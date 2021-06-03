Today's Top Stories
1
What Makes a Great Office Chair?
2
This Rose Gold G-Shock Is an Absolute Show Stopper
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
All the Best Deals for Memorial Day Still Going
5
Gifts to Help Reduce Stress This Father’s Day

This New Bicycle Promises to Be 2 Bikes in 1

The Allied Cycle Works Echo quickly transforms from a road bike to a gravel bike. Here's how.

By Steve Mazzucchi
tech roundup
Courtesy

Two years ago, Bentonville, Arkansas-based Allied Cycle Works made headlines when its new gravel bike, the Able, was the ride of choice for both the male and female winners of the country's gnarliest gravel race, the Dirty Kanza. The major distinguishing feature? A raised chainstay that creates more room for wider tires without lengthening the stays, keeping the bike light, agile and ready for the podium. (We were so impressed, we named it to the GP100 as one of the best products of the year.)

Related Stories
Rapha Releases Its First Mountain Bike Collection
11 Awesome Bicycle Brands You Should Know

Now, after a year of pandemic-induced virtual racing, the Dirty Kanza is returning with a new, inclusive, inoffensive name, Unbound Gravel — and Allied is back with a brand-new bike that's poised to change the game once again.

What makes the Echo different? In the simplest terms, it can transform from a speedy road bike to a nimble gravel bike with a few quick changes — meaning, it's basically two bikes in one.

No, really. Taking a page from the playbook of modern mountain bikes, the Echo features flip chips and a corresponding dropout design that lets you shift the geometry of the bike. In 15 minutes, you can adjust the chainstay length and fork length by one centimeter, attaining the best set-up for a road bike running up to 30mm tires or a gravel bike running up to 40mm tires.

flip chips
Courtesy

That may not seem like much, but it makes all the difference in the world when you're looking to go as fast as possible on different kinds of surfaces. Just ask Colin Strickland (pictured above). He was the male winner of that epic gravel race back in 2019 — and come the Unbound Gravel race this weekend, he'll be astride the Echo.

One other feature of note: The Echo Stem system is designed in tandem with the fork to cleverly conceal cables while still using a standard headset, making it easy to switch stem lengths, too. The Echo is available now in three trim levels, the Rival, Force and Red.

Allied Echo Rival AXS Complete Bike
$6,000.00
SHOP NOW
Allied Echo Force AXS Complete Bike
$8,000.00
SHOP NOW
Allied Echo Red AXS Complete Bike
$10,645.00
SHOP NOW
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Cycling
Rapha Releases Its First Mountain Bike Collection
This Spring's Best New Bikes and Accessories
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 8 Best New Fitness Products of May 2021
11 Awesome Bicycle Brands You Should Know
This E-Bike Takes the Pain Out of Urban Riding
The Best Bike Racks of 2021 for Any Vehicle
Patrick Mahomes Sports a Crazy New Pair of Oakleys
Somehow This $499 Mountain Bike Has a Dropper Post
The Best Bike Wall Mounts and Indoor Storage Racks
The Best Commuter Bikes of 2021