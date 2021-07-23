Surprise! Yeti Just Added Fun Fall Colors to Its Most Popular Products

We are very much sweating through summer at the moment, but fall really isn't that far away. How do we know? Because Starbucks is bringing back Pumpkin Spiced Lattes in July.

Psyche! The real, much better news is that in anticipation of that cool, crisp, leaf-turning time of year, Yeti has added three evocative fall-themed colorways to a bunch of our favorite products.

It's a tribute to the brand's rabid following that fresh hues qualify as news. But these most definitely do, particularly because the colors adorn so many of Yeti's most popular products: 45 to be exact. Everything from coolers and tumblers to backpacks and dog bowls now come in Harvest Red, Highlands Olive and Sharptail Taupe.



Now, what autumn inspirations birthed these specific shades? Ruby wines, Scottish coastlines and prairie skies, respectively.

Of course, if you'd like to actually take them on some adventures — even this summer — now's the time to pounce. If the speed with which Yeti's last special color drop disappeared is any indication, these limited-edition tints won't stick around too long.

