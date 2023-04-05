Whether you're living in a legal cannabis landscape or not, safe storage of your goods (and your most obvious accessories) is paramount. A dedicated lockbox or even desk drawer, ideally with its own key, helps keep pesky landlords, curious kids and even visiting parents out of your stash, preventing accidents but also unintentional ingestion.

You see, in order for weed to become legalized at the national level, these sorts of safety measures are a must. When you buy weed at your local dispensary, no matter whether it's recreational or medicinal, it comes in a child- (and sometimes adult-) proof container. It's harder to open, either because it requires a certain pressure or a combination of pressing and twisting.

Now, a number of weed-focused brands are launching modular hubs for worried (or incognito) weed smokers. They're more specialized than the fire-proof safes you'll find at any ol' office supplies store, with nooks for papers and filters, air-tight jars for flower and compartments for bowls and even built-in rolling trays. The best of the bunch, in my opinion, is Tulip's, which comes as a 7- or 12-piece set. Here's why.

Tulip Modular Lockbox: What We Think

If you regularly smoke cannabis — meaning you have a well-stocked stash — there's no better home base for your flower and all of your necessary accessories than Tulip's Modular Lockbox, no matter which size you go with. It's good-looking, smell-proof, air-tight and protective against intruders, whether they're your sneaky kids, a pestering landlord or a roommate looking for some free bud.

COLOR: OAT / STONE Tulip Set (7-Piece) shoptulip.com $195.00 SHOP NOW Included jars are airtight and the whole case is smell-proof

Front lock helps keep kids, landlords, pets and other pests out Extra jars are a little pricey

The rolling tray often falls off its dedicated stand

Tulip Modular Lockbox: Testing Notes

It's customizable.

Whether you buy the base 7-piece or upgraded 12-piece model, it doesn't matter, because you can always buy more jars and tubes, which Tulip sells as separate add-ons. That means your 7-piece set can quickly become a 9- or 11-piece set if you were to buy two more kits. (They're sold in sets of two.)

Evan Malachosky Evan Malachosky

The jars keep your bud fresh.

We've covered Tulip's airtight jars before, and they remain remarkable. With the 7-piece set, you two medium-sized jars, one small-sized jar and one tube. With the 12-piece, you get two large, three medium, one small and two tubes. They're all made from durable food-grade plastic, and unlike glass jars, they block out UV light, which helps keep your flower retain its flavor. (The lockbox comes with an erasable white marker so you can label the airtight jars.) The airtight lids help it stay hydrated, too.

Evan Malachosky Evan Malachosky

It truly locks.

While some safes offer a slot for a secondary padlock, which means to owner must provide it, Tulip's lock is built into the front of it, so it truly operates as its own standalone safe. The three-number combination lock is easy to set, lock and unlock — so be sure you don't share, or let someone else see, your code.

Evan Malachosky

It looks good.

Lockboxes are not a new concept. In fact, as explained above, they're available just about everywhere — from hardware to office supply stores. But the modularity is new. As is the emphasis on cannabis users. They avoid overplayed tropes, though, like weed leaves, stoner motifs and other innuendos. It's a high (pun intended) design option that truly works.

Evan Malachosky

The additional jars are a little expensive.

The Tulip lockbox is meant to be modular — something that can expand as your assortment does. But the additional jars are a little expensive. Small ones are $40 for 2; medium ones are $49 for two; and large ones are $55 for two. Sure, you can't fit many more than what it already came with, but if you like them, maybe you'll travel with them, or keep one out on the counter, with your bigger accessories (i.e. a bong , bubbler or higher-volume vaporizer).



They're missing other markets.

A number of comments across Tulip's Instagram posts ask if they work for things like medicine or art supplies. The obvious answer is yes, but both kits are hyper-focused on cannabis. That's not a bad thing — this is their target market — but I feel there's an opportunity here to branch out, attracting folks who simply also smoke weed, while doing something like painting, or any other hobby with tons of small tools.

