The Best New Knives and EDC of June 2021

There are still a few weeks left until planetary alignment officially heralds the start of summer, but we all know that this past weekend was the unofficial beginning of the season. With pandemic restrictions lifting all over the country and things like travel and concerts becoming possible again, it feels like something of a renewal. Perhaps that's why so many knife and EDC brands chose to update and upgrade old designs for June.

Urban EDC Nessie

The defining feature of the Urban EDC Nessie, which is a modified remake of a design that TJ Traylor created, is its broad, leaf-shaped blade. The effect is that it has a full and elongated belly ideal for slicing, even if its inspiration is the kukri knife famously wielded by Gurkha soldiers. The blade is 3.25 inches long and made of M390 super steel, and handles are available in G10, micarta or titanium.

Price: $125

Spyderco Resilience Lightweight

Previously available with a G10 handle, the new lightweight version of Spyderco's drop-point Resilience has FRN scales that bring it down to 4.4 ounces. It's more affordable than the original, too, though you can spend more and get one with upgraded blade steel .

Price: $58

Boker Barlow Prime

Boker started making Barlow knives — a folding type with a teardrop shape, rounded butt and well-defined bolster — way back in the late 1800s. With the addition of modern knifemaking tech, Boker made the new Barlow Prime without a bolster for a simpler profile. The slip joint action remains and includes an arrestor at 90 degrees so the knife won't close on your fingers.

Price: $170

Victorinox Classic Colours Collection

Everyone recognizes a Swiss Army Knife's iconic red handle, but Victorinox, the maker of the SAK, has many more hues in its palette. That's more true now than ever, given that the company is making the Classic SD Alox ($36) and Classic SD ($22) knives in 30 new colors.

GiantMouse Ace Clyde Aluminum

Another notable re-release comes from GiantMouse, the production-focused collaboration between Swedish designers Jens Anso and Jesper Vox. The aluminum in this Clyde's name refers to its new handle, but it also has a blade made of N690 steel, a mid-grade type that's easy to sharpen and has good corrosion resistance. It's appealing based on its features alone, but this version of the Clyde is more affordable than the original too.

Price: $145

