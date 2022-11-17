Whether you prefer the gladed runs of east coast skiing or the bottomless powder of mountains out west, both require gear that makes your day on the mountain an enjoyable one and won't let you down when you need it most. AETHER makes just such gear, and has been a standard-setting name in ski gear since the brand launched in 2009. Made with high-quality fabrics and designed with consideration for everything you might run into while braving the elements, AETHER's Mission Kit is uncompromising. But beyond just a jacket and pants, AETHER has everything you need to upgrade your gear \u2014 this kit will ensure you spend more time cruising down the mountain and less time in the lodge trying to get the feeling back in your toes. MISSION SNOW SHELL Aptly named, this jacket is up for whatever mission you have planned this winter. Made with a three-layer GORE-TEX shell, this jacket is waterproof, wind-resistant- and full of details that you never even knew you needed. The collar is insulated with 40g Primaloft\u00ae Bio\u00ae insulation and extends past the center-front zipper so your face stays protected when the wind picks up. It also includes a pass pocket on the sleeve for easy access to the lift (no more awkward shimmy trying to get your pass close enough to the scanner) and a chest pocket with velcro to stash your valuables (it'll cut down on your chances of being the person hiking up the lifeline trying to find what you dropped). The Mission Snow Shell is perfect for a winter spent on the slopes. Price: $895 SHOP NOW To Round Out The Kit Stealth Snow Bib Graphite by AETHER $695 Canton Jacket Nordic Navy by AETHER $325 Vapor Base Layer Pant Black by AETHER $85 Vapor Base Layer Crew Black by AETHER $85 Dolomite Boot by AETHER $400 Cashmere Beanie by AETHER $95