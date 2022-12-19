Twitter's Office Is Having a Fire Sale of Designer Furniture: Eames, Knoll & More

Twitter has been in the news an awful lot since Elon Musk's takeover of the company this fall. From mass firings and an increase in hate speech on the platform to an advertiser exodus and policies that change seemingly on a whim, Twitter can't seem to stay out of the headlines. But, it looks like you may be able to personally gain from the chaos happening at the social media company, as a massive collection of high-end furniture from Twitter's corporate offices is heading to auction.

The auction, which is run through Heritage Global Partners, is set to begin on January 17 and features loads of designer pieces that could potentially be had for well below their market value. Among the standouts hitting the auction block are a Womb Chair, three Jehs+Laub Lounge Chairs, and four Bertoia Diamond Chairs, all from Knoll. Bidding for each starts at $50.

There are also five individual Eames LCW Molded Plywood Lounge Chairs from Herman Miller, 28 Job's Bacco Chairs (sold in groups of four or 12), a pair of Blu Dot Leather Sling Toro Lounge Chairs and four quartets of Vitra Prouve Standard Chairs. Prices for each lot again start at just $50.

It seems as if someone at Twitter went to DWR with the corporate credit card and just went wild — someone who was also a big fan of mid-century designer Jens Risom. The auction includes a total of eight lots of Risom items: five DWR Jens Benches, a two-pack of DWR Risom Rocker Chairs, a standalone DWR Risom Rocker and a twin set of Knoll Studio Risom Lounges.

There's a lot of office furniture, too, with Knoll once again making a strong showing. Tons of Knoll Generation High Performance Task Chairs, Portable Sit-Stand Desks and storage Peds are all listed with $25 starting bids. Digging further into the auction, you'll find massive digital displays from Google and Samsung, Twitter memorabilia, industrial kitchen equipment and — coffee nerds, pay attention — three La Marzocco Linea espresso machines, which also open with just $25 bids.

Will you actually pay $25 and $50 for any of these pieces? Probably not. For reference, Bacco Chairs normally go for $800 a pop, Eames LCWs retail at about $1,800, a Womb Chair lists for over $5K, and a La Marzocco Linea will set you back close to $10,000. But you may still end up getting a deal, so to try your luck, head on over to the auction page on January 17.