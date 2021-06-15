The Best New Outdoor Gear Releases of June 2021

June might herald summer's official start, but everyone knows that the season begins whenever the leaves pop, the sun cranks the temperatures up and the days last longer than the nights.

Hopefully, those with hearts set on camping during the year's warmest season didn't wait until the solstice to stock up on gear; according to data from NPD Group , a consumer analytics firm, e-commerce sales of camping gear were up 50 percent in 2020. Shortages and supply chain issues persist, but that doesn't mean brands aren't continuing to unearth new items for getting outside this summer. Just don't wait too long to buy.

Sitka Kelvin Aerolite 30

Sitka

Remember the Snuggie? Or Poler's Napsack? Think of Sitka's Aerolite 30 like their technical, high-performance cousin. Sitka gave the bag zippered armholes and a bottom that you can stick your feet out of so that you can operate in the cold without ever climbing out.

Price: $399

Gregory Plus Size Collection

Gregory

Gregory has been making some of the best backpacking bags available for a long time, and now they're available in a broader range of sizes. The company worked with Unlikely Hikers to nail down new sizing and designs on new shoulder harnesses and hip belts to make the bags comfortable and functional.

GORUCK Jedburgh

GORUCK

Named for the elite Allied soldiers who operated behind enemy lines during World War II, Goruck's new multi-purpose boot is built for strenuous workouts and adventures. Goruck made it with a material it calls Deception Canvas, so named because it's not actually canvas but rather a recycled tight-weave polyester that's stronger and dries faster.

Price: $175

Mountain Hardwear PCT Pack

Mountain Hardwear

Named for the 2,650-mile Pacific Crest Trail, the PCT is a full-featured backpacking pack for long-distance hiking. It boasts a breathable trampoline-style back panel and a pivoting hipbelt that aids load balancing as you move, plus lots of pockets, sleeves, exterior gear loops and access points. It comes in 55- and 70-liter volumes.

Price: $280+

Arc'teryx Acrux LT GTX

Arc'teryx

Initially slated for fall, Arc'teryx surprise-released this hiking boot, which features a lightweight construction (22.9 ounces per boot) for faster hiking with full support. It's stacked with a carbon plate for rigidity and a Gore-Tex liner for waterproofing.

Price: $530

Allied Cycle Works Echo

Allied Cycle Works

The most notable element of Allied's new bike is the flip-chip system that lets you adjust the bike's geometry on the fly to optimize it for gravel or road riding. There are plenty more reasons to consider taking out a loan to buy one — read about those here .

Price: $6,000+

Rapha Trail Hip Pack

Rapha

In building a full collection of mountain biking apparel, cycling brand Rapha also created a range of trail accessories that includes this three-liter hip pack. The bag has two water bottle holders, a drawcord for securing unwanted layers and plenty of organized internal storage.

Price: $80

Foehn MTN

Foehn

Foehn, which came onto the scene with some of our favorite rock climbing pants, is also getting into the growing mountain bike scene with a collection made up of pants, shorts and a tee. All are made with comfortable, durable fabrics, and all are stylish enough to wear around town after your ride (depending how muddy you get).

Price: $75+

Beringia Octa Anorak

Beringia

Beringia built the Octa for cool-weather activity with a light amount of body-mapped, gridded fleece insulation that wicks and dries quickly. It has a front pocket, adjustable waist and an asymmetrical zipper.

Price: $260

Goal Zero Venture 35

Backcountry

Goal Zero updated its highly portable power bank to be dustproof and waterproof and gave it more capacity and USB-C compatibility to boot.

Price: $70

North St. Bags Venture Pannier

North St. Bags

If you're just getting into bikepacking or adopted bike commuting during the pandemic, know that panniers are the best way to carry lots of gear on your ride. North St. Bags makes the venture with repurposed sailcloth, so it's waterproof and durable. It's a snap to mount and unmount too.

Price: $180

Snow Peak Shimo Tumbler

Snow Peak

With the Shimo, Snow Peak turns its vacuum-insulated drinkware expertise to one beverage in particular: beer.

Price: $40

Chaco x Thomas Rhett

Chaco

Chaco teamed up with country singer Thomas Rhett to make some limited-edition sandals with a one-off strap pattern that alludes to one of his favorite pastimes, fly fishing.

Price: $60+

Filson x Danner Trail 2650

Filson

Another collab to take note of this month is between Filson and Danner, both of which have reputations for making rugged yet stylish gear, on a pair of mid-height hiking boots.

Price: $198

