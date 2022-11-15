Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

14 Great Weed Containers for Keeping Your Bud Fresh

Whether you're looking for a handmade jar to sit proudly on the coffee table or a stash box that tracks every strain you've ever smoked, we've got something for you.

By Will Price
collage of containers
Courtesy

There isn't a "best" weed storage setup because there are many types of smokers out there. There are those who want everyone to know where the weed is right when they walk in the door and those who would rather keep things more low-key. There are those who need to make sure prying hands don't crack open a stash on accident, those who smoke their stock in a week and those who take their time. Regardless of what kind of storage you're looking for, we think at least one of the following weed storage solutions will do the trick. These are some of the best stash boxes you can buy.

What to Look for in a Weed Container

While there's no single overall solution for everyone, there are a few different things you should look for when picking out the right weed storage solution for you and your household. We've outlined the most significant factors to consider below.

Capacity: Not everyone needs a giant jug to stash their pot but some weed containers might actually end up being too small. Ensure you understand the amount of storage space you need for your daily/weekly/monthly weed consumption. After all, you don't want to have to use a ziplock baggie for the excess if you can help it, right?

Seal: Keep in mind that just because a container has a lid, that doesn't mean the container is airtight. If you don't want the smell leaking out of your container and into your living space, you'll want to make sure the seal of your weed container of choice is actually airtight. This can also help better preserve your weed and keep it from drying out.

Materials: Not only will the materials determine the potential overall quality of a given weed container, but they can affect their longevity, style, how waterproof they are or aren't and more. Take it a step further in your search and look into the materials, as they might affect your decision.

Other Features: Some weed containers come with compartmental storage, while others are made to kind of nest with one another. Whichever style you're considering, make sure you take a gander at some of the other features in the periphery, as they might push you toward or away from one(s) you're considering.

Tetra Airtight Storage Jars
Courtesy
$18 AT SHOP-TETRA.COM

  • Multiple sizes
  • Opaque exterior blocks out light

  • No way to note what's inside

Tetra's stock of accessories typically lean design- and performance-focused, and this simple and affordable storage jar fits that bill perfectly. Completely air- and odor-proof, it's made of a dishwasher safe ultraviolet glass. Available in travel, small and large sizes.

Stori Smart Cannabis Storage
Courtesy
$189 AT BESPOKE POST

  • Comprehensive organization
  • Beautiful design

  • Expensive

The Stori weed storage system is more than a stash box. The childproof box comes with color-coded, airtight canisters for different strains as well as tubes designed specifically to keep joints as fresh as possible. There's even an app that helps you track your tastes and preferences as you smoke through your lot.

Tulip Jars
$40 AT SHOPTULIP.COM

  • Numerous sizes and kits available
  • Gorgeous design

  • Expensive

Not only are these discreet containers frankly beautiful, but they're also odor-trapping, super secure and even block out harmful UV light. And while you can get the containers individually (which are available in several sizes), the brand also sells comprehensive kits that come with their own storage cases.

Green Goddess Wooden Storage Box
Courtesy
$38 AT GREENGODDESSSUPPLY.COM

  • Lots of compartmental storage
  • Removable rolling tray

  • Too large for some

A fairly classic stash box by all accounts. This one is made of pine, comes with a number of cubby holes within and there's a removable rolling jig included inside.

Tetra Light + Ladder Galet Orb Container
Courtesy
$18 AT SHOP-TETRA.COM

  • Unique design
  • Very compact

  • Might be too small for some

Designed by Brooklyn ceramics studio Light + Ladder and made by hand in Portugal, the Galet is a small (but not too small), matte-finished stash sphere.

Staze Vacuum Seal Jar
Courtesy
$40 AT STAZE.CO

  • Odor-absorbing filter
  • Surprisingly discreet

  • Easy to knock over

If anyone sees this out in public, they'll probably think it's a fancy water bottle. Little would they know it hides your dankest weed. It has a carbon filter to absorb odors, and you can use the built-in vacuum pump to suck out air to increase freshness.

Fellow Atmos Vacuum Canister
Courtesy
$35 AT FELLOWPRODUCTS.COM

  • Multiple sizes available
  • Good enough for coffee, good enough for weed

  • Not technically designed for weed
  • Clear container lets light in

From its famous pour-over kettle to these unassuming storage jars, Fellow's coffee gear is top notch. With a few twists of the lid, its Atmos container remove all oxygen from the interior chamber, leaving you with a storage area perfect for beans and bud alike.

Jonathan Adler Vice Weed Canister
Courtesy
$30 AT JONATHAN ADLER

  • Playful
  • Good craftsmanship

  • Not very discreet

A simple and playful storage canister from Jonathan Adler, one of the biggest names in American pottery and interior design. Ideal for small quantities and people who don't mind letting visitors know what's in the jar.

Honest Capsule Storage Jar
Courtesy
$15 AT SMOKEHONEST.COM

  • Airtight
  • Six colors and available bundle
  • Budget-friendly

  • Clear container lets light in

Simple, effective and affordable — that's what you get here. Borosilicate glass jars with a food-grade silicone cap are battle-tested storage spots. These are airtight and hold up to a pint, which should be plenty of room for most folks' weed needs.

Humble Ceramics Canister
Courtesy
$95 AT SHOP-GENERALSTORE.COM

  • Unique
  • Beautifully crafted

  • Not entirely airtight
  • Very expensive

Made by hand in Los Angeles, a simple ceramics canister plays the part of weed storage very well, especially if you're keen on keeping it on a countertop or in a high-traffic area of your home.

Marley Natural Storage Lockbox
$240 AT SMOKECARTEL.COM

  • High level of craftsmanship
  • Tons of storage

  • Extremely expensive
  • Huge

This lockbox from Marley Natural is essentially a luxe version of a pretty classic stash box design. Instead of using pine or bamboo like most wood weed storage does, this one is made of black walnut (like a lot of Mid-Century Modern furniture) and the top slides off and acts as a rolling tray.

Higher Standards Mason Jar
$30 AT HIGHERSTANDARDS.COM

  • Super durable
  • Eco-friendly

  • Not the best looking option
  • Only one size available

If you're looking for a simple, no-nonsense airtight container, go no further than this one. Sure, it looks a little like it might hold pills or maybe some soup, but it will get the job done. It's also childproof, American-made, has a silicone koozie around it for added protection and it keeps UV light out.

Session Goods Stash Jar
$48 AT SESSIONGOODS.COM

  • Superb design
  • Compartmental storage

  • Not great for large quantities of weed
  • Expensive

As we've come to expect from Session Goods, the brand's Stash Jar is, put frankly, beautifully designed and super useful, while also somehow being minimalist. This airtight jar also benefits from some internal compartmental storage, so you can stash your weed, lighter and even some pre-rolled joints. If you want one simple, relatively small solution and you don't mind the premium, this is a solid option.

Tightpac America
Tightpac America Tightvac with Box Dark Green Caps/Black Bodies (Set of 3) (SET3-SDG)
$28 AT AMAZON

  • One-way valve for extra air release
  • Multiple sizes for varying amounts of weed

  • Kind of ugly

What's really cool about these airtight jars is that they each have a lid with a one-way valve, which will release extra air out but won't let any in, helping to preserve your weed much better than most other options on the market. It is worth noting that the sizing can be a little misleading, as weed isn't very dense — so you should expect to fit more like 3-4 ounces of weed in a 16-ounce jar.

