Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Meet Montblanc's New Watches
3
Don't Deride My Plastic Watch
4
A GMC Hummer EV Overlander Is Coming
5
Meet Ooni’s First Electric Pizza Oven

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The 10 Best Weed Grinders to Crush the Daily Grind

Weeding out the competition to find the grinders actually worth your bud.

By Amanda Reed and Sean Tirman
best weed grinders
Gear Patrol

Looking for more vetted cannabis recommendations? Check out our guides to weed strains, rolling papers, bongs, vaporizers, electric weed grinders and cannabis apps.


The grinder is every stoner's trusted sidekick: if you meet someone who smokes weed, they most definitely have a grinder. Yes, breaking up bud with fingers is an option, but there’s something special about the ritual of loading a grinder with a fat nug and twisting the top to reveal a lush pile of green goodness. Not all grinders are made alike, however, just like how some sidekicks can be disappointing and worthless (see: Snapper Carr, whose schtick was being a powerless, hip teen and ended up getting kicked out of the Justice League for revealing the location of their secret hideout to The Joker) or extraordinarily badass (see: Robin. He’s Robin! Look at the spinoffs!). Below, we’ve done the work of separating the Snappers from the Robins. These are the best weed grinders you can buy.

      What to Look for in a Weed Grinder

      As is often the case with a new venture, figuring out which device is right for you might seem very daunting. But we've put together some handy tips to make your search easier, quicker, and a lot less intimidating. That way, you'll be in the know before you even start your search.

      More Chambers, More Options

      A standard two-chamber grinder will get the job done, but your options become endless once you upgrade to one that has a kief catcher and additional chambers. A friend described adding “middle weed” — weed that’s not kief but finer than what typically gets used — to a Volcano to get a more flavorful high. Mess around with different combinations of consistencies to get different highs.

      Look for the Teeth

      The teeth shape, and the number of teeth, affect how the weed is broken up. However, more teeth doesn’t necessarily mean better (you don’t want weed that’s too fine right off the bat), and not enough teeth equal chunky weed and more time grinding.

      Material Matters

      There are three kinds of metals typically used to make grinders: zinc, aluminum and stainless steel. There are plastic grinders on the market, but you might encounter a broken tooth if you’re grinding tough weed. Additionally, cheaper grinders might be coated with paint or a finish, which could chip off and get into your weed. You definitely don’t want to inhale that!

      Grip Is Important

      The better grip a grinder has, the easier it’s going to be to use. And an easier grip means you have to use less torque (the measure of force that causes an object to rotate around an axis) to grind the weed. That’s important if you’re a user who experiences a lot of hand pain.

      Don’t Be Afraid to Splurge

      Grinders get a lot of use. A cheaper grinder might not last you as long as something made of high-quality metal. Paying more gives you the peace of mind that a tooth won’t break, the product won’t flake, and nothing funky from the grinder is getting into your weed. And if you're looking to save your hands, we've also vetted the very best electric weed grinders for easy use.

      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      How to Use a Weed Grinder
      weed flower in a grinder
      Sean Tirman

      Obviously, the minutiae of your weed grinder's operation may vary (you may have one with a single chamber, for instance, but there are two- and three-chambered options out there, also), but there are a few basics that just about all of them have in common. And knowing these basics will allow you to use just about any grinder effectively (if not perfectly). Trust us, it's not as complicated as it might seem. We've outlined these basic steps below. For reference, the one we used in the photo above is the Higher Standards Aerospaced grinder.

      Start with Fresh Flower

      This probably goes without saying, but weed grinders are to be used with fresh flower (your traditional pot plants/buds/etcetera, to be clear). If you try and put concentrate or wax or oil into your grinder, the only thing you're going to get is a mess. And you might end up ruining your grinder altogether. Just don't do it. Another note: you don't have to remove the stems, sticks and seeds prior to grinding (despite what Dr. Dre says). You can if you really want to, but they won't hurt you.

      Load the Grinder

      With your buds in hand, all you have to do is break them up into smaller pieces that fit snugly between the teeth of your grinder. You can put as much or as little as you want, so long as it doesn't block the lid from closing correctly. However, we'd recommend starting small, as your weed will dry out quicker if you grind too much and have to leave it out for subsequent bowls. Again, don't overthink it — it ain't rocket science.

      Get Your Grind On

      Replace the lid of your grinder and then, using two hands, twist the lid opposite the body of your grinder — like tightening a screw or water bottle lid. You should feel some resistance; that's just the buds getting broken up. Once you feel the resistance let up, you may want to twist your lid the other way to make sure you've got it all or even turn it upside down for a few twists (don't worry, you can always put the lid back on and twist it again).

      Empty the Chamber

      The next step is as simple as it gets: open up your grinder and if you're satisfied with the grind, remove your ground weed. That's it. That's the whole process. See? We told you it was simple. And remember: if you open your grinder and you're not happy, you can just grind it some more. No stress, no fuss.

      How We Tested
      grinders
      John Zientek

      A lot of weed was harmed in the testing of this buying guide. To test out these weed grinders we, of course, had to grind a lot of weed. Price was a huge factor that played into how we chose the picks for this guide, and while some of these are more expensive than you'd expect from a weed grinder, we found that features, materials and effectiveness justified those price tags. We judged weed grinders on how well they actually did grinding up weed, as well as how easy it was to grind.

      Finally, looks matter. We're in a new age of weed gear, which means weed paraphernalia doesn't need to look like it just came out of your typical head shop. Pretty much every option on this list wouldn't look out of place lying around your coffee table.

      Best Overall Weed Grinder
      Higher Standards Aerospaced
      Higher Standards
      $22 AT HIGHERSTANDARDS.COM

      • Sharp teeth are effective at grinding
      • Comes in a variety of colors and sizes

      • On the pricier side
      • Chambers: 2
      • Materials: Aluminum

      The Aerospaced grinders by Higher Standards — a California-based luxury cannabis lifestyle company with a flagship store in New York City — combines quality with fun, jazzy colors: you’ll find standard shades like black and silver, but you can also choose from options like lilac, green and even gold. The sharp, diamond-shaped teeth pulverize the stickiest of weed to an even consistency, and the aircraft-grade aluminum means it’s built to last. Plus, it comes in an assortment of sizes, with the largest clocking in at less than $40. Go for the smaller sizes for personal use, or get the larger sizes — which include a kief catcher — if you’re seshing with friends. But don’t take my word for it: “It’s the best,” writer and meme curator Miles Klee says. “Pleasing and practical design that never lets you down. If only rolling joints were easy as grinding pot with this thing.”

      Best Upgrade Weed Grinder
      Santa Cruz Shredder
      Santa Cruz Shredder
      $35 AT AMAZON

      • Made of medical-grade, ultrasonically cleansed anodized aluminum
      • Easy to use for almost everyone
      • Excellent design

      • Again, leans on the pricier side
      • Chambers: 2
      • Materials: Aluminum

      When consulting fellow stoners for this story, Santa Cruz Shredder was the brand that came up the most. And, with medical-grade, ultrasonically cleansed anodized aluminum, it’s worth the price. The Santa Cruz Shredder is made in and ships from the U.S., and is custom-designed in Santa Cruz, California. Its unique threading pattern, friction ring and textured grip make it easy to use (according to its website, it’s great for medical consumers who have a hard time gripping small objects), and the rare earth magnet in the lid doesn’t budge if you’re taking some stash on the go. Plus, the tooth design — which features an “inverted square” — is one of the most interesting on the market, and helps the Shredder live up to its name. There are even Santa Cruz Shredders made of hemp if you want to get meta with your grinders, or if you’re looking for a more Earth-friendly, biodegradable option. With all of these perks, I guess my stoner friends have great taste.

      Best Looking Weed Grinder
      Sackville & Co. Signature Grinder
      Sackville and Co.
      $40 AT SACKVILLE.CO

      • Beautiful design
      • Super-sharp teeth

      • Not something you'd want to lose
      • Chambers: 4
      • Materials: N/A (probably aluminum)

      “Remember that grimy-ass grinder your ex had in college? Well, this is not that,” reads the product description of this grinder. And grimy-ass it is not! If you’re looking for a beautiful grinder that supports a women-owned business, look no further than Sackville & Co.’s Signature Grinder. It’s a four-piece grinder — with the ever-important kief catcher — with diamond-sharp teeth for fluffy bud. A magnetic enclosure ensures it’s ready for on-the-go consumption. And, with a soft brushed gold finish, this grinder is the revenge dress of grinders. Your college ex will probably ditch their grimy-ass grinder after seeing this one.

      Best Clean Weed Grinder
      Cali Crusher Cali O.G. 2.5" Grinder
      Cali Crusher
      $33 AT WALMART.COM

      • Comes with a kief cather and pollen scraper
      • Available in a variety of colors

      • Only comes in one size
      • Chambers: 2
      • Materials: Aluminum

      Another California favorite, the Cali Crusher is made out of aerospace aluminum, with blade plates that will never loosen and spin in place. The Cali Crusher features diamond-shaped teeth and a stainless steel micron screen. Even better, there’s a kief catcher and pollen scraper included. And, with eight colors to choose from, there’s one to match every stoner vibe you’re going for. If you tire of shiny grinders, the company also sells grinders in a matte finish — if I didn’t love my rose gold grinder, I’d buy the gorgeous forest green option.

      Best Budget Weed Grinder
      Raw Threads Raw Grinder Card
      Courtesy
      $8 AT AMAZON

      • Incredibly cheap
      • Easy to take on the go
      • Leaves little waste behind

      • Messy
      • Chambers: N/A
      • Materials: Stainless Steel

      Grinder cards are kind of a flex: they say, “yeah I smoke weed” without saying it. It’s like that one scene in “American Psycho” where Patrick Bateman is flipping out over business cards. If Bateman had this Grinder Card from Raw Threads (which you may know as the rolling paper brand), he’d be infinitely more chill.

      It works like a cheese grater: All you have to do is shave the bud over a rolling tray or board. Although it’s messier than other grinders, cleaning up this card is a breeze. Just grab some rubbing alcohol and a cloth to wipe it clean. Most importantly, leave no trace and gather all the weed you shredded, as wasting bud is a sin.

      Best Weed Grinder to Last a Lifetime
      Phoenician Grinders Mini Grinder
      Etsy
      $60 AT WALMART.COM

      • Comes with a limited lifetime warranty
      • Threadless design prevents gummed-up threads

      • Loud branding
      • Expensive
      • Chambers: 3
      • Materials: Aluminum

      This herb grinder features medical-grade anodized aluminum and a threadless design, which means no more fumbling when screwing your grinder back together. The threadless design also means no more gummed-up threads. Arc cutter blades on the lid and top tier of the grinder give herbs a “scissored” texture instead of pulverizing them. It comes with a kief catcher and scraper, and the screens are removable, making clean-up a breeze. Plus, it comes with a lifetime warranty — perfect for those who are clumsy and have lost many grinders because of an ill-fated drop onto concrete.

      Best Discreet Weed Grinder
      Flower by Edie Parker Grinder Case
      Flower by Edie Parker
      $15 AT EDIEPARKERFLOWER.COM

      • Easy to use on the go
      • Attractive design

      • Made of plastic
      • Chambers: 2
      • Materials: Plastic

      In an interview with MedMen, one of the largest dispensary chains in the U.S., Brett Heyman, Edie Parker founder and Gucci alum, said her California upbringing inspired her to enter the cannabis lifestyle market with Edie Parker Flower. The line features rolling trays and lighters made out of their signature acrylic, and this grinder is their take on this stoner staple. Made of plastic and resembling a prescription pill bottle — potentially a play on cannabis’ medicinal properties — this neon grinder is great for bringing a bit of bud on the road in a kitschy, but not cringy or cheugy, way.

      Best Smart Weed Grinder
      Banana Bros OG Otto
      Amazon
      $150 AT AMAZON

      • Like a robot grinding your weed
      • Grinds cleanly

      • Expensive
      • Chambers: 2
      • Materials: Aluminum

      Otto is engineered with aerospace-engineered aluminum plates and AI to mill, not grind cannabis. This grinder also features technology to automatically adjust speed, pressure and direction based on the consistency and texture of the cannabis. The big bonus: This electric grinder fills a cone for you, meaning there’s no mess to clean up and no weed wasted, and you get a perfect cone every time. For $50 more, you can purchase an Otto in red, blue or gold. The designated joint rollers need to unionize ASAP before too many people get their hands on an Otto.

      Best Dishwasher-Safe Weed Grinder
      Herb Ripper Classic Grinder
      Herb Ripper
      $129 AT HERBRIPPER.COM

      • Made of medical-grade stainless steel
      • Grinds a large amount of weed at once

      • Crazy expensive
      • Chambers: 2
      • Materials: Stainless Steel

      The Ripper is made out of medical-grade stainless steel, and gives you peak customization when purchasing: you can choose from a three-piece or a four-piece grinder, and you can choose between a coarse grind or a hybrid grind. The deep cutting area allows you to pack the grinder with a larger amount of product, and a stainless steel ball agitator gets all of the kief off of the grinder. Speaking of kief, the grinder has a kief catcher and an additional scraper. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe. Can’t say that with many other grinders.

      Best Crank Weed Grinder
      SharpStone Hand Crank Grinder
      SharpStone
      $38 AT SHARPSTONEUSA.COM

      • Easy to use
      • Clear top allows you to watch your progress

      • Hand cranking isn't for everyone
      • Chambers: 2
      • Materials: Aluminum

      Perfect for someone who is prone to hand pain, the SharpStone Grinder features a lid with a hand crank that works like a hand crank coffee grinder. And, with a clear top, this grinder allows you to see your progress for the perfect consistency. It is made out of anodized aircraft-grade aluminum, features “razor-sharp” cutting blades, neodymium magnets for a tight seal, a kief catcher with a pollen scraper and a carrying pouch for discreet transportation. CNC (computer numerical control) machined components allow for precision-made products for consistency in quality.

      More Weed Gear
      best weed vaporizers
      Henry Phillips
      Amanda Reed is Gear Patrol’s cannabis lifestyle writer.
      Sean Tirman is Gear Patrol’s Commerce Writer.
      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      More From Weed
      Did Honest Build the Perfect Bong?
      Stash Your Weed (and Gear) in This Sleek Lockbox
      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      How to Sober Up from Weed When You Get too High
      Save On a Beautiful, Dishwasher Safe Bong Today
      Score Over $350 Worth of Weed Gear for Just $150
      One of Our Favorite Vapes Is Finally On Sale
      Our Favorite Gravity Bong Comes with a $180 Vape
      The Best Weed Vapes You Can Buy Are Up to 20% Off
      This Coffee Cup? It's Also a Bong. We Tried It
      Why Now Is the Best Time to Buy a Pax Weed Vape