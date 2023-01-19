Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Holiday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
This Is Pedro Pascal's Jacket in "The Last of Us"
3
5 Reasons Why You Don't Actually Need a Suitcase
4
Danner Makes it Easy to Restore Your Go-To Boots
5
Roam Florida’s Wild Outdoors

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The 20 Best Sex Toys for Men

When you get that feeling, these toys bring that sexual healing.

By Sean Tirman and Bobby Box
collage of three sex toys
Courtesy

Today, it’s estimated that men represent 11 percent of the sex toy market. However, the proposed figure (lifted from an analysis of over 1,000,000 sex toy sales and 300,000-plus reviews) doesn’t account for lubricant or anal toys. Considering this analysis later reveals that butt plugs account for 40 percent of male sex toy purchases and that single men purchase more dildos than any other demographic, it’s safe to assume that the percentage of men who make up the sex toy market is actually much higher.

As we’ve continued opening our minds and investing in sex toys for couples, a new and lucrative market has emerged, allowing brands to create more innovative toys that better satisfy a man or penis owner’s individual wants and needs. From butt plugs and strokers to prostate massagers and cock rings, the 20 sex toys below are proof that all bodies and genders are deserving of toe-curling pleasure.

      Sex Toys 101

      What to Look For (And Avoid)

      What you may not know about sex toys is that they are not regulated in North America. This means companies can produce sex toys with potentially toxic materials without so much as a slap on the wrist. Unfortunately, some big box sites like Amazon will sell knockoffs of popular sex toys, some made with these potentially harmful chemicals. (We vetted any picks from Amazon to make sure they're the real deal.) Some chemicals you want to avoid are phthalates, trimethyltin chloride, phenol, carbon disulphide, toluene and cadmium. While this sounds scary, these chemicals are fairly easy to avoid. When you shop for sex toys, purchase directly from the manufacturer or a credible retailer. (Rest assured: all toys on this list are body safe.)

      Though less dangerous, you should also aim to avoid porous toys, which contain tiny, sometimes microscopic pockets that can trap dirt and bacteria and cannot be fully cleaned. Some of the more common porous materials include jelly rubber, PVC, cyberskin, TPR/TPE and elastomer. If you have a porous toy that you want to use on a partner, slip a condom over top to avoid spreading potential infections or a pre-existing STI.

      Types of Sex Toys

      Cock rings: Restricts blood flow out of the penis, resulting in longer, firmer, more sensitive erections. Vibrating cock rings can also provide added stimulation during partnered sex.

      Strokers: Textured sleeves are designed to enhance masturbation with a penis. Some are designed to replicate a sexual experience with realistic materials, whereas others are designed with unique textures to offer a one-of-a-kind experience.

      Guybrators: Vibrators designed to stimulate the penis.

      Butt plugs: Cone-shaped toys with flared bases. Generally favored by those who seek the feeling of fullness in their rectum. Butt plugs can also be useful for anal dilating and kegel exercises. However, they are not designed for penetration.

      Prostate massagers: Look like vibrators, except they boast a unique curve designed to stimulate the prostate anally.

      Anal training kits: A series of toys (usually four or five) that help the anal sphincters dilate at a safe and gradual pace. Generally speaking, it’s recommended that one stick with a toy for a few days to a week and size up when comfortable.

      The Best Sex Toys for Men

      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      Best High-Tech Sex Toy for Men
      Arcwave Ion
      $70 AT ARCWAVE.COM

      • New technology with unique sensation
      • Sleek toy with discreet charging station
      • Easy to clean

      • Noisy (not ideal for discreet use)
      • Can take some time to use properly
      • Type: Stroker
      • Power: Charging stand

      Billing itself a “revolutionary stroker device” offering “the closest thing to a female orgasm for men,” the Arcwave Ion uses the same Pleasure Air technology (“pulsat[ing] and massag[ing] changes in air pressure”) that made their clit suction toy, the Womanizer, a raving success among people with vulvas. WOW Tech Group, the brand behind Womanizer, re-engineered the Arcwave Ion so that people with penises can experience this next-level novelty by targeting the sensitive “Pacinian receptors” in the penis, which can also be found in the clitoris. The device, which is quite sleek considering the level of technology involved, comes in two parts: a detachable textured silicone sleeve and the device responsible for the technology. The Arcwave Ion also comes with a charging base containing silica packets that absorb leftover water after washing and doubles as a discreet carrying case.

        Best Overall Sex Toy for Men
        Fun Factory Manta
        $139 AT AMAZON

        • Versatile (for solo and partnered play)
        • Quiet and powerful
        • A fantastic tool for edging

        • Long charge time
        • Short battery life
        • Type: Stroker
        • Power: Rechargeable Li-Ion

        It may not look like your traditional stroker, but the award-winning Manta from German manufacturer Fun Factory (established in 1996) is the most satisfying device that’ll ever touch your penis. The toy is brilliantly designed, from the tips that flutter against the shaft like a hummingbird’s wings to ridges that retain lube for a longer, better glide. The Manta can be used on your own (for stroking and head vibration) or with a partner (for oral sex and penetration), effectively turning your penis into a vibrator via its six vibration speeds and patterns. Think sexy Inspector Gadget.

          Best Splurge Sex Toy for Men
          Lelo Loki Wave
          $219 AT LELO

          • Offers both internal and external stimulation
          • Sleek and hands-free
          • Long-lasting battery

          • Expensive
          • May be too large for beginners
          • Type: Prostate massager
          • Power: Rechargeable Li-Ion

          The Loki Wave by Lelo is the first prostate massager to offer the body melting "come hither" motion via its trademark WaveMotion Technology. The prostate is often compared to the G-spot for people with penises, as it is dense with delicious nerve endings and, according to research, can produce orgasms roughly 33 percent stronger than manual stroking. The Loki Wave massages the prostate both internally (via the anus) and externally (via the perineum), through its 10 stimulation modes and dual motors. The Loki Wave is expensive, but it’s a long-term investment that won’t disappoint.

            Best Butt Toy
            Fun Factory B Ball Uno
            $35 AT FUNFACTORY.COM

            • Unique rumbling sensation
            • Great for beginners and partnered play

            • Small for more experienced users
            • Type: Butt plug
            • Power: Unpowered

            Also from Fun Factory, the B Ball Uno is a smaller, spherical butt plug that’s great for beginners or those seeking a comfortable fit. What differentiates the B Ball Uno from competing plugs is the weighted ball inside, which bounces, rolls and rumbles as you move your body, bringing some erotic excitement to otherwise arduous tasks like vacuuming or grocery shopping. The B Ball Uno can spice up partnered sex as well, providing powerful feedback as you thrust back and forth.

              Best Cock Ring
              Perfect Fit Xact-Fit 3 Ring Cock Ring Kit
              $26 AT AMAZON

              • Variety of options to fit every penis
              • Firm and durable

              • Can be difficult to determine correct size
              • Not as stretchy as other cock rings
              • Type: Cock ring
              • Power: Unpowered

              If you want a cock ring without the bells and whistles, the Xact-Fit 3 Ring Cock Ring Kit is a reputable and affordable option. Since cock rings are designed to prevent blood flow from escaping the erection (resulting in firmer, more sensitive and longer-lasting erections), you’re going to want one that fits just right. Thankfully, Perfect Fit offers four 3-ring kits in mixed, medium, large and extra large sizes, giving penis-owners 14 different cock ring options to choose from. The rings are made from soft-touch silicone and can stretch two times their diameter. Given their many different sizes, these cock rings can be worn around the base of the shaft and under the scrotum, on the shaft and scrotum alone, or stacked along the shaft.

                Best Affordable Sex Toy for Men
                Maude Vibe
                Maude
                $49 AT MAUDE

                • Small and discreet
                • Can last 2.5 hours on one charge
                • Free of harmful chemicals

                • Some might want something more penis-focused
                • Type: Vibrator
                • Power: USB rechargeable

                Small, but mighty, the Vibe is a powerful little vibrating massager that is equally good for solo folks and couples. Its clean lines and handy shape got it featured in the MoMA Design Store and is made with 100 percent platinum-grade silicone. It runs at three different speeds, has a runtime of up to 2.5 hours and is easy to charge via USB. Plus, it's water-resistant, phthalate- and latex-free.

                  Best Hands-Free Stroker
                  Hot Octopuss Jett
                  Amazon
                  $70 AT AMAZON

                  • Fits comfortably
                  • Powerful vibrations

                  • Requires AA batteries (can’t be recharged)
                  • Loud
                  • Type: Stroker (vibrating)
                  • Power: AA batteries

                  A hands-free stroker sounds like an oxymoron, but that’s exactly what the Jett by Hot Octopuss is, hugging just under the glans of the penis, with two powerful vibrating bullets resting against the frenulum, the most sensitive part of your penis. The bullets provide both high-frequency and deep rumbly vibrations courtesy of their patented Treble and Bass Technology. Play around with both the Treble and Bass vibrations to find the perfect frequency to get you off. Once you’ve found it, sit back and watch as it expands and tightens over your shaft while your hands are to do whatever else you may need.

                    Best Prostate Massager for Beginners
                    Lelo Billy 2
                    $139 AT LELO

                    • Quiet and powerful
                    • Great toy for beginners

                    • Settings could be simpler
                    • Type: Prostate massager
                    • Power: Rechargeable Li-Ion

                    The Billy 2 is a slimmer prostate massager from the accomplished minds at Lelo. It’s an excellent option for individuals curious to explore anal stimulation. With a tapered tip for easy insertion and a shape that targets the prostate, your body will tremble as you navigate the eight pleasure settings and build toward an explosive orgasm. Since the Billy 2 is a Lelo product, quality and longevity is assured.

                      Best For Butt-Stuff Beginners
                      Master Series Expansion Trainer Anal Dilator Set
                      Now 18% off
                      $33 AT AMAZON

                      • The ultimate dilating set for beginners
                      • Should have a larger flared base

                      • Smallest size is too small
                      • Type: Anal training kit
                      • Power: Unpowered

                      If you’re just starting to explore anal stimulation, a dilation set is a great investment to ensure you’re working toward your goal at a safe and comfortable pace. Each hollow plug in this five-piece set from Master Series allows the user to gradually build toward the succeeding toy by straining the sphincter muscles. The first toy in the series measures 3.4 inches in length and 1 inch in diameter and the last measures 5 inches in length and 1.9 inches in diameter. While the set is designed to gradually increase tolerance, it’s also a great tool for solo pleasure or as foreplay with a partner.

                        Best Stroker
                        Fleshlight Stamina Training Unit
                        $70 AT AMAZON

                        • Realistic material and texture
                        • Good quality

                        • Difficult to clean
                        • Bulky
                        • Type: Stroker
                        • Power: Unpowered

                        There are a lot of bad strokers out there, but the Fleshlight is the OG (established in 1998) and remains a fan favorite today. Over the years, Fleshlight has crafted many iterations of its namesake stroker, but the Stamina Training Unit was specifically designed to replicate the intimate sensations of intercourse with a realistic interior texture to build stamina and improve performance. Its soft SuperSkin material feels just like the real thing, and if you don’t fancy vulvas, you can choose from other orifices like mouths, bums, and even alien and monster genitalia for sci-fi-style roleplay.

                          Best Rimming Simulator
                          bVibe Rimming Plug 2
                          Now 25% off
                          $124 AT B-VIBE

                          • Powerful and unique sensation for a butt plug
                          • Comes with stylish and discreet travel case

                          • Takes getting used to
                          • Sizes larger than they appear on website
                          • Type: Butt plug (vibrating)
                          • Power: USB rechargeable

                          Whether you’re a fan of rimming or just curious, butt-stuff brand bVibe has developed the world’s first rimming butt plug, designed to replicate the sensual experience of analingus via rotating beads in the neck of the toy. The Rimming Plug 2 features seven twirling modes to tease nerve endings in the anal opening and hosts an additional motor in the tip of the toy to simultaneously stimulate the anus. The Rimming Plug is available in three sizes: Rimming Plug Petite, Rimming Plug 2 and Rimming Plug XL, and can also be used with a remote control up to 30 feet away.

                            Best Long-Distance Sex Toy
                            We-Vibe Ditto
                            $129 AT WE-VIBE.COM

                            • Fun for public play
                            • Plenty of vibration patterns to choose from

                            • Occasional connectivity issues with longer distances
                            • Small if you’re experienced with plugs
                            • Type: Butt plug (vibrating)
                            • Power: USB rechargeable

                            Technology has come so far that we’re now able to be intimate with people who live across the world. The Ditto is one of many Bluetooth-enabled toys from We-Vibe, coming paired with a remote that allows the user to control different intensity and vibration modes. Its design features a slim and flexible base allowing the user to freely wiggle and find their sweet spot. You can also connect the device to We-Vibe’s free We-Connect app, which can be accessed anywhere, making it a fantastic option for long-distance intimacy. The app also allows users to create custom vibration patterns and lets you play with other consenting users who are also using We-Vibe products.

                              Best Vibrating Cock Ring
                              We-Vibe Bond
                              $129 AT WE-VIBE.COM

                              • Fun for public play
                              • Vibrations are quiet and discreet

                              • Occasional connectivity issues with longer distances
                              • Can fit tight for more endowed penises
                              • Type: Cock ring (vibrating)
                              • Power: USB rechargeable

                              There are many toys that allow for discreet sexy times in public, but very few are made for the penis. Fortunately, We-Vibe is here to fill that void with Bond, their latest cock ring that can be synced to the brand’s free We-Connect app, where the wearer can select from a library of vibrating options, make a pattern of their own, or having someone else pilot the toy for some sexy fun at dinner on date night. The Bond has a new feature called the Custom Fit Link to ensure the device can comfortably fit most penises and early reviews for the toy have been overwhelmingly positive.

                                Best Lubricant
                                Überlube
                                $32 AT AMAZON

                                • Leaves skin moisturized, not sticky
                                • High quality and long-lasting

                                • Bottle is small
                                • Expensive
                                • Type: Lubricant
                                • Power: N/A

                                Lube might not fit neatly under the “sex toy” category, but its inclusion is imperative to a comfortable and pleasurable sexual experience. What makes Überlube superior to other brands is that it’s designed to dissipate over time, leaving skin soft and moisturized instead of sticky. Überlube is of such high quality that athletes even use it to avoid chafing. The lubricant comes in a stylish glass bottle, is long-lasting and doesn’t stain the sheets, unlike most silicone lubes that can take some serious scrubbing to clean. However, Überlube shouldn’t be used with silicone toys as silicone-based lubes can degrade the material after extended use. If you’re using a silicone toy, opt for water-based lubricants instead.

                                  Best For Premature Ejaculation
                                  Promescent Delay Spray
                                  $23 AT AMAZON

                                  • Affordable and effective
                                  • Effects are temporary and body safe

                                  • Requires trial and error
                                  • Takes 10 minutes to take effect
                                  • Type: Numbing spray
                                  • Power: N/A

                                  If you’re looking for a solution to last longer in bed, Promescent Climax Control Spray is a fantastic and affordable option. Using a local anesthetic known as lidocaine, Promescent’s Climax Control Spray desensitizes the penis without numbing and uses a trademark technology to alter the composition of lidocaine so it absorbs in as little as 10 to 15 minutes with minimum transference to partners. The spray is designed to relax the 6,000-plus nerve cells in the penis and lasts for roughly an hour. The team’s research found the product can help users last up to 64 percent longer in bed, which is anywhere from six to 11 minutes on average.

                                    Best Open-Ended Stroker
                                    Fleshlight Quickshot Vantage
                                    $35 AT AMAZON

                                    • More affordable than a regular Fleshlight
                                    • Travel-friendly

                                    • Not ideal for girthier penises
                                    • Material is harder than most strokers
                                    • Type: Stroker
                                    • Power: Unpowered

                                    Measuring 3.5 inches (less than half the size of the original Fleshlight), the Quickshot is an open-ended stroker from Fleshlight that also makes for a fantastic oral sex aid. The toy can be entered from both ends, each featuring the Fleshlight’s soft and fleshy SuperSkin and a chamber hosting an intensely satisfying interior texture. Because the Quickshot is open-ended, cleanup is a breeze; just rinse with warm water and let dry.

                                      Best for Balls
                                      Balldo
                                      Balldo
                                      $79 AT BALLDO.COM

                                      • Solution for folks with erectile issues
                                      • Innovation that offers a unique sensation

                                      • Quite thick for penetration
                                      • Can really tug during rougher sex
                                      • Can be difficult to find positions
                                      • Type: Cock ring (most similar to)
                                      • Power: Unpowered

                                      Imagine the things you could do with two penises? Well, now you don’t have to because that’s exactly what this brand-new sexual innovation is here to do. As its name suggests, the Balldo turns your testicles into a dildo that you can then use to penetrate your partner. Now, why would somebody want such a thing? Because according to its creator, those who use the product can experience a “ballgasm,” meaning the orgasm emanates directly from the balls. In addition to this new style of orgasm, the Balldo is a helpful item for folks who experience erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, or similar performance issues. It can also be a wonderful tool for double penetration or people who appreciate a good tug on their testes.

                                        Best Penis Extender
                                        Lovehoney Mega Thick Penis Sleeve
                                        Amazon
                                        $35 AT AMAZON

                                        • Good size
                                        • Can help the wearer last longer

                                        • Can rob the wearer of too much sensation
                                        • Ball strap is uncomfortable for some
                                        • Type: Penis sleeve
                                        • Power: Unpowered

                                        Newsflash: the penises you see in porn are far from average. But there’s no need to worry. If you’re looking to add a few (or more) inches of length and girth to your modest member, there are a number of options available–think of it like a choose-your-own-cock adventure. I’d suggest you start your shopping at Lovehoney, since their extender selection spans farther and wider than most. If you’re looking for a specific recommendation, the Mighty Penis Extender is a great and affordable option, offering two extra inches of length and 6.5 inches of girth. The extender attaches to the shaft via a soft ball loop that wraps around the testicles, which may take some getting used to. My advice: lube the inside of the toy before inserting your penis for a better glide and sensation.

                                          Best for Quickies
                                          Promescent Flushable Wipes
                                          Amazon
                                          Now 27% off
                                          $16 AT AMAZON

                                          • Flushable and biodegradable
                                          • Individually wrapped for easy storage

                                          • Can dry out quickly
                                          • Type: Sanitary wipes
                                          • Power: Unpowered

                                          Sex can be spontaneous, meaning sometimes your genitals, bum and other parts aren’t their freshest. That’s when you reach for Promescent Before and After Wipes for a quick and convenient clean. Each box comes with 40 individually wrapped wipes which you can store in your nightstand, wallet, glove compartment or wherever else they might come in handy. These don’t have to be used for their intended purpose (sex), but they do contain a gentle pH-balanced formula that’s completely safe to use on your naughty bits. Plus, they’re 100 percent biodegradable, flushable and alcohol-free. Use the wipes before sex to freshen up or to clean up after sex. Hell, do both.

                                            Best Manual Prostate Massager
                                            Njoy Pure Wand
                                            Njoy
                                            $120 AT BABELAND

                                            • High quality material
                                            • Great reach and curvature

                                            • May be intense for beginners
                                            • Type: Prostate massager
                                            • Power: Unpowered

                                            No matter your gender, the Pure Wand from Njoy was designed to provide direct stimulation to your G-spot or prostate. The beauty of this product is its simplicity — there are no bells and whistles. What you see is what you get, and what you get is a rock solid toy, weighing in at 1.51 pounds, made from the highest quality medical grade stainless steel with a perfect curve and ample reach so you can lay back and relax while pleasuring yourself or a partner. (I also love using them for full body massages.) All Njoy products are made with the same materials doctors use for hip replacements and other serious surgeries, so rest assured the Njoy Pure Wand is a lifelong investment.

                                              The 12 Best Sex Toys for Couples to Spice up Their Sex Life
                                              best sex toys for couples
                                              Courtesy

                                              It takes two to tango, as evidenced by this collection of toys.

                                              READ MORE

                                              Sean Tirman is Gear Patrol’s Commerce Writer.
                                              Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
                                              More From Home Buying Guides
                                              The 14 Best Weed Vapes for a Better High
                                              The Best Indoor Fireplaces for a Cozy Vibe
                                              Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
                                              The 15 Best Humidifiers for Winter's Driest Days
                                              The 17 Best Sheets for Every Kind of Sleeper
                                              16 of the Best Patio Heaters to Stay Warm Outdoors
                                              The 23 Best Office Chairs for Your Home Office
                                              The 10 Best TV Stands to Buy
                                              The 23 Best Bourbons to Drink in 2023
                                              The 25 Best Indoor Plants for Every Kind of Person
                                              The 7 Best Countertop Ovens for Compact Cooking