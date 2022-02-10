Today's Top Stories
Rossignol Just Revealed New Performance-Enhancing, Ultra-Customizable Ski Boots

Take advantage of the remaining months of winter with high performance and Hi-Speed.

By Hayley Helms
tech roundup
Courtesy

If you're familiar with skiing, you're familiar with Rossignol. The brand has been an institution in the ski world since 1907, and produces some of the best skis and hard goods on the market. This week, the brand announced their newest high performance ski boot: the 2022-2023 Hi-Speed boot range.

Influenced by trickle down technologies from Rossignol’s World Cup Race program, the Hi-Speed boot is the most advanced option to ever come from the brand.

Built with Rossignol’s Generative Design structure, the Hi-Speed enhances performance by strategically placing variable material thicknesses in key zones, amplifying rigidity in the lower shell and back of the cuff, while reducing weight throughout the rest of the boot. Coinciding with the Generative Design is the Dual Core Carbon tech, which utilizes injected polyurethane, reinforced with carbon fiber, to create a stiff yet precise boot, all while cutting weight.

Explaining the tech behind the new boots, Massimo Polini, Rossignol's R&D hard manager, said, “The challenge was to create the second generation Dual Core, using a composite material. Carbon proved to be the best material to maximize the boot's performance.”

Along with its practical use of materials and construction, what sets this boot apart from its competitors is the level of customization available to the consumer, without having to buy any additional accessories. Rossignol's new TrueForm thermoforming machine and pre-shaped custom five-zone Liners offer its most custom fit to date, placing a high level of thermoforming in the ankle, first and fifth metatarsal and navicular zones (a.k.a., the bone at the top of the foot) that mold perfectly to your foot, while the rest of the structure retains support.

(In other words, rather than having to buy an aftermarket liner and deal with the time and pain of breaking in your boot, Rossignol has taken care of those worries for you.)

The Hi-Speed Range piste range comes in three internal last sizes of 98, 100 and 102 mm, and is available at select retailers now.

Courtesy
Rossignol Hi-Speed Elite 130
$799.95
SHOP NOW
