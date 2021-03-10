The first thing our tested noticed about the Levoit 200 was its Apple-like design, and it does look like an iMac G3. The compact humidifier is simple and straightforward, with just a single button for operating. The gallon-sized tank can run for 40 hours on low and 10 hours on high. Our tester is a big fan of the Levoit 200, and notes that he no longer wakes up with cracked lips and a dry nose. It’s also very quiet, and our tester can barely notice its gentle hum even when it's right next to his ear. with it just a foot or two from my ear. One drawback is its smaller capacity, but the tank is fairly easy to clean.



For $20 more, there's a smart version of this device if you want to have remote control over the device.