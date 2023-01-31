Today's Top Stories
The 10 Best Cigar Lighters for Your Stogies

Get some sweet, tasty smoke with this selection of cigar lighters for any situation.

By Danny Martinez
lighting a stoagie
Danny Martinez

The point of a cigar is to have a moment of simple enjoyment. The Padron saved for a special day and the Hustler fired up for a long drive are slices of life’s serene pleasures. It’s something that people do just because they like it. So there is nothing sadder than witnessing a fellow human biff the takeoff and light their stogie like a doofus. What could have been a delightful smoke ends up being a dud — and we can all shake our heads on that one. Start that stick the right way, and give one of these 10 cigar lighters a try.

      What to Look For in a Cigar Lighter

      Single-Flame Lighter vs. Multi-Flame Lighter

      For a more compact lighter, go single flame, as they're usually smaller than their multi-flame counterpart. While it won't toast your cigar as fast, a single-flame lighter offers more precision when you're trying to heat specific spots, and it'll use less fuel than a multi-flame lighter. On the other hand, with a multi-flame lighter, you'll get puffing a lot quicker, but you might accidentally overheat and burn your cigar.

      Soft Flame vs. Torch Lighter

      A soft flame, like those found on a classic Bic lighter, offers value but they don't get as hot as a torch lighter. In some regards, that's a good thing because torch lighters get exceptionally hot, which means you run the risk of burning the tobacco. Soft flames are also delicate when it comes to the wind, so they can easily be blown out by the slightest breeze. For that reason, this guide sticks to torch lighters.

      What Type of Fuel Do I Need?

      Butane is king when it comes to lighter fuel. Cheaper lighters you find at the corner market generally utilize less quality lighter fluids that can affect the flavor of the cigar. While any flame can light a cigar, you'll want butane for the purest taste (read: you don't taste it). Make sure you buy some extra to keep around the house, as any cigar lighter you buy, with the exception of budget-priced non-refillable models, will need to be refilled periodically. The cadence of refill depends on your usage, so you'll want to keep that in mind when buying more butane.

      Can't I Use My Zippo?

      Regular Zippo lighters use lighter fluid as fuel, and cigar smokers tend to steer clear of them because the liquid fuel can end up making your cigar taste like gas. But if you like the look, dependability and nostalgia that goes along with a Zippo, you can still use one to light your cigar. Just make sure to let the flame burn on its own for a bit before lighting your smoke to burn off any liquid fuel residue.

      What About Matches?

      Luxury brands make great matches that complement their selections. Clean-burning Morisk Permanent Matches are getting popular, and Darkfire's Cedar Spills offer pure, clean smokes. When lighting with matches, take your time from start to finish. After you light it, let the sulfur burn off the match, then slowly bring the flame to the foot. It might take a few matches to get the job done, but that's OK. Stay the course and don’t rush it.

      The Best Cigar Lighters

      Best Overall Cigar Lighter
      Xikar Tactical Triple
      $84 AT AMAZON

      • Easy to use
      • Maintenance is a breeze
      • Tough

      • Might be too expensive for amateurs
      • Arguably too hot for some
      • Fuel: Butane
      • Flame: Torch

      This lighter is an absolute unit. It uses three perfectly angled torch flames. It’s built to last forever and be used in the most extreme environments. Plus, it's easy to use, refill, clean and adjust. It seems like a super soldier's best-kept secret. Like the rest of what Xikar has to offer, the Tactical Triple is a fantastic lighter for an excellent price. A hundred bucks seems like a lot for a lighter, but you’ll be glad you won't have to replace it years down the road.

      Best Budget Cigar Lighter
      Vertigo Gladiator
      $20 AT AMAZON.COM

      • Practically indestructible
      • Super affordable

      • Lacks the prestige of other brands
      • Fuel: Butane
      • Flame: Triple jet flame

      Each Vertigo Gladiator lighter has consistent quality with easy upkeep, undeniable reliability and a great price. These are by far one of the most popular lighters out there, and from the looks of things, they never break. Refilling is easy enough, but there is no window to tell you when you're running low. Still, 10 out of 10 would recommend to those on a budget.

      Best Wind-Resistant Cigar Lighter
      WindBlaze Torch Lighter
      $35 AT WINDBLAZELIGHTER.COM

      • Superior wind resistance
      • Good price
      • Big flame in a small frame

      • Easy to lose because of its size
      • Fuel: Butane
      • Flame: Torch

      Most cigar lighters are built to generally light cigars anywhere. WindBlaze made the WindBlaze Torch specifically to light outside, which is quite possibly the most challenging space. Lighting a cigar is about consistency, and all that wind outside won't help. The WindBlaze is a small, ergonomic lighter that produces a sustained and strong flame. It doesn’t stop until the button goes “click.” Plus, it looks slick in your palm, and reviewers love that it's a breeze to refill.

      Best Compact Cigar Lighter
      Xikar Turrim
      $44 AT AMAZON

      • James Bond-style discretion
      • Surprisingly impressive flame in dual-flame model

      • On the pricier side
      • Single-torch model needs more power
      • Fuel: Butane
      • Flame: Torch

      Xikar is a company cigar enthusiasts can count on for great lighters at prices that make sense. The Turrim is marketed to women, but like any lighter, it can obviously be used by any gender. Luckily, it's available in two different models. I’d opt for the dual flame build because of my masculinity and all. However, when it comes to choosing the right light, it isn't the size of the flame that matters — it’s how you use it. The oversized fuel tank is easy to refill, and a helpful window lets you know when you're running low. Plus, the compact design of the Turrim will make it easy to use everywhere.

      Best Cigar Lighter With a Punch Cutter
      The Scorch Torch Skyline Triple
      $13 AT AMAZON

      • Cheap
      • Multi-purpose
      • Available almost everywhere

      • Breaks down quickly
      • Fuel: Butane
      • Flame: Triple jet flame

      At $14 a pop, this lighter is a must-have for the go-bag. It's really easy to use, and you can adjust the size of the flame with a turn of the dial. Sure, it won't last very long (like we said: it's cheap) but for those in a pinch, this also comes with a built-in punch. Refilling isn't difficult, but just be careful you don't accidentally adjust the flame height when doing so.

      Best Splurge Cigar Lighter
      S.T. Dupont Defi Xtreme Cigar Lighter
      $234 AT AMAZON

      • Unparalleled quality
      • Lifetime warranty

      • Regular, meticulous maintenance is required
      • Fuel: Butane
      • Flame: Torch

      To put it plainly, if you are a serious cigar smoker with any pride in the collection of sticks you have built, take the final step and get yourself an S.T. Dupont. They are to lighters what Rolex is to watches and Davidoff to cigars. Considering the iconic status of these lighters, the price and reliability of the Defi Xtreme make it a must-have. Some reviewers have complained that refilling this lighter is a little more difficult than it should be, but that's the tradeoff for the striking design.

      Best Cigar Lighter With a V-Cutter
      Colibri Quantum
      Now 15% off
      $165 AT JRCIGARS.COM

      • Durable
      • Two-in-one design

      • Hard to take apart and reassemble for cleaning
      • Looks like a Star Trek prop
      • Fuel: Butane
      • Flame: Triple jet flame

      Colibri was very excited about the Quantum when it first came out. That being said, this is a fantastic little firestarter. Colibri has been an innovator in cigar accessories for over a decade. The brand even claims the V-cut cigar cutter as one of their many endowments to the world of savory smoke. The Quantum combines the best of the best — cutting and lighting your stogie with the same device. It's also easy to refill, and the sizable fuel window gives you plenty of advance notice when you're running low on butane.

      Best Looking Cigar Lighter
      S.T. Dupont Slim 7 Lighter
      $166 AT AMAZON

      • Sleek
      • Easy to hide away
      • Excellent flame

      • Luxury brand with a luxury price tag
      • Gas not included
      • Fuel: Butane
      • Flame: Torch

      Not enough cigar lighters prioritize form as much as they do function. S.T. Dupont is a leader in cigar lighters, but even its top picks are a little lacking in the looks department. The Slim 7 picks up the slack, with its sleek look and compact design. The super-slim lighter, the slimmest in the game, has a wind-resistant flame, and it's available in a number of attractive colorways. Refilling is as easy as flipping the lighter upside down, inserting the refill canister into the valve head and applying gentle pressure for a few seconds.

      Best Table Lighter
      Alec Bradley Mega Burner Lighter
      $58 AT AMAZON

      • Stable and sturdy
      • Long-lasting fuel tank

      • Not a display piece
      • Fuel: Butane
      • Flame: Mushroom

      While not the nicest lighter around, the Bradley is an absolute beast of a table lighter. It's a grown-up version of the typical Alec Bradley burner for when you really need to bring the heat. Easily light up and choose the size of the flame, and with a burn time of eight hours, the Mega can light nearly 6,000 cigars, as the brand claims. Plus, with such a massive fuel tank, you'll hardly ever need to worry about having to refill it.

      Best Cigar Lighter Flex
      Dunhill Unique Turbo
      $1,095 AT LIGHTERSDIRECT.COM

      • Timeless design

      • Requires long-term maintenance
      • Fuel: Butane
      • Flame: Torch

      You probably won't drop over a grand on a cigar lighter, but we'd be remiss if we didn't share the absolute flex that is the Unique Turbo. Dunhill is synonymous with prestige. The Swiss handcraft these machines, and like a Swiss watch, Dunhill Unique Turbo is meticulously assembled with care. This lighter is suited for a wooden desk or armchair, and it will surely be a future family heirloom.

