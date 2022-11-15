14 Great Weed Containers for Keeping Your Bud Fresh

Looking for more vetted cannabis recommendations? Check out our guides to the best rolling papers, bongs, vapes, grinders, electric weed grinders and cannabis apps.



There isn't a "best" weed storage setup because there are many types of smokers out there. There are those who want everyone to know where the weed is right when they walk in the door and those who would rather keep things more low-key. There are those who need to make sure prying hands don't crack open a stash on accident, those who smoke their stock in a week and those who take their time. Regardless of what kind of storage you're looking for, we think at least one of the following weed storage solutions will do the trick. These are some of the best stash boxes you can buy.

What to Look for in a Weed Container

While there's no single overall solution for everyone, there are a few different things you should look for when picking out the right weed storage solution for you and your household. We've outlined the most significant factors to consider below.

Capacity: Not everyone needs a giant jug to stash their pot but some weed containers might actually end up being too small. Ensure you understand the amount of storage space you need for your daily/weekly/monthly weed consumption. After all, you don't want to have to use a ziplock baggie for the excess if you can help it, right?

Seal: Keep in mind that just because a container has a lid, that doesn't mean the container is airtight. If you don't want the smell leaking out of your container and into your living space, you'll want to make sure the seal of your weed container of choice is actually airtight. This can also help better preserve your weed and keep it from drying out.

Materials: Not only will the materials determine the potential overall quality of a given weed container, but they can affect their longevity, style, how waterproof they are or aren't and more. Take it a step further in your search and look into the materials, as they might affect your decision.

Other Features: Some weed containers come with compartmental storage, while others are made to kind of nest with one another. Whichever style you're considering, make sure you take a gander at some of the other features in the periphery, as they might push you toward or away from one(s) you're considering.