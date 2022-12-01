Mountain Inspired Glassware You Need This Holiday Season

Huckberry has teamed up with multimedia artist Matt McCormick for a limited-edition collection of Whiskey Peaks glassware. The handsome hand-blown pieces are inspired by the East and West Mitten Butte and the Merrick Butte, all located in Monument Valley, Arizona. You can purchase the decanter, a double-walled tumbler set, a tumbler set in a wood box, or, the entire set which includes the tumblers and the decanter in a wood box. McCormick's iconic sketches are engraved onto each box, and his signature is emblazoned on the bottom. They're perfect pieces for entertaining \u2013 particularly in a mountain hideaway for a bit of apr\u00e8s lounging \u2013 or gifting this holiday season. Price: $35-$100 SHOP NOW