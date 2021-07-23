Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Surprise! Yeti Just Added Fun Fall Colors to Its Most Popular Products

Meet the Harvest, Highlands and Sharptail collections — and shop while they last.

By Steve Mazzucchi
yeti fall color products
Yeti

We are very much sweating through summer at the moment, but fall really isn't that far away. How do we know? Because Starbucks is bringing back Pumpkin Spiced Lattes in July.

Psyche! The real, much better news is that in anticipation of that cool, crisp, leaf-turning time of year, Yeti has added three evocative fall-themed colorways to a bunch of our favorite products.

It's a tribute to the brand's rabid following that fresh hues qualify as news. But these most definitely do, particularly because the colors adorn so many of Yeti's most popular products: 45 to be exact. Everything from coolers and tumblers to backpacks and dog bowls now come in Harvest Red, Highlands Olive and Sharptail Taupe.

yeti rambler
Yeti Rambler 26 oz. Bottle with Chug Cap, $39.99
Yeti
yeti cooler
Yeti Hopper Flip 8 Soft Cooler, $199.99
Yeti
yeti hard cooler
Yeti Tundra Haul Hard Cooler, $399.99
Yeti
yeti rambler tumbler
Yeti Rambler 20 oz. Tumbler with Mag Slider Lid, $29.99
Yeti

Now, what autumn inspirations birthed these specific shades? Ruby wines, Scottish coastlines and prairie skies, respectively.

Of course, if you'd like to actually take them on some adventures — even this summer — now's the time to pounce. If the speed with which Yeti's last special color drop disappeared is any indication, these limited-edition tints won't stick around too long.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
