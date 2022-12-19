Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The 25 Best Online Furniture Stores to Check Out Now
Buy furniture without ever leaving your sofa.
You can literally buy anything online nowadays, including furniture. What once required dealing with swarms of people, crowded showrooms and aggressive salespeople has been replaced with ordering furniture from the comfort of your own home. Thanks to the magic of technology, you can browse more, more easily. Narrow down your search to a select few pieces, or hone in on an aesthetic you want to capture; the only thing you need to worry about is making sure you're at home to sign-off for deliveries. What's better than convenience? More fair prices. Furniture retailer juggernauts and newer direct-to-consumer brands are doing battle on the internet, where shoppers can't be swindled by a "sale" sticker or a fast-talking sales rep. Regardless of where you shop, these 25 online furniture retailers are the best places to start shopping whether you're completely refurnishing your place or you just need to get a new sofa.
What to Look for When Buying Furniture Online
When buying furniture on the internet, you'll want to look for some of the same things as you would in the store. Naturally, you're not going to be able to physically test the furniture like you would in person, so looking into the materials to be sure they're of sufficient quality becomes even more important. If you're looking at a sofa or chair and want to know what the upholstery feels like, see if the retailer you're shopping at offers free fabric swatches prior to ordering — many do. Also, be sure and check that the dimensions of whatever piece you're considering will work in your space — remember, you're not seeing it in person and online photos can be deceiving when it comes to size.
Outside of considering the quality, feel and size of your online furniture, the biggest consideration to take is how it will get to you. You'll want to look at the shipping costs (some sites offer free shipping, others charge you an arm and a leg), shipping timelines — ongoing supply chain woes have caused months-long delays in the furniture industry, so nabbing a piece that's in stock at a domestic warehouse will yield the shortest wait times, and last but not least, the shipping options. Standard delivery might not be the best option for a 200-lb sofa if you live in a four-story walkup, so it's worth looking into white glove delivery that brings the furniture to your space and sets it up for you when available.
Wayfair's sister brand, AllModern, focuses on all things modern. It offers everything you know about its budget-friendly parent company, but its picks are a lot more tailored to those who actually give a damn with what their place looks like. AllModern's prices aren't as low, but it does compete well with some of the higher-end retailers.
Price Range: $-$$$
Amazon sells almost everything, and that includes furniture. It's not heirloom-quality stuff, but it is furniture for those who just want something half-decent at a decent price. A lot of what Amazon offers is also covered by Prime, so you could end up with a fully furnished home in two days or fewer. Shopping from Amazon also removes any pushy salespeople and replaces them with Amazon's strangely in-depth filter to narrow an infinite number of products into a select handful.
Price Range: $-$$$
Apt2B has attractive furniture for each room in the house, and it's all shipped for free. As if shopping for furniture online wasn't easy enough, the folks at Apt2B also made the furniture affordable and you get a 100-day return window to make sure you really love your purchase.
Price Range: $$-$$$$
Article is a direct-to-consumer online marketplace for well-crafted furniture that doesn't cost a fortune. The style that comes to mind when shopping Article is "modern." A lack of a physical store may feel scary, but the brand offers free returns within 30 days, and shipping is free on orders of $999.
Price Range: $$-$$$
Founded by a trio of college friends in Minneapolis in 1997, Blu Dot has grown from its humble beginnings to become one of the most lauded furniture designers in the business. The brand's stated goal is to bring good design to as many people as possible, and while their stylish modern wares are on the pricier side, you're still getting a bargain compared to typical "designer" furniture.
Price Range: $$$-$$$$
We won't say Burrow invented the sofa-in-a-box, but it did popularize it. What started as a brand that only made modular sofas (and damn good ones at that), has since expanded into every part of the home with benches, coffee tables and even a bar cart. Almost everything is customizable from the fabric to the color, and its customer service is second to none.
Price Range: $$-$$$
CB2 is often touted as the more wallet-friendly version of its sister brand, Crate and Barrel, we find the prices to be fairly comparable. Its designs are maybe a bit more young and fresh, but it's still well-made and attractive.
Price Range: $$-$$$$
Castlery boasts original modern and contemporary designs that are built to last, but priced well-below what you'd expect for the quality. The DTC brand was founded by a former investment banker from Singapore who wanted to offer "urban millennials" a step-up from Ikea, and it made its US debut in 2019. Since then, Castlery has been on a rocket ship of success, and shows no signs of slowing down.
Price Range: $$-$$$
Crate and Barrel is almost like everyone's go-to for approachable and stylish furniture that's in the mid to high price range. The brand consistently puts out fresh styles, and free delivery promotions are always coming and going.
Price Range: $$-$$$$
Design Within Reach, or DWR to the cool kids, is one of the largest retailers of legitimate modern furniture. That means you're buying authentic Eames products, a legit Herman Miller office chair or one of the many other mid-century modern classics from brands like Knoll and Fritz Hansen. Nothing is cheap, but at least your home will look really, really good.
Price Range: $$$$
Floyd, like Burrow, is a flat-pack direct-to-consumer furniture retailer that, after perfecting a single product, has since leaned into more designs. The Detroit-based brand is committed to making high-quality furniture to combat how much furniture ends up in landfills, and it's so devoted to sustainability that it recently opened up a secondhand marketplace for its products.
Price Range: $$-$$$
The Danish brand Hay makes fun and eclectic home accessories and furniture. Whether it's in the color choices or silhouettes, Hay's furniture will definitely prompt someone to ask where you got it. Don't worry, you don't need to tell them.
Price Range: $$$-$$$$
It's Ikea. You know what it is. Skip the maze-like store for a website that's easier to navigate. Almost everything has Scandinavian design cues, and even if minimalism isn't your thing, Ikea will have something you love. Unfortunately, though, Ikea does not sell its frozen Swedish meatballs online if you were wondering.
Price Range: $-$$$
Customizing is The Inside's claim to fame. If it's upholstered, the brand has hundreds of fabrics to choose from. That means you can be as bold as you want or stick to more muted and minimalist prints. The thought of customizing your furniture may make you think you're going to drop a fortune, but The Inside keeps is price points approachable for everyone.
Price Range: $$-$$$
Made-to-order furniture brand Inside Weather is the furniture brand to know when you're super picky but also not super rich. The Bay Area-based brand is known for offering a seemingly never-ending number of customization options from colors, prints and fabrics. Furniture is shipped flatpack, but unlike Ikea, its stuff can be assembled in around five minutes.
Price Range: $$-$$$
Can't decide between an affordable mid-century modern reproduction or an original design inspired by the 1950s, '60s and '70s? With Kardiel, you don't have to choose. The online retailer — which was founded in Washington by four MCM design-obsessed friends — offers a mix of both, with a focus on small-batch manufacturing and quality materials.
Price Range: $$-$$$
Sara Sugarman is the third generation in her family to be in the interior design industry. The company name is an homage to her grandfather and father respectively. The brand has designers and buyers scour the globe to keep up with trends and to find inspiration, which gives Lulu and Georgia a heads up in having the latest trends.
Price Range: $$-$$$
Medley's ethos towards making furniture is to make sure it looks good and that it doesn't end up being trashed down the line like most mass-produced furniture. Its California-made products are produced without harsh chemicals and fire retardants, and you have 100 days to make returns.
Price Range: $$-$$$
You don't shop at RH if you're on a budget. You'll probably realize that when you notice that RH offers furniture categories for the ski house and the beach house. On the bright side, if you can afford what RH has, you'll be blessed with luxury furniture. Need help with blowing your savings? Request swatches for pieces you want to buy, and book a consultation with someone at RH to help you with your design process.
Price Range: $$$$
Rove Concepts offers simple designs done to perfection. Since 2011, the Pacific Northwest company has been combining high-quality materials with hand-crafted care to fashion furniture you can actually expect to pass down to your kids.
Price Range: $$-$$$$
Head to Target, both in stores and online, and you can get a whole living room setup as well as snacks, video games and toilet paper. Target has some oddly good picks when it comes to furniture, as well as some in-house brands that are dedicated to different design styles. You'll need to put most of the furniture together, but it'll be worth it considering how little you'll be paying.
Price Range: $-$$
Urban Outfitters has one of the most slept-on furniture sections around. While everyone's digging through graphic tees and too-tight jeans, the smart shoppers are buying everything they need to have an interior designer-approved home. You'll find eclectic pieces and things that would make you stop scrolling through Instagram Explore. You won't find any of these pieces in stores, and that's probably for the better.
Price Range: $$-$$$
From the bedroom to the dining room, Walmart has you covered with furniture. It's affordable, and some of it looks pretty good, but it won't last you forever. These are the transitional pieces you buy before you start investing in better pieces, but hey, it's cheap and it does the job.
Price Range: $-$$
Wayfair is full of hits and misses, but if you dig around long enough, you'll find something to treasure. There's an almost endless supply of furniture, so shopping takes patience, but like Amazon, a handy shopping filter keeps out all the noise. Be wary of Wayfair's listed MSRPs because they could just be trying to convince you of a deal when there is none. If you see something you like (and at a price you're comfortable with), scoop it up before it's gone for good.
Price Range: $-$$$
West Elm is known for its modern and good-looking furniture that's not as affordable as Ikea but is definitely more wallet-friendly than Design Within Reach. At West Elm, you'll find pieces from its in-house design team as well as exclusive capsule collections with outside designers. The brand is constantly offering promotions, so keep an eye out for those to get a good deal.
Price Range: $$-$$$$