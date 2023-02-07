The Best Bomber Jackets for Taking Your Style to New Heights

The bomber jacket has long transcended its utilitarian roots. The jacket’s silhouette looks good on a range of body types, and it’s a versatile garment that can be dressed up or down. They’re warmer, softer and loaded with nuanced details, an all-around improvement over the options pilots were given during WWI.

Bomber Jacket History

Back in the day, the bomber jacket was standard issue for the bold and the cold. Designed to make pilots as comfortable as possible while airborne in non-insulated airplanes, the jackets were available in only two sturdy materials, leather or nylon. But most early bomber jackets — then called flight jackets, even though they're now two slightly different styles — had high collars, which kept heat from escaping from around your neck.

The high, cinched waist and knit cuffs do similar jobs. Sure, they help define your silhouette, but they also helped pilots sit comfortably, with the bottom of the jacket hitting above their groin and rising above their rear. The knit cuffs let them control the plane without interference, whether they had gloves on or not.

Varsity vs. Bomber Jacket

It's fair to wonder how varsity jackets, which were first popular with athletes but have since expanded into the streetwear market, are different from bomber jackets, which have roots in the military. Frankly, they aren't all that unalike. Varsity jackets often come with insignia from the school or your chosen sport, and come in bolder, school spirit-infused hues.

How to Style a Bomber Jacket

Today, things are a bit…lighter than those uniforms of war. Modern-day bomber jackets retain the distinguishing features of their military service — the slightly shortened torso and ribbed collar, cuffs and hem, a pocket on the arm, plus the occasional collar — yet use lighter-weight fabrics for increased versatility. The bomber jackets below are optimal brisk-weather attire, capable of being layered under an overcoat, on top of a simple T-shirt, or paired with a hoodie.