In an age where there is plenty of cannabis tech on the market, joints remain one of the cheapest ways to get stoned, with papers averaging less than $5 dollars per pack. Even high-quality papers can be acquired on the cheap. Some, however, are better than others. Here are the best and what you should know before picking the best rolling papers for you.

Rolling Paper 101

Types of Papers

Believe it or not, not all rolling papers are the same — not just in their construction, but in their purpose. Traditional style papers, which are used for joints, are little more than sheets of paper you roll into, well, a joint shape, which tapers on both ends. But there are also papers for making cone-shaped joints, which usually have a wide opening that tapers down to a point, often with a crutch to keep the cone's shape — however, these are typically pre-rolls (though you can make your own). And, of course, there are blunt rolls, which are often thicker (more like cigars than cigarettes) and made from tobacco leaves. Blunt rolls also tend to burn a little slower, can offer a slight additional buzz (thanks to their nicotine content), and may even help cool the smoke more than joint rolling papers — though they are more pungent, as well.

Furthermore, there are different sizes and may be other shapes out there within these categories or others, too. All of this is to say: try out a variety if you're not sure what you like best, and once you've got that figured out be cautious of what kind of papers you are buying to ensure you're getting what you really want.

Material Matters

Rolling papers are usually made out of hemp, wood pulp or rice. Each material has different benefits. For example, stay clear of rice rolling paper if you live in the Pacific Northwest, as the damp air and moisture can make them harder to roll. Hemp papers are thicker and easier to roll and have a medium burn time, while rice paper burns the slowest.

Thinner Is a Winner

Thinner papers allow for a slower, more even burn, meaning you’re less likely to experience canoeing when toking. Plus, thinner paper allows for your flower’s flavor to shine, since you won’t be inhaling as much paper smoke. See if your favorite brands have an ultra-thin option, but buyer beware: they are more difficult to roll than a hemp option.

Grab a Crutch

While you’re out snagging papers, grab a pack of crutches as well. Crutches give the joint some stability (both when rolling and when you’re passing it around) and are easy to create. And while you're at it, grab a rolling tray to give yourself the perfect surface for rolling the perfect joints and a weed grinder to keep your flower's consistency ... consistent.

Don’t Be Afraid to Ball Out

With the narrow price margin between low- and high-quality papers, sometimes it’s worth shelling out the extra dollars. Low-grade paper can lead to coughing fits, will be harder to roll and will burn faster, which is important if you don’t want to waste your good ganja.

Buy From a Licensed Seller

Much like designer clothes, there’s a huge market for counterfeit papers on DHGate, Wish and eBay. Counterfeit papers are more likely to contain additives that aren’t healthy for your lungs. Additionally, they’re simply not as good as the real thing. Head to the brand’s official website for licensed resellers.

