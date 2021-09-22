The Best Upgrade You Can Make to Your Bike This Year

A couple weeks ago, while bingeing on Tour de France replays, I found myself fixated on one peculiar thing: the best cyclists in the world were descending mountain passes in the Alps while sitting on their top tubes. It looked awkward, but sure enough, they were accelerating from the improved aerodynamics. And I thought to myself \u201cwhy don\u2019t they just use dropper posts?\u201d That simple question leads to many more, so here, four experts address six essential FAQs on the very subject... Wait, what is a dropper post? Nearly ubiquitous in the mountain bike world and growing in gravel circles, dropper posts are much less familiar to road riders. A dropper is an adjustable seatpost that allows riders to quickly lower or raise their seat, without stopping. Dropper posts are usually operated with a lever on the handlebars, typically employing the rider\u2019s weight to depress the seat and hydraulics to raise it (as demo'ed on the Evil Chamois Hagar in the video below). But why? \u201cMany gravel riders are starting to prioritize performance over grams,\u201d explains Matt Hornland, brand manager at Easton Cycling . \u201cOthers are looking for new types of adventure. This type of mixed terrain riding can be done without a dropper, but having one will make you more comfortable and confident.\u201d In the mountain bike park it\u2019s surprising to see a full-squish bike without a dropper, due to the advantages they provide on steep, technical descents. But the value of droppers extends to gravel and even road riding as well. As I\u2019ll explain, dropper seatposts help you have more fun. What\u2019s the value of a dropper? The decision to install a dropper seatpost depends a lot on how you ride. \u201cDroppers are still somewhat rare on gravel bikes,\u201d notes Aaron Kerson, founder of PNW Components . \u201cBut the bottom line is that they make your ride more fun by lowering your center of gravity and allowing you to easily move from side to side, which keeps you from going over the bars and helps you to corner better.\u201d Kyle Taylor at Fox Factory echoes the sentiment. \u201cDropper posts expand your capabilities, plain and simple,\u201d he says. \u201cThey arguably are the biggest advancement in biking in the last decade. Quickly lowering your saddle allows you to shift your weight faster. I foresee a dropper boom in the gravel world soon.\u201d In the mountain bike world, this is old news. \u201cDropper posts were adopted years ago on cross-country and enduro bikes because they enabled seamless transition from climbing to descending,\u201d recalls SRAM \u2019s Chris Mandell. \u201cThey give you full leg extension on climbs and then get the saddle out of the way on the downhill. As we start to see gravel riders take on new terrain, droppers will help them get rid of barriers.\u201d Are there downsides? \u201cThere is a weight penalty, but it\u2019s smaller than you\u2019d guess\u201d notes Kerson. \u201cOften about two-hundred to three-hundred grams, depending on the length of the dropper and the weight of your old post.\u201d Kerson believes the weight difference is often overstated and worth the tradeoff. \u201cMuch of the road riding culture is built around having the lightest everything, sometimes at the expense of having fun\u201d says Kerson. \u201cWe\u2019re trying to change that.\u201d There are still hurdles to dropper post adoption en masse. \u201cCompatibility can be a limiting factor. Not all frame manufacturers design for internal routing, although that\u2019s steadily changing\u201d says Kerson. \u201cDroppers add a lever in your cockpit, which is hard with two-by drivetrains and adds complexity to the bike. Fortunately, many gravel bikes now come with one-bys , so there is an available spot for the lever.\u201d For a gravel bike to employ a dropper post, it also needs to have sufficient standover height, allowing the seatpost to travel up and down. This rarely was a challenge with mountain bikes, but certainly is with some gravel geometries. Many dropper post manufacturers have caught on to this hurdle and now make 50-millimeter posts for bikes with high top tubes. \u201cThere was also a challenge with the diameter of the seat tube, but recent bikes have been standardized to a few sizes, so compliance is much easier that just a few years ago,\u201d says Taylor. Few of these hurdles are surprising to industry insiders. \u201cWe saw the same challenges a decade ago in the mountain bike world, with routing and compatibility,\u201d says Mandell. \u201cEventually mountain bikers came around. We\u2019re on that curve right now for gravel bikes, and things are quickly changing.\u201d Why aren\u2019t droppers already universal? \u201cThe gravel category is still figuring out its identity \u2014 new technologies often take some time to gain traction,\u201d says Mandell. \u201cTo be widely accepted, gravel riders need to see the value. They need to understand that we\u2019re not trying to turn them into mountain bikers, but that droppers are useful for what they are already riding.\u201d Mandell believes the extra weight is a common deterrent, but argues that riders aren\u2019t seeing the full picture. \u201cBeing aerodynamic makes a bigger difference in terms of speed, anyway. If you can get your wind profile down it\u2019ll make you go much faster a couple hundred grams of weight.\u201d \u201cFor the gravel and road communities, it\u2019s about education,\u201d says Kerson. \u201cThese riders need to learn how a dropper will help them, often by testing one themselves. Gravel riders most often come from the road world where droppers don\u2019t exist. Many road cyclists have long eschewed mountain bike parts as heavy and impractical. But the gravel category is a cross pollination of the two worlds. It\u2019s helping everyone learn.\u201d For these companies, the trend is clear. \u201cWe\u2019re on the precipice of change,\u201d says Taylor. \u201cJust two or three years ago, very few gravel bikes had droppers, due to routing and limited cockpit space. But, with more reasonable price points, we\u2019re starting to see it take off. I wouldn\u2019t be surprised if roadies are next.\u201d Of course, there will always be some dropper holdouts, for good reason. \u201cThe decision to get a dropper can vary a lot by where you ride. If you live in a place that\u2019s mostly flat with rolling hills, you probably don\u2019t need one,\u201d admits Hornland. \u201cThat said, if you are riding singletrack in that area, you might reconsider.\u201d Who should get a dropper? Dropper posts make the most sense for riders who want to explore further off the beaten path, especially on steep dirt descents and flowy singletrack. For these riders, trying to bridge the gap between cyclocross and road, a dropper is almost a given. But there are other practical uses, too. \u201cWe\u2019re seeing a lot of bikepackers use droppers, to help them get on and off their heavy bikes,\u201d reveals Kerson. \u201cSome couples that share a bike use a dropper to adjust seat height for each other. Commuters, especially less experienced riders, use them to lower their seat at stops and put both feet on the ground.\u201d What are some good options? For those with a bike that allows internal routing and a longer seat tube, our favorite is the PNW's Rainier 27.2 IR ($199). With three lever types and a 27.2-millimeter diameter, it works with many gravel bikes on the market. At a similar price point, Easton's EA70 AX ($185) might be better for those that can only fit 5o millimeters of travel on their bikes. If you have a larger diameter seat tube and want to level up, Fox Factory's Transfer ($349 and in action at the top of this page) is a high-performing machine. And if cash is burning a hole in your pocket, the electronic Reverb AXS seatpost from SRAM/Rockshox is your best bet. The price is high ($800), but the seamless integration into SRAM's road and mullet drivetrains sets it apart. With a powerful 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8, a throaty quad exhaust and exclusive design upgrades both inside and out, this pure performance sport sedan is unlike anything you\u2019ve heard. Or felt. Learn More