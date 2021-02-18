One of the Best Pocket Knives Just Got Better

How do you improve on greatness? That was the question facing Benchmade as it sought to upgrade its popular ultralight EDC pocket knife, the Bugout, which in various forms has been a standout in the space for the past four years. The answer came from a reliable source, that paragon of performance improvement, carbon fiber. The Bugout 535-3 comes gift-wrapped in a milled carbon-fiber handle, unfolding to unleash a substantial 3.24-inch S90V super steel blade.
This premium tweak keeps the knife light and nimble as ever — just over 2 ounces — while retaining the qualities that enchant EDC fans: stunning good looks, an ambidextrous AXIS lock mechanism and the unmistakably satisfying feeling of flicking it open to use. Those features add up to a pocket knife that's equally excellent around the house or out on a big adventure.
Wanna snag one? Benchmade just released it, and BladeHQ will be stocking it as well. You can sign up to be notified when it's available for the discounted price of $255. And you can always feast your eyes on these additional images.
The MultiBev is one of the most versatile pieces in your cupboard — it is both a water bottle and a travel cup, giving you multiple options for beverages all at once. Plus, the cap has a spot to stash a tea bag or a snack.
If you have trouble waking up, especially in the winter, getting an artificial light to simulate sunrise is a great option. This alarm clock features nature sounds to wake you up, tap snooze and an auto-dimming display.
Rhone makes some of our favorite workout clothes out there thanks to its innovative fabric technologies and quality construction. This raglan tee is in our top 10 workout shirts — our tester said it is "light, comfortable and always fresh no matter how many times I wear it without washing it."
This is our Just Get This pick for air purifiers, meaning that if you aren't sure what to get, get this one. It offers some of the best air purification for units its size and its app can connect to Alexa, allowing you to change the fan speed or automatically order new filters.
This OLED smart TV from LG has built-in Alexa, an ultra fast a9 Gen 3 AI 4K processor and emits some of the crispest blacks and colors you've ever seen on a television. Right now is the time to buy as brands prepare to roll out the newer models.
Hydro Flask has taken its insulation tech and made it lighter without sacrificing performance, which, in almost any case, is a win. This bottle can keep things cold for an entire day and has a cap that stands up to daily use.
MagSafe is the future of charging, so pick one up while its on sale. It can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers.
The Ball Animal 2 is the highest suction vacuum Dyson produces across all categories. It comes with full-machine HEPA filtration standard, a small head attachment to clean stairs and a bonus attachment meant specifically for untangling hair from your carpet or rug.
After outfitting pioneers during the Gold Rush, Filson remained one of the Pacific Northwest's go-to brands for all things outdoor. The brand has carried on nicely into its second century of business with pieces like this tough-as-nails vest that will get you through winter and shoulder season with ease.
The surf-obsessed team at England's Finisterre knows the cold and the ocean, meaning you can expect excellence when it comes to insulation and also a fierce commitment to eco-conscious materials. This jacket is filled with earth-friendly insulation made from 100% recycled polyester and coated with a Fluorocarbon-free water repellent finish.
