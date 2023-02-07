Today's Top Stories
The Best Bomber Jackets for Taking Your Style to New Heights

Designed first for military pilots, the style's far more pedestrian now.

By Evan Malachosky
collage of three bomber jackets
The bomber jacket has long transcended its utilitarian roots. The jacket’s silhouette looks good on a range of body types, and it’s a versatile garment that can be dressed up or down. They’re warmer, softer and loaded with nuanced details, an all-around improvement over the options pilots were given during WWI.

Bomber Jacket History

Back in the day, the bomber jacket was standard issue for the bold and the cold. Designed to make pilots as comfortable as possible while airborne in non-insulated airplanes, the jackets were available in only two sturdy materials, leather or nylon. But most early bomber jackets — then called flight jackets, even though they're now two slightly different styles — had high collars, which kept heat from escaping from around your neck.

The high, cinched waist and knit cuffs do similar jobs. Sure, they help define your silhouette, but they also helped pilots sit comfortably, with the bottom of the jacket hitting above their groin and rising above their rear. The knit cuffs let them control the plane without interference, whether they had gloves on or not.

Varsity vs. Bomber Jacket

It's fair to wonder how varsity jackets, which were first popular with athletes but have since expanded into the streetwear market, are different from bomber jackets, which have roots in the military. Frankly, they aren't all that unalike. Varsity jackets often come with insignia from the school or your chosen sport, and come in bolder, school spirit-infused hues.

How to Style a Bomber Jacket

Today, things are a bit…lighter than those uniforms of war. Modern-day bomber jackets retain the distinguishing features of their military service — the slightly shortened torso and ribbed collar, cuffs and hem, a pocket on the arm, plus the occasional collar — yet use lighter-weight fabrics for increased versatility. The bomber jackets below are optimal brisk-weather attire, capable of being layered under an overcoat, on top of a simple T-shirt, or paired with a hoodie.

Best Overall Bomber Jacket
Alpha Industries Heritage MA-1 Bomber Jacket
$160 AT ALPHA INDUSTRIES

Just as Alpha Industries set the standard for Field Jackets, they literally invented the MA-1 Bomber Jacket. (Well, Alpha is an offshoot of Dobbs, the original inventor, but the pair became synonymous after the expansion.) They've made the new one as close to original specifications as possible, checking off all the prerequisites while adding touches like reversibility and the cool, now kind of kitschy, flight tag — plus a classic color they call Heritage Sage.

Best Upgrade Bomber Jacket
Buck Mason Storm Stopper Bomber Jacket
$250 AT BUCK MASON

In my opinion, bomber jackets aren't the best winter coats, which means none of them should be too insulating. They're a transitional jacket — one you can wear on any occasion, with myriad garments underneath (or not). But above all else, they should be simple, and Buck Mason's is. It's made from a mix of cotton and poly, weatherproof and almost painfully plain. I promise, though, that's what you want.

Best Affordable Bomber Jacket
Uniqlo MA-1 Blouson
$80 AT UNIQLO

Uniqlo uses the bomber jacket's government name: the MA-1, which is what the Army called these when they introduced them. Sure, this one deviates from what they looked like over 100 years ago, but it's built for the modern wearer, not a museum. It's slightly shiny, comfortable and a little oversized, which lends an exaggerated look that pairs well with sneakers.

Best Lightweight Bomber Jacket
Everlane Bomber Jacket
$128 AT EVERLANE

I think the bomber might be the ideal "gym jacket." Not one you'd necessarily work out in, no, but something you can wear there with another layer on underneath, and wear out alone, when you're warmed up by the workout. This one's a lightweight cotton-poly blend that's both water- and wind-proof.

Best Leather Bomber Jacket
Buck Mason Leather Bruiser Bomber
$495 AT BUCK MASON

Leather might've been the material of choice when bombers were first made, but Buck Mason's doesn't look much like it. It's simpler, more tailored, and ultimately far lighter — but luxe nonetheless.

Best Mall Buy Bomber Jacket
Abercombie & Fitch Bomber Jacket
Now 50% off
$60 AT ABERCROMBIE

Made from nylon and filled with recycled polyester, Abercrombie & Fitch's relaxed-fit Bomber is wind- and water-resistant, and really, really close to something you could scoop from a modern surplus store.

Best Bomber Jacket for the Office
Bonobos The Boulevard Bomber
$189 AT BONOBOS

Like I said about Buck Mason's bomber, our upgrade pick, you want a basic bomber, especially if you plan to wear yours to work. Sure, some offices will accept a vintage varsity jacket with snarky chain stitching, but a plain black bomber like Bonobos's The Boulevard is a safer bet. It has a ribbed collar and ribbed cuffs, a simple front zipper and two hip pockets.

Best Bubble Bomber Jacket
MKI Bubble Bomber Jacket
$195 AT END CLOTHING

Although it may not look like it laid flat, MKI's Bubble Bomber is indeed a bomber. The collar wraps tight around the neck and the bottom hem is tight, too. It assumes a more traditional shape once on while being bold and original. Plus, it's a better insulator than most of the unlined options seen here.

Best Patterned Bomber Jacket
Lee European Collection Wool Bomber Jacket
Now 30% off
$96 AT LEE.COM

Want to stick out from the crowd? One surefire way is to wear a patterned bomber like this one from Lee. A transplant from the brand's European collection, it's made from 100 percent wool with two exterior pockets and a button closure one inside.

Best Ripstop Bomber Jacket
American Trench Bomber
$175 AT AMERICANTRENCH.COM

American Trench's nylon bomber is intentionally simple. It lets its base fabric speak for itself. The chosen nylon material proves super durable while having both structural integrity and a little give. Plus, it's a tapered, slim-fitting design meant to flatter most body types.

Best Suede Bomber Jacket
Taylor Stitch The Bomber Jacket
$798 AT TAYLORSTITCH.COM

Sure, early bomber jackets were made from nylon or leather, but you might not think of suede, even if it's technically a type of leather. The soft fabric lends this bomber by Taylor Stitch a luxe look, while being long-lasting, too. Best of all, the sleeves are acetate-lined for easy on-off.

Best Bomber Jacket for Commuters
Lululemon Switch Over Bomber
$198 AT LULULEMON

If you pack into a tight subway car, cram onto a bus or even bike or walk to work, it's important to have the right gear. In this case, the best bomber to getting from point A (home) to point B (work) is this one from Lululemon, which they dub the Switch Over Bomber.

It's water-repellent, has two zippered exterior pockets and even buttons at the collar, helping keep rain out and off your precious office attire.

Best Varsity-Inspired Bomber Jacket
Dehen 1920 Division Sport Pack Knit Jacket
$585 AT DIVISION ROAD INC.

Although this is definitely a letterman jacket, the absence of any official patches, chain-stitched embroidery or sport logos makes it the perfect bomber, too. It has the same shape but the front buttons, a stark departure from traditional zip-front ones, gives this option a luxe look.

Best Tonal Bomber Jacket
Ten C OJJ Flight Jacket
$1,025 AT DIVISIONROADINC.COM

A staple of Ten C's collection, the OJJ Flight Jacket is cut from waterproof Japanese jersey, a rare material that's both soft, structured, and completely safe in wet settings. Plus, like leather or canvas, it'll mold to the wearer's body over time.

