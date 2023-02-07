Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Bomber Jackets for Taking Your Style to New Heights
Designed first for military pilots, the style's far more pedestrian now.
The bomber jacket has long transcended its utilitarian roots. The jacket’s silhouette looks good on a range of body types, and it’s a versatile garment that can be dressed up or down. They’re warmer, softer and loaded with nuanced details, an all-around improvement over the options pilots were given during WWI.
-
Best Overall Bomber JacketAlpha Industries Heritage MA-1 Bomber Jacket Read More
-
Best Upgrade Bomber JacketBuck Mason Storm Stopper Bomber Jacket Read More
-
Best Affordable Bomber JacketUniqlo MA-1 Blouson Read More
-
Best Lightweight Bomber JacketEverlane Bomber Jacket Read More
-
Best Leather Bomber JacketBuck Mason Leather Bruiser Bomber Read More
Bomber Jacket History
Back in the day, the bomber jacket was standard issue for the bold and the cold. Designed to make pilots as comfortable as possible while airborne in non-insulated airplanes, the jackets were available in only two sturdy materials, leather or nylon. But most early bomber jackets — then called flight jackets, even though they're now two slightly different styles — had high collars, which kept heat from escaping from around your neck.
The high, cinched waist and knit cuffs do similar jobs. Sure, they help define your silhouette, but they also helped pilots sit comfortably, with the bottom of the jacket hitting above their groin and rising above their rear. The knit cuffs let them control the plane without interference, whether they had gloves on or not.
Varsity vs. Bomber Jacket
It's fair to wonder how varsity jackets, which were first popular with athletes but have since expanded into the streetwear market, are different from bomber jackets, which have roots in the military. Frankly, they aren't all that unalike. Varsity jackets often come with insignia from the school or your chosen sport, and come in bolder, school spirit-infused hues.
How to Style a Bomber Jacket
Today, things are a bit…lighter than those uniforms of war. Modern-day bomber jackets retain the distinguishing features of their military service — the slightly shortened torso and ribbed collar, cuffs and hem, a pocket on the arm, plus the occasional collar — yet use lighter-weight fabrics for increased versatility. The bomber jackets below are optimal brisk-weather attire, capable of being layered under an overcoat, on top of a simple T-shirt, or paired with a hoodie.
Explore the following guides to find more of our top jacket recommendations.