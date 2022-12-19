The 25 Best Online Furniture Stores to Check Out Now

You can literally buy anything online nowadays, including furniture. What once required dealing with swarms of people, crowded showrooms and aggressive salespeople has been replaced with ordering furniture from the comfort of your own home. Thanks to the magic of technology, you can browse more, more easily. Narrow down your search to a select few pieces, or hone in on an aesthetic you want to capture; the only thing you need to worry about is making sure you're at home to sign-off for deliveries. What's better than convenience? More fair prices. Furniture retailer juggernauts and newer direct-to-consumer brands are doing battle on the internet, where shoppers can't be swindled by a "sale" sticker or a fast-talking sales rep. Regardless of where you shop, these 25 online furniture retailers are the best places to start shopping whether you're completely refurnishing your place or you just need to get a new sofa.

What to Look for When Buying Furniture Online

When buying furniture on the internet, you'll want to look for some of the same things as you would in the store. Naturally, you're not going to be able to physically test the furniture like you would in person, so looking into the materials to be sure they're of sufficient quality becomes even more important. If you're looking at a sofa or chair and want to know what the upholstery feels like, see if the retailer you're shopping at offers free fabric swatches prior to ordering — many do. Also, be sure and check that the dimensions of whatever piece you're considering will work in your space — remember, you're not seeing it in person and online photos can be deceiving when it comes to size.

Outside of considering the quality, feel and size of your online furniture, the biggest consideration to take is how it will get to you. You'll want to look at the shipping costs (some sites offer free shipping, others charge you an arm and a leg), shipping timelines — ongoing supply chain woes have caused months-long delays in the furniture industry, so nabbing a piece that's in stock at a domestic warehouse will yield the shortest wait times, and last but not least, the shipping options. Standard delivery might not be the best option for a 200-lb sofa if you live in a four-story walkup, so it's worth looking into white glove delivery that brings the furniture to your space and sets it up for you when available.