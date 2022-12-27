Skiing, regardless of where, is a special experience. The feeling of the cold wind on your face, the whoosh and crunch of the snow as you arc turns across fresh corduroy, the smell of evergreen trees \u2014 there truly is nothing else like it. And of course here at Gear Patrol , we know that even the most rewarding of experiences are made better with quality gear. Take Aether's Catalyst Snow Shell for example. It's a high-quality shell that is so effective at what it does that you'll forget it's even there \u2014 the hallmark of any great piece of gear that lets you enjoy the activity you're partaking in and allows everything else to drift away. To complement Aether's Catalyst Snow Shell, we put together the ultimate resort ski kit with gear that offers the same level of refinement. Aether Catalyst Snow Shell When we say that the Catalyst Snow Shell is jam-packed with technical features, it isn't an exaggeration. We'd be hard-pressed to convey all of them on this page, so we'll focus on the most important ones, starting with the 2-way stretch, 3-layer Schoeller c_change shell. As its name implies, the material actually varies its level of heat retention and breathability depending on the environment you find yourself in. As is table stakes for a ski shell, it's also waterproof and wind-resistant. Beyond that, Aether spared no detail, opting for Cohaesive cord locks on the three-point adjustable, helmet-compatible hood and adjustable hem. And if you happen to take a wrong turn and end up somewhere you aren't supposed to be, the brim of the hood features a RECCO rescue locator to help ski patrol locate you. But beyond the technical features, the Catalyst Snow Shell also brings a healthy dose of style to the mix. It's hit with sleek Aether wordmarks and logos throughout \u2014 waterproof pockets and chin guard included. Plus, it comes in two understated colorways: a heather gray and dark blue. Price: $795 SHOP NOW To Round Out The Kit Explorer Snow Pant by Aether $425 Narrows Jacket by Aether $425 Stance 96 Skis by Salomon $700 S/Max 130 Boots by Salomon $750 Warden MNC 11 by Salomon $200 Merak WaveCel Helmet by Anon $320 M4 Goggles by Anon $300