The Best New Knives and EDC of February 2021

Typically, the knife world would kick off the new year at SHOT, the largest annual trade show for the shooting, hunting and firearms industry. It's where knife makers big and small reveal many of the new designs they plan to release over the coming months, and, as with every other trade show, it ain't happening until the pandemic subsides enough for large gatherings to be safe again.
That doesn't mean pocket knife makers have been sitting around twiddling their thumbs, though. Here's a sampling of what they've been working on.
Chris Reeve Knives Mnandi
Courtesy
Each year, knife nerds hotly anticipate whatever comes out of the Chris Reeve Knives shop, be it something new or an update. This year it's the latter. The company revised its folding Mnandi, giving it a thru-hole nail-nick for one- or two-handed opening and updating its steel to CPM S45VN, a newer type with excellent edge retention as well as significant corrosion resistance and toughness.
Regular sharpening is one of the fundamental steps in taking care of your pocket knives. WESN hopes to make the task more accessible with a grindstone small enough to fit in your pocket. One side is an electroplated diamond 400 grit plate, and the other is ceramic for fine-tuning. The little maintenance tool comes with a leather cover and weighs less than two ounces.
Orange is sort of Gear Patrol's thing — it coats the spine of all our print issues, among other things — so it's easy for us to be a fan of Victorinox's 2021 limited-edition Alox collection. The Swiss Army Knife maker added a dash of citrus to three models, the Classic Alox, the Pioneer X and the Hunter Pro.
Fundamental to Terrain 365's Invictus-ATC is its blade steel, which is a type called Terravantium. Terravantium is a super-steel that maxes out corrosion resistance. As in, it's 100 percent rust-proof and won't pit or break down due to elemental factors. As such, Terrain 365 says this knife is perfect for "exploring mysterious ruins deep in a jungle," though it's probably a safe bet for camping weekends too.
CRKT's 2021 lineup is full of oddities, including this super-compact fixed blade. By compact, we mean it's not even two inches long. It comes with a cap instead of a sheath and includes a loop for throwing on a keychain, so it's ready to tackle straightforward yet common tasks, like opening packages.
With a second gate, Nite Ize gave another compartment and an additional layer of security to its EDC carabiners. It reduces the risk that anything falls off when clipping and unclipping and lets you organize things between the two sections.
This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.
These sell out just about every time Huckberry puts them back up on the site, so it is super rare to get them on sale. Featuring Half Dome, Denali, Mt. Rainer, and Mt. Whitney, these are a great gift or addition to your own glass collection.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.
Cooler season is going to be upon us before we know it, so snag one while its cheap. This pack from Hydro Flask has fully welded seams making it leakproof and can keep cold for 48 hours thanks to its advanced soft insulation.
This handsome leather wireless charger charges two devices without any dead zones thanks to Courant's 5-coil array. This is excellent for a living room, office, or any shared space where more than one device needs to be charged at a time.
This smart task lamp is designed to simulate natural daylight to ease the strain on your eyes. It also auto adjusts to natural light that already exists in your space and dims as the day goes on to help keep your body in its normal rhythm.
This heavyweight flannel is made from 100 percent organic cotton, so you can be sure that you're not only getting a high-quality flannel from the legends at Patagonia, but you're also shopping responsibly.
Is it art? Is it a tv? It is both. The Frame TV from Samsung doubles as wall art when it is off, removing the television eye sore from your home's aesthetic. Ultra thin, these TVs blend in with other furniture and decor while still providing everything you'd want from a QLED Smart TV.
Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is one of the best packs around, so whenever it is on sale, we jump at the chance to snag one. The 55 liter iteration is a versatile size ready for a weekend away or an extended trip.
Tax season is upon us. You've probably been eyeballing your W-2s or 1099s in the past few weeks, cringing at the idea of diving in. TurboTax can make that a little bit easier for you, ensuring that you get as much back as possible.
To get the deal you have to buy two, but, in this case, doubling up is ideal. Not only does it sanitize your phone without liquid or heat, but it charges your phone while it is doing it. This makes it perfect for your bedside, home desk, or kitchen counter.
Micro fleece is lightweight and versatile, making this pullover an excellent piece to layer with deep into winter, top off your fit when it is warming back up, or even throw on for days working at home.
W&P Design makes stylish alternatives to single-use plastics, including this handsome travel mug. Crafted from durable ceramic and wrapped with silicone, this mug stays cool to the touch and is more durable than a standard ceramic mug.
These Bose headphones are some of Gear Patrol's favorite noise-cancelling headphones of the past year, owing to excellent design and top notch sound quality. One of our favorite features is the ability to choose from 11 different noise-cancellation settings.
If you're looking to get a smoker but don't have the space for a full-sized grill and don't want to fuss with gas or wood, this electric smoker is an excellent option. With a removable wood chip tray, built-in thermostat and 1,800 watt heating element for even, consistent smoking, it has everything you need to get going.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io