How to Take Care of All of Your Outdoor Gear

Despite product descriptions that include words like "durable," "rugged" and even "bombproof," outdoor gear breaks. It gets dirty, it rips, it loses its waterproofing. This happens despite lifetime guarantees and generous repair-or-replace policies.



But none of these issues need to mean the end of the road; with some basic know-how and a few affordable tools, you can restore your gear and make it last for seasons (and save some money while you're at it).

How to Clean and Store Your Summer Gear During Winter

Tanner Bowden

These expert-recommended tips will save you a chore next spring — and help your stuff last longer, too.

How to Clean and Maintain Your Leather Hiking Boots

Chandler Bondurant

With the right care and attention, a pair of well-built leather hiking boots will last for years.

How to Re-Waterproof Your Jacket

Chase Pellerin

Save yourself a few dollars by learning how to revitalize it with the right tools and a few simple steps.

How to Repair a Ripped Rain Jacket

Chase Pellerin

Take your rain jacket from hole to whole.

How to Repair a Ripped Tent

Gear Patrol

Breathe new life into your old tent with a few easy steps.

How to Wash a Down Sleeping Bag

Gear Patrol

Washing a down sleeping bag (or a down jacket) is simpler than you might think.

How to Clean and Maintain a Pocket Knife

Chase Pellerin

With proper care and attention, any pocket knife — even the cheap ones — can become a generational heirloom.

The Ultimate Outdoor Gear Repair Kit

Chase Pellerin

Next time something snaps, rips or leaks, reach not for your credit card, but for a quality gear repair kit.

