How to Take Care of All of Your Outdoor Gear

Clean it, repair it, coddle it; make your outdoor gear last forever.

By Tanner Bowden
how to clean your boots gear patrol lead full
Chandler Bondurant

Despite product descriptions that include words like "durable," "rugged" and even "bombproof," outdoor gear breaks. It gets dirty, it rips, it loses its waterproofing. This happens despite lifetime guarantees and generous repair-or-replace policies.

But none of these issues need to mean the end of the road; with some basic know-how and a few affordable tools, you can restore your gear and make it last for seasons (and save some money while you're at it).

How to Clean and Store Your Summer Gear During Winter

rise of reuse m2w gear patrol inline 2
Tanner Bowden

These expert-recommended tips will save you a chore next spring — and help your stuff last longer, too.

LEARN MORE

How to Clean and Maintain Your Leather Hiking Boots

how to clean your boots gear patrol slide 3
Chandler Bondurant

With the right care and attention, a pair of well-built leather hiking boots will last for years.

LEARN MORE

How to Re-Waterproof Your Jacket

waterproofing gear patrol full lead
Chase Pellerin

Save yourself a few dollars by learning how to revitalize it with the right tools and a few simple steps.

LEARN MORE

How to Repair a Ripped Rain Jacket

how to repair a ripped rain jacket gear patrol slide 2
Chase Pellerin

Take your rain jacket from hole to whole.

LEARN MORE

How to Repair a Ripped Tent

gear patrol repair tent lead full
Gear Patrol

Breathe new life into your old tent with a few easy steps.

LEARN MORE

How to Wash a Down Sleeping Bag

sleeping bag clean gear patrol lead
Gear Patrol

Washing a down sleeping bag (or a down jacket) is simpler than you might think.

LEARN MORE

How to Clean and Maintain a Pocket Knife

how to clean and maintain a pocket knife gear patrol full lead
Chase Pellerin

With proper care and attention, any pocket knife — even the cheap ones — can become a generational heirloom.

LEARN MORE

The Ultimate Outdoor Gear Repair Kit

ultimate repair kit gear patrol full lead
Chase Pellerin

Next time something snaps, rips or leaks, reach not for your credit card, but for a quality gear repair kit.

LEARN MORE

