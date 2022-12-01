Mountain Inspired Glassware You Need This Holiday Season

Huckberry's new stunning glassware collaboration is inspired by the American West.

By Gear Patrol Studios
whiskey glasses and decanter
Huckberry

Huckberry has teamed up with multimedia artist Matt McCormick for a limited-edition collection of Whiskey Peaks glassware. The handsome hand-blown pieces are inspired by the East and West Mitten Butte and the Merrick Butte, all located in Monument Valley, Arizona. You can purchase the decanter, a double-walled tumbler set, a tumbler set in a wood box, or, the entire set which includes the tumblers and the decanter in a wood box. McCormick's iconic sketches are engraved onto each box, and his signature is emblazoned on the bottom. They're perfect pieces for entertaining – particularly in a mountain hideaway for a bit of après lounging – or gifting this holiday season.

Price: $35-$100

SHOP NOW

