One of the Best Pocket Knives Just Got Better

The latest Benchmade Bugout adds a compelling new ingredient: carbon fiber.

By Steve Mazzucchi
benchmade bugout 535 3
Benchmade

How do you improve on greatness? That was the question facing Benchmade as it sought to upgrade its popular ultralight EDC pocket knife, the Bugout, which in various forms has been a standout in the space for the past four years. The answer came from a reliable source, that paragon of performance improvement, carbon fiber. The Bugout 535-3 comes gift-wrapped in a milled carbon-fiber handle, unfolding to unleash a substantial 3.24-inch S90V super steel blade.

This premium tweak keeps the knife light and nimble as ever — just over 2 ounces — while retaining the qualities that enchant EDC fans: stunning good looks, an ambidextrous AXIS lock mechanism and the unmistakably satisfying feeling of flicking it open to use. Those features add up to a pocket knife that's equally excellent around the house or out on a big adventure.

Wanna snag one? Benchmade just released it, and BladeHQ will be stocking it as well. You can sign up to be notified when it's available for the discounted price of $255. And you can always feast your eyes on these additional images.

benchmade bugout carbon fiber
Benchmade

benchmade bugout carbon fiber
Benchmade

benchmade bugout carbon fiber
Benchmade

Price: $300

