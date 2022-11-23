Today's Top Stories
The Best Ashtrays for Weed and Cigars

Stash your ash in one of these stellar options.

By Johnny Brayson
collage of three ashtrays
Courtesy

If you’re a smoker, of either weed or tobacco, you’ll need certain accouterments to go along with your choice of smokes. First and foremost, you need a lighter or matches to light your smoking apparatus. But right behind that in importance, at least if you’re smoking a joint, blunt or cigar, is an ashtray. Ashtrays, of course, provide a place to drop your spent ashes, keeping your home tidy. The best ashtrays do a bit more, ranking as attractive pieces of home decor in their own right and sometimes pulling double-duty as catch-alls, incense holders or stash boxes.

What are ashtrays made of?

Ashtrays come in all types of different materials, and all of them have essentially three critical things in common: they’re easy to clean, they won’t melt or otherwise show damage when coming in contact with your hot ashes, and they likewise won’t release any toxic fumes either. Our recommended ashtrays are made mainly from glass, marble, ceramic, cement and steel — all materials that meet these criteria. We also recommend melamine and wood ashtrays, and while they each could hypothetically offer problems when exposed to high temperatures — melamine could leech out chemicals and wood is flammable — you’re unlikely to encounter either if using your ashtray as instructed.

What about resin ashtrays?

There is definitely an ongoing trend among crafty DIYers of making their own custom resin ashtrays, and while you are welcome to do so, you’ll want to be careful in how you go about it. Make sure you’re choosing a quality epoxy resin with high heat resistance (500 degrees F to be safe) and that’s food safe and non-toxic. Still, unless you really know what you’re doing, you’re better off sticking with one of the choices below.

The Best Ashtrays of 2022

Best Ashtray for Weed
Session Goods Ashtray
$48 AT SESSIONGOODS.COM

  • Multi-functional design specific to weed smokers

  • Not intended to hold hot ashes for long and must be emptied often
  • Material: Borosilicate glass

Everything made by Session Goods makes weed-smoking look better, from their sleek one-hitters to their stealthy stash boxes. Unsurprisingly, their ashtray is no exception, and it also happens to be the best ashtray for weed you can get. Far more than a pretty face, this ashtray also incorporates a removable debowler and a silicone lid with a built-in bowl stand.

Best Ashtray for Cigars
Stinky Cigar Ashtray
$40 AT AMAZON

  • Sturdy and lots of room for ashes
  • Unique and good-looking design

  • Doesn't hold up against strong wind gusts
  • Material: Stainless steel

Long an affordable cult favorite of cigar smokers, the original Stinky Cigar Ashtray may have a tongue-in-cheek name, but its performance is dead-serious. Made of heavy stainless steel and featuring a 3-inch-deep bowl, this windproof beast ensures your ashes stay where they should. And with four stirrups, there's plenty of room to share some stogies with friends.

Best Storage Ashtray
Vessel Ash
$150 AT BESPOKE POST

  • Storage base keeps all your weed gear in one place

  • Design may be overkill for some
  • Materials: Concrete, walnut

This is an ashtray even Marie Kondo would love, as it keeps everything nice and tidy. Described by Vessel as the ultimate ashtray, the aptly-named Ash features a three-piece design consisting of a concrete ashtray, solid walnut lid, and removable walnut base that doubles as a storage tray with room for your stash, lighter and one-hitter.

Best Standing Ashtray
Houseplant Standing Ashtray
$300 AT COMINGSOONNEWYORK.COM

  • Gorgeous, eye-catching design
  • High-quality materials

  • Very expensive
  • Materials: Borosilicate glass, walnut and brushed brass

If there's such a thing as a statement ashtray, this is it. Functioning as much as an attractive piece of mid-century furniture as much as it does an ashtray, this striking creation from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's design-forward brand would look great in any living room. Its independent design keeps your table clear, and if you need to take your smoking session on the move, the ashtray portion is removable.

Best Concrete Ashtray
Vessel Ember
$45 AT BESPOKE POST

  • Cork footpad protects your table

  • Very basic in terms of design and functionality
  • Materials: Concrete, cork

Sometimes you just want something simple that won't let you down, and that's where Vessel's second entry on this list comes in. Carved out from solid concrete and weighing just over a quarter-pound, this is an ashtray for fans of minimalism. And don't worry about the concrete scuffing up your table — a soft cork base offers a layer of protection.

Best Glass Ashtray
Nude Glass Ace Ashtray
$90 AT HUCKBERRY

  • Classic looks

  • Even strengthened glass is susceptible to shattering if dropped
  • Material: Lead-free glass crystal

If you prefer to go the classic route when it comes to your ashtray, nothing beats the iconic crystal ashtrays like the ones you'll find in traditional gentleman's clubs. Nude Glass, maker of some of the best wine glasses you'll find, knows its way around modern lead-free crystal, and it put its talents to good use when crafting this gorgeous piece. It's handmade in Turkey, and like Nude's wine glasses, it replaces dangerous lead with other non-poisonous minerals to strengthen the glass.

Best Wooden Ashtray
KomoLab Walnut Cigar Ashtray
$49 AT BESPOKE POST

  • Classy walnut construction

  • Extra care is needed to keep the wood looking pristine
  • Material: Walnut

Nothing classes a place up like a nice chunk of walnut, whether it's wrapped around the back of an Eames Lounge Chair, holding up your Noguchi Table's glass top or, you guessed it, cradling the ashes of your smoldering cigar. This Bespoke Post-exclusive ashtray is carved from solid walnut and incorporates the wood's beautiful natural grain in its design, along with four divots that are perfect for holding stogies.

Best Ceramic Ashtray
Houseplant Ashtray Set by Seth
$95 AT BDGASTORE.COM

  • Purpose-built design for serious smokers

  • Don't want a vase? Too bad, you're getting one
  • Materials: Earthenware, glaze

In addition to being a Hollywood star and running his own cannabis company, Seth Rogen is quite the pottery prodigy. A number of the comedian's creations have shown up in mass-produced form on Houseplant's website, but none have demanded quite the following as his Ashtray Set. Designed by Rogen to incorporate everything he wanted in an ashtray but couldn't find on the market, this ashtray features a deep bowl and a generously-sized holder for your joint or blunt. The set also includes a saucer to rest the ashtray on (or to hold your lighter), as well as a vase to add a dash of coziness to your setup.

Best Marble Ashtray
Maaari for Mister Green Orb Ashtray
$160 AT GREEN-MISTER.COM

  • Luxurious marble construction
  • Two-piece orb design turns the ashtray into decor when not in use

  • Heavy
  • Material: Marble

Maari's limited-edition Orb Ashtray for 420-friendly storefront Mister Green comes in a muted brown and cream marble, and it features a built-in incense holder in its interior, so even if you don't smoke, you can get some practical use out of this stunning piece of decor. But according to our tester, the best thing about the orb's two-part design is that it can close, which means you can trap ash inside (or simply hide your unsightly butts).

Best Catch-All Ashtray
Craighill Castro Tray
$48 AT CRAIGHILL.CO

  • Doubles as a small valet tray

  • Not designed to be used as an ashtray
  • Material: Stamped brass or stainless steel

Craighill doesn't technically market this tray as an ashtray. Instead, they say it's a catch-all, intended to hold your keys or other small accessories. But given its stated ashtray-inspired design, its Cuban cigar-referencing name and its all-metal construction, no one would blame you if you decided to store your keys elsewhere when the need arises for a smoke session.

Best Outdoor Ashtray
Ash-Stay
$35 AT AMAZON

  • Smart design keeps ashes from blowing away

  • Plastic construction
  • Design is very utilitarian
  • Material: Melamine

More often than not, smokers find themselves having to light up outside. Whether your building doesn't allow smoking or you simply have friends or family members who don't want secondhand smoke around, the need for a good outdoor ashtray is an ever-present one. And the chief job of an outdoor ashtray is to keep your ashes from blowing all over the place. The Ash-Stay accomplishes this quite ingeniously, with windows that slide shut when not in use. Simply slide open to drop your ash, slide closed to protect said ash from the wind and repeat.

Best Designer Ashtray
Alessi Spirale Ashtray
$125 AT SHOP-TETRA.COM

  • Authentic designer piece
  • Innovative butt/joint holder

  • Almost too pretty to ash in
  • May not hold all sizes of smokes
  • Material: Stainless steel

Owning an iconic design from one of the mid-century masters is often easier said than done (just peep the prices on the aforementioned Eames Chair and Noguchi Table), but the Spirale Ashtray is one affordable way to snag some high art. The ashtray was designed in 1970 by Achille Castiglioni, who's best known for designing the famous Arco Floor Lamp for Flos in 1962 with his brother Pier. Like the Arco Lamp, the Spirale is innovative in its function as well as beautiful, as its removable spring interior flexes to hold multiple smokes at once.

