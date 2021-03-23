Today's Top Stories
1
RIP, Apple HomePod. Why Did the Smart Speaker Fail
2
This Is the Running Shoe You’ve Been Waiting For
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
Why These Four Watches Make Excellent Gifts

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

What's a Barlow Knife? Here's a Perfect (New) Example from The James Brand

George Washington, Abe Lincoln and Mark Twain would have recognized a Barlow knife. It's time you rocked one.

By Tanner Bowden
two knives on a stone serving board
The James Brand

Even if you've never heard its name until now, you've seen a Barlow knife before. Originally devised in 17th century England, the folder took off in the U.S. when the John Russell Manufacturing Company began producing them one hundred years later. Unlike more intricate pocket knives, the Barlow aimed for simplicity, utility and affordability — it was supposed to be the type of knife a working person could afford and find use for every day.

"It was sort of like the first everyday carry knife," says The James Brand's Ryan Coulter. He should know: the company has just released the Wayland, its modern interpretation of a Barlow.

The new knife follows the pattern's clearly defined characteristics — center-line symmetry that runs through the pivot, a rounded butt, a long, well-defined bolster — but makes some contemporary changes. While many (but not all) Barlow knives have a clip-point blade, for example, the Wayland has a sheepsfoot, a shape that doesn't have as much of a piercing point.

a knife cutting into an orange on a bar
The James Brand’s Wayland with a rosewood handle, $199
The James Brand

Then there are the material upgrades. The Wayland is available with rosewood, G10 or Micarta handle scales and a premium CPM-S35VN stainless steel blade. These materials didn't exist centuries ago, but serve to increase the Barlow's proposition of everyday utility. (They don't do much for affordability, though; the Wayland starts at $179.)

"If you showed [the Wayland] to President Lincoln or President Washington or Mark Twain, they'd be like, 'I recognize that!'" says Coulter, noting that the silhouette, size and form stay true to Barlows produced centuries ago and that the differences are minor. Tom Sawyer probably would've appreciated a modern-day "super steel" anyhow.

Price: $179+

SHOP NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Coway Airmega 400S Air Purifier
Coway Airmega 400S Air Purifier
skimresources.com
$637 $749

$112 OFF (15%)

This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers.

READ OUR AIR PURIFIER GUIDE

Ray-Ban Clubmaster Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Clubmaster Sunglasses
Ray-Ban skimresources.com
$70 $204

$134 OFF (66%)

Ray-Bans can frequently be found on sale, but what cannot frequently be found on sale is one of the brand's most iconic frames, the Clubmaster. Equally rare is finding polarized shades for under $100. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RECENT STYLE RELEASES

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Running Shoe
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Running Shoe
Nike linksynergy.com
$84 $120

$36 OFF (30%)

Even at full price, the Pegasus is one of Nike's best affordable running shoes — many of them hover near $200 these days. These are perfect for daily jogs and training for bigger events. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW RUNNING SHOES

Blunt Metro
Blunt Metro
BLUNT Umbrellas skimresources.com
$61 $69

$8 OFF W/ CODE SPRINGSHOWERS (12%)

Rainy season is upon us and with the showers to come you'll need an umbrella. The Metro from Blunt is small, compact, has a protective sleeve and offers 41 inches of protection from that sudden downpour. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RAIN JACKETS

Patagonia Classic Retro Fleece Jacket
Patagonia Classic Retro Fleece Jacket
Patagonia skimresources.com
$150 $199

$49 OFF (25%)

Classic design? Check. High-pile fleece? Check. Epic retro purple colorway? Check. This windproof jacket is perfect for spring, plus you know you can trust a Patagonia item to last for life. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLEECE JACKETS

PC Task Lamp
PC Task Lamp
skimresources.com
$296 $395

$99 OFF (25%)

Now that we've been working from home for a year, it is time to start upgrading some of the home office pieces we scoured around the garage for. A lamp obviously provides necessary light, but also looks darn good on your desk. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STANDING DESKS

Anker Wireless Power Bank
Anker Wireless Power Bank
Anker amazon.com
$27 $36

$9 OFF (25%)

If you're not yet indoctrinated into the world of MagSafe, this wireless charger is the next best thing. Compatible with AirPods, iPhone, and Samsung phones, this is a great addition to your home desk setup.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DESK PADS TO IMPROVE YOUR SPACE

Flybird Weight Bench
Flybird Weight Bench
FLYBIRD amazon.com
$136 $240

$104 OFF (43%)

Still not sure about going back to the gym? Us, either. While the proposition of going to the gym isn't great, working out still needs to happen. An adjustable bench like this one makes workouts at home much easier. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS GEAR

POC Omne Air Spin Helmet
POC Omne Air Spin Helmet
POC
$120 $150

$30 OFF (20%)

Whether you're a seasoned rider or just ride a couple times a week, you need a helmet. POC makes some of the best in the business, and this one is an excellent value, especially at 20 percent off. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS GEAR

GreenPan Craft 8" & 10" Skillet Set
GreenPan Craft 8" & 10" Skillet Set
skimresources.com
$100 $220

$120 OFF (55%)

This non-stick skillet set from GreenPan can do it all, from a hearty breakfast in the AM to pan-seared or braised steaks at night. Plus, at 55 percent off, the price is seriously hard to beat. 

READ EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO COOK LIKE A MICHELIN STARRED CHEF

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony
$278 $350

$72 OFF (21%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
thermoworks.com
$69 $99

$30 OFF (30%)

When it comes to keeping temperature, ThermoWorks is elite. The brand is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.

READ ABOUT GRILLING MYTHS DEBUNKED

Herschel Eighteen Hip Pack
Herschel Eighteen Hip Pack
skimresources.com
$35 $50

$15 OFF (30%)

Summer is coming and you're going to need a bag to keep your EDC close and your pockets free. This Herschel pack looks great, has a few pockets and works as a hip pack or a sling pack thrown over one shoulder. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW OUTDOOR GEAR

J.Crew Rolled Cable-knit Sweater
J.Crew Rolled Cable-knit Sweater
J.Crew skimresources.com
$75 $128

$53 OFF (41%)

A cream-colored sweater is a perfect piece to take you through spring and the fisherman cable design gives it a nice texture and allows it to be dressed up or down with ease. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE SALES RIGHT NOW

Lululemon Always in Motion Boxer 5-Pack
Lululemon Always in Motion Boxer 5-Pack
skimresources.com
$74 $108

$34 OFF (31%)

Need a way to refresh your underwear drawer in one fell swoop? This is how you do it. Lululemon's Always in Motion boxer briefs were designed with movement in mind but are also soft enough for daily wear.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Filson 11-Wale Corduroy Shirt
Filson 11-Wale Corduroy Shirt
skimresources.com
$80 $175

$95 OFF (54%)

Corduroy can still do the heavy lifting in the spring, whether it is thrown on over a t-shirt or needed for layering on chilly mornings. Filson knows what it is doing and this shirt is the perfect example. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CORDUROY SHIRTS

Staub 4-qt Round Cocotte
Staub 4-qt Round Cocotte
Staub skimresources.com
$300 $429

$129 OFF (30%)

Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware. 

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED FOOD AND DRINK GUIDES

Woolrich Rough Rider Iconic Blackwatch Blanket
Woolrich Rough Rider Iconic Blackwatch Blanket
$124 $155

$31 OFF W/ CODE EXTRA20 (20%)

When you're looking for a new blanket, the search starts and ends with Woolrich. This blanket is 50 x 60 inches, which is perfect for cozying up on the couch or adding warmth to your bed. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW OUTDOOR GEAR

JBL Charge 4 Portable Speaker
JBL Charge 4 Portable Speaker
JBL skimresources.com
$130 $180

$50 OFF (28%)

JBL makes some of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, including this Charge 4. The battery lasts 20 hours on a full charge, it is fully waterproof and can connect to other JBL speakers through the JBL app. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS

Dyson V11 Outsize Origin Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V11 Outsize Origin Cordless Vacuum
Dyson skimresources.com
$630 $730

$100 OFF (14%)

This is the beefed-up version of Dyson's greatest vacuum, the V11. The oversized head provides 25 percent more coverage than the regular V11 and pairs it with a motor that is almost as powerful as a corded vacuum.

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond backcountry.com
$30 $40

$10 OFF (25%)

This is our editor's pick for the best headlamp you can buy. It is simple in the best ways: it runs on AAA batteries, it's waterproof and can beam light out 80 meters ahead of you. Plus it is all controlled by one button. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

Nemo Stargaze Chair
Nemo Stargaze Chair
NEMO
$112 $150

$38 OFF (25%)

This is the less-expensive cousin of the Nemo Stargaze Recliner, which is our top pick for camping chairs. Having a solid camp chair around is essential, whether you're just in the backyard or out on a camping trip.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING CHAIRS

ReGeneration by Knoll
ReGeneration by Knoll
Knoll skimresources.com
$519 $610

$91 OFF (15%)

ReGeneration is Knoll's exceptional take on the ergonomic office chair. It is pretty much essential to have an office chair at home these days and going with this pick from Knoll would be an excellent choice. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
Cotopaxi skimresources.com
$175 $250

$75 OFF (30%)

Early spring continues to be the best time to land a deal on an insulated jacket. This one from Cotopaxi features 800-fill responsibly sourced, water-resistant goose down and a ripstop fabric that is tough enough for the outdoors. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021


This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
These Are M&D's Best Wireless Earbuds Ever
This Easy Ikea Hack Is the Best Desk Under $200
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
You Can Buy Your Dream Land Rover Defender Camper
Bentley's New GT Speed Is Happy to Go Sideways
This New E-Mountain Bike Might Be the Best One Yet
What Will Apple Announce at Its Next Event?
Here's Our Best Look Yet at the New Nissan 400Z
AMG's V8 Hybrids Could Be Insanely Powerful
Thinking of Buying an iMac? Don't—Yet. Here's Why
What You Need to Know About Apple's Next MacBooks