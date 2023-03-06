Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Ultimate Kit for Skiing the Backcountry
3
Timex's Affordable New Automatic Watch
4
You've Never Heard of 2022's Most-Awarded Whiskey
5
Complete Guide to Buying Boots This Season

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Storage Products to Keep Your Pantry Organized in 2023

These are the best pantry organizers, so you can easily grab what you need without a second thought.

By Tyler Chin, Tucker Bowe and Grace Cooper
pantry organization containers
Courtesy

Before kitchens had refrigerators and freezers, the pantry (and related rooms like the “larder” or “buttery”) was an essential storage room for all kinds of foods, from breads and spices to milk, vegetables and meat. Modern cold storage didn’t exactly render the pantry obsolete, but it did shrink it; while some homes have separate rooms off the kitchen for dry goods, most just have cupboards and cabinets. In either case, having the infrastructure to organize and keep track of what’s in there is still essential — especially if you plan to raid it in the middle of the night and come away with something good to eat.

So whether your pantry is a separate room or small cupboard, these are the best pantry organizers to help you organize and preserve what’s inside.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Best Storage Containers
Oxo Good Grips 10-Piece Pop Container Set
Amazon
Now 25% off
$113 AT OXO

  • Simple, aesthetic design
  • Stackable and airtight

  • Average price per container is over $10

Storing dry goods is a pantry’s number-one responsibility, and there’s nothing more pragmatic than these Oxo Pop Containers. To conserve space, they stack on top of each other. To prevent food from going stale, they seal up airtight with the press of a button. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes, each with an angular corner so pouring cereal won’t be a test in patience and precision.

Best Lazy Susan Organizer
Copco Non-Skid Storage Turntable, 12-Inch
Now 49% off
$12 AT AMAZON

  • Easy way to access items without making a mess

  • The circular shape doesn't necessarily save space

Whether for spices, condiments or cans, this simple rotating container can help you keep everything in place without having to constantly shuffle items around when looking for a specific thing.

Best Spice Rack
Williams Sonoma Brushed Stainless-Steel Spice Rack
Williams Sonoma
$70 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA

  • Stainless steel looks elegant

  • $70 is steep for a small organizer
  • Will only fit 20 spices

With this stainless steel spice rack, you can neatly organize up to 20 canisters of spices and access them with the carousel function. The spice rack includes 24 clear adhesive labels, 20 of which are preprinted with spice names and four of which are blank to be filled by you. Instead of a cluttered drawer or shelf filled with miscellaneous spices, you can keep them organized and uniform with this rack.

Best Canning Jars
Weck Tulip Jars, 6-Pack
Amazon
$30 AT AMAZON

  • Only about $5 a jar with unlimited uses
  • Simple, classic design
  • Can easily see what's inside, unlike some food storage containers

  • Glass may not be kid-friendly
  • Shape does not accommodate all types of food

Whether you’re preserving summer fruit for winter or saving small servings of oatmeal, you can rely on Weck tulip jars. They’re simple to use and instantly form an airtight seal when closed. On top of that, canning jars add a vintage quality to any pantry.

Best Under Shelf Organizer
Mainstays White Wire Under Cabinet Baskets, 2-Pack
$13 AT WALMART

  • Doesn't take up shelf surface area
  • Renter-friendly and easy to set up or remove

  • Dimensions won't be compatible with every shelf
  • Probably best used to store lightweight items

If you need to create more storage out of thin air, then these under-shelf baskets can do just that. They'll essentially give you another shelf to store linens or light food items, making them especially great for small spaces or pantries with extra tall shelves.

Best Pantry Storage Bin
The Home Edit Stacking Pantry Bin, 4-Pack
The Container Store
$72 AT CONTAINER STORE

  • Comes with labels
  • Stackable and see-through

  • Only available in one size
  • Pricey at about $20 a bin (you save $8 by buying the 4-pack)

These pantry bins are good for more than just pantry items. But they do a damn good job of keeping your pantry essentials neatly organized and easy to reach. We like that they're stackable and clear, and we also appreciate the open design so anyone can sneak a snack or two without moving everything around. They'll give you the aesthetic of a Tiktok pantry restock video, but they'll also be functional too.

Best Bag Organizer
SpaceAid Bag Storage Organizer
$34 AT AMAZON

  • Easy way to keep bags organized and in one place

  • May be too big for some drawers
  • Best for storing disposable, plastic bags

If you're often packing lunches or storing leftovers, this bamboo organizer will keep all of your differently-sized bags in one handy place. Your drawer will look neater, and you won't have to play a game of Tetris to fit everything in one drawer.

Best Cookware Rack
Enclume Premier Low Ceiling Oval Pot Rack
$720 AT AMAZON

  • Space-saving, stylish way to display and store pots and pans

  • Requires ceiling to be accessibleic
  • Works best with lightweight cookware as the limit is 100 pounds

Acting as a chandelier for your pantry’s ceiling, this rack is both visually appealing and functional. It holds up to 100 pounds of cookware and the stainless steel will align with any aesthetic.

Best Natural Storage Bin
Marie Kondo Ori Curved Rattan Bin Honey Natural
The Container Store
$130 AT CONTAINER STORE

  • Easily stackable
  • Two colors and four sizes, so you can build your own set

  • May be difficult to clean if food spills
  • On the pricey side, ranging from $30-$130

Made of renewable rattan, these bins are beautiful, durable and modular. If you get the smaller bins in this collection, you can stack a pair on top of the larger ones. The smaller ones make a great place to store fresh produce, but they're good for pretty much everything.

Best Bar Cart
RH 1930s French Trolley Bar Cart
RH
$2,195 AT RH.COM

  • Roomy and on wheels
  • Clean, elegant design

  • Over $2,000 is a lot for one aspect of your food storage

When building the perfect bar cart, start with the actual bar cart. This one has a glass-inset top, is finished in polished nickel, and has four racks to hold your bourbon, scotch and gin. Also, it can be rolled out of the pantry whenever the party comes home with you.

Best Butter Crock
Emile Henry Butter Pot
Emile Henry
$55 AT EMILEHENRYUSA.COM

  • Keeps butter soft and fresh at room temp
  • Not an eyesore on your counter or dining table

  • Requires regular cleaning and refilling

It’s always news to Americans when we find out we don’t need to refrigerate something. It turns out butter doesn’t need to go the big cold box (unless you’re storing large quantities of it). This crock keeps better fresh and highly spreadable for your morning toast at room temperature.

Best Over-the-Door Rack
Lavish Home Metal Hanging Organizer
Wayfair
Now 56% off
$31 AT WAYFAIR

  • Renter- and small space-friendly way to add storage
  • Shelves are strong enough for heavier food items

  • Requires having a pantry or kitchen door

In most pantries, space is limited. This rack will give any pantry extra space by turning a door into a cabinet. It’s made of powder-coated steel, stretches five feet down, and includes six shelves that are strong enough to hold canned goods, pastas and other dry goods.

Best Salt Keeper
Williams Sonoma Olivewood Salt Keeper
$30 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA

  • Stylish and functional way to store salt

  • May not be the best option if you're low on space
  • Not the most budget-friendly price for a small container

Good salt doesn’t always fit in a shaker. This olivewood salt keeper has a wide mouth and a hinged lid to prevent anything from falling out, so you can keep your flaky salt on hand at all times.

Best Shelving
Metro Commercial Industrial 6-Shelf Solution
The Container Store
$660 AT CONTAINER STORE

  • Good for heavy cookware and appliance collections up to 600 pounds
  • Solid steel will last a long time and be easy to keep clean

  • Requires a lot of extra wall and floor space

These industrial shelves were originally meant to be used in restaurant kitchens. Made of chrome-plated solid steel, they’re also ideal for home pantries. The set comes with five shelves, each capable of holding 600 pounds. Oh, and they won’t collect any dust.

Best Step Ladder
Rubbermaid RMA-3 Step Stool
Amazon
$65 AT AMAZON

  • Good for use around your home and even outdoors
  • Easily folds for storage

  • Smaller step ladder may suffice in smaller spaces

This aluminum step ladder weighs just seven pounds, featuring three steps with an extra-large top platform for stability. It has a built-in project top, which can be used to store tools and hardware — or the extra pantry items you're trying to store way up top.

Organizing and Cleaning Essentials
cleaning
T3 MagazineGetty Images
Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.
Staff Writer Tucker Bowe has been on Gear Patrol's editorial team since 2014.
Grace Cooper is a Commerce Writer at Gear Patrol, covering deals on everything from home to hiking.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Home Buying Guides
22 Household Cleaning Essentials You Always Need
The 19 Best Sofas and Couches You Can Buy
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 9 Best Outdoor Furniture Covers
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
The Best Smart Appliances for Your Kitchen
The 25 Best Sofa Brands for Any Home
The 14 Best Standing Desks for the Home or Office
The Best Smart Lamps for All Situations
The Best Coffee Pod Machines to Buy
The 10 Best Cigar Lighters for Your Stogies