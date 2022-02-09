The 90s are back, baby. (Unless you were born post-2000, then this is all brand-new for you). Whether it's flannel, wide leg jeans, bomber jackets or fanny packs, we've seen the sartorial influence of the pop culture-crazed, pre-internet decade take flight.

Like many brands, Burton is riding the wave of 90s nostalgia by relaunching Analog (AG), their sub-brand line that pushed the limits of snow aesthetics and helped usher in a younger, more hip feel to the already infantile sport.

The rebirth includes a completely reimagined Winter 2022 line, including men’s and women’s outerwear, as well as hard goods. Standouts from the 22 items in the line include the AG Unisex Hedstall Gore-Tex 2L One Piece, the AG Men's Farside Midweight Three-In-One Hoodie and the AG Sprocket, High Side and Roost snowboards.

The Hedstall One Piece features two-layer Gore-Tex throughout the garment, providing storm protection and water resistance to keep the rider dry and comfortable, despite variable weather. The Farside Hoodie combines an MFI hooded balaclava and face mask with a midweight base layer, bringing multi-use vibes to the forefront.

AG is leaning into the board game as well, with three new boards meant to tackle any terrain. The Sprocket is a true twin, while the High Side is an all-mountain board ready for resort riding. The Roost will be your go-to for pow days, with quick-turning abilities that'll keep you nimble and ready for anything.

Although retro in its roots, Analog will take a decidedly modern approach when it comes to retail, selling exclusively through its own native channels. You can pick up their full line on their website now.

Courtesy Burton AG Hedstall Gore-Te 2L One Piece $799.95

Courtesy Burton AG Roost Camber Snowboard $529.95

Courtesy Burton AG Farside Midweight Three-In-One Hoodie $99.95

