allows you to brew directly over ice cubes, mimicking Japanese iced coffee brewing and creating a pleasant, sweeter cold coffee experience. The detachable water reservoir is also appreciated for filling and cleaning.

      Best Single-Serve Coffee Maker
      Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker
      Amazon
      $170 AT AMAZON

      • Simple to use
      • Single-serve coffee without the use of pods
      • Removable water reservoir

      • Looks too robotic
      • Permanent filter requires more attentive cleaning

      Ninja's Specialty Coffee Maker is like having a barista on call, with the ability to brew four different types of coffee: hot and iced, as well as concentrated and super-concentrated, the latter of which mimics espresso-style coffee. Other than above-average brew speed and consistently good extractions, this machine has many, many features. The Ninja brewer’s ancillary functions, thankfully, don’t cloud these basic functions. The best of the lot is the pull-out milk frother, which elevates a simple cup of coffee into something more comforting. And brewing single-serve is the cherry on top.

      Our tester found that the Ninja machine truly is a coffee shop-killer if you're looking to make a new drink every day and still get your caffeine fix in minutes. While testing, he appreciated that the Ninja is a "set it and forget it" machine that really is a jack-of-all-trades worth the splurge if you have the available counter space.

      For an in-depth look, read our review of the Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker.

      Best Coffee Maker With Built-In Grinder
      Breville Grind Control Coffee Maker
      Williams Sonoma
      $350 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA

      • Built-in grinder eliminates the need for a separate device
      • Programmable
      • Adjustable coffee strength

      • Grinder only has six grind settings

      Ask any coffee nerd, and they'll tell you the best way to improve your drip coffee is to grind your coffee fresh — that means no pre-ground stuff. If you're not down to buy a separate coffee grinder, get Breville's Grind Control coffee maker. The bean hopper has a half-pound capacity, and you can easily adjust the grind size with the turn of a dial. The grinder isn't half bad either, utilizing stainless steel burrs for a fairly uniform grind size.

      Users can adjust the strength of their coffee and also program it to brew coffee a day in advance. Not feeling a whole carafe of coffee? You can have the Grind Control brew a single-serve either directly into your mug or travel container.

      The 12 Best Looking Coffee Makers
      tech roundup
      Courtesy

      In this case, you can judge a book by its cover.

      LEARN MORE

      Best Small Coffee Maker
      Zojirushi Zutto 5-Cup Coffee Maker
      Crate and Barrel
      Now 20% off
      $59 AT AMAZON

      • Small footprint
      • Sleek design
      • Removable water tank

      • Plastic body feels cheap

      Zojirushi is known for its wildly popular rice cookers, but its coffee maker is also a winning small kitchen appliance. If you live in a smaller space, you'll appreciate the Zutto's smaller footprint. It can brew up to 25 ounces of coffee, and it has an integrated charcoal filter to purify water for a cleaner-tasting cup of coffee.

      The Zutto is designed with simplicity in mind. Besides its small body, it just looks really nice. However, the plastic feels a little flimsy, though is hard to complain since it only costs $70. The water tank is removable, so it's easy to fill up and clean, but we would've preferred a thermal carafe rather than a glass one with a heat plate.

      Best Designed Coffee Maker
      Technivorm Moccamaster KBG
      Courtesy
      Now 20% off
      $288 AT CRATE & BARREL

      • Superb customer service
      • Glass carafe is nice and practical
      • Quick to heat and brew

      • Filter basket feels cheap
      • Glass carafe is thin; feels fragile

      Technivorm’s Moccamaster has remained among the absolute best coffee makers in the world since it was invented in 1969. Thanks to a special copper heating system, it’s one of the fastest brewers, and it is lauded for its consistently outstanding pots of coffee. It’s uniquely able to disassemble, meaning you can pull it apart for cleaning or troubleshooting yourself. (Plus, Technivorm’s customer service is one of the best our tester has encountered).

      There are many Moccamaster models, but this is the one that we recommend most. This model uses a glass carafe and electric hot plate instead of the typical steel carafe. The glass makes it simpler to tell how much coffee is left and is much easier to clean (it’s difficult to see inside steel carafes). Thanks to a copper-based heating element, all Moccamasters are lightning quick to heat and brew coffee — our tester clocked in a full 10 cups of brewing in just over five minutes.

      Best Coffee Maker Under $100
      Black + Decker 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker
      Bed Bath & Beyond
      $40 AT AMAZON

      • Ridiculously cheap
      • Can be programmed 24 hours in advance

      • Non-removable water reservoir

      Coffee makers don't get as cheap or reliable as this 12-cup brewer from Black + Decker. You can program the coffee maker 24 hours in advance so that you have coffee as soon as you wake up. Can't wait for that first sip? Feel free to sneak a pour with the Sneak-a-Cup feature that automatically stops the flow of coffee once you slide out the carafe.

      The 9 Best Camping Coffee Makers
      outdoor coffee makers gear patrol lead
      Snow Peak

      Headed for the wilderness? Don’t forget the tools to make your precious life-giving elixir.

      LEARN MORE

      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      More From Coffee
      Get Rare Savings on Fellow's Coffee Gear
      Ember Mug Review: A Must-Have for Coffee Lovers
      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      The Kettle Pro Coffee Makers Love Is on Sale Today
      Bruvi Wants to Make Single-Serve Coffee Taste Good
      You’re Cleaning Your Coffee Maker the Wrong Way
      The Secret to Better Coffee? Try a Coffee Sieve
      You're Probably Grinding Your Coffee Beans Wrong
      Our Favorite Electric Kettle Just Got Even Better
      CoffeeB's Single-Use Coffee Maker Uses No Capsules
      The 28 Best Coffee Roasters in America