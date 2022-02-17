Canyon's Newest Trail Bike is the Ultimate Quiver Killer

Are you looking to get a little rowdy? Searching for that perfect long and low trail ripper that's going to be able to keep up with whatever you throw at it? If the answer is "yes" to each of these questions, you'll want to check out Canyon's newest family of bikes, the Spectral 125.

Canyon is calling their newest trail bike a quiver killer, and rightfully so. Dubbing it the "Swiss Army bike," this slack and aggressive short-travel 29er is an update to last year's Spectral platform. It fully maximizes its 125 mm of rear travel, enhancing connection to the trail while fully leaning into challenging terrain.



So, what are the specs on the Spectral? The frame is solid yet nimble, and is balanced with a 64-degree head tube angle that optimizes confidence. Canyon took their long-travel predecessor and shortened up the travel, beefing up the playfulness and and responsiveness with more supportive suspension.

Leaning on the ever-popular addition of carbon fiber, Canyon's engineers integrated the hard-working material into the ultra-light 2,500 gram full-carbon chassis, thereby lightening the overall weight and improving strength. The 3,000 gram AL model integrates alloy, allowing it to ride similarly to the carbon model while maintaining durability, and wallet-friendliness.

As part of today's launch, Canyon is offering five different Spectral 125 models: two alloy models and three carbon versions with global component specs shared in all markets around the world. The Spectral 125 range starts out with the Spectral 5 and its capable alloy frame, Shimano Deore groupset, reliable RockShox 35 Gold fork, and tubeless-compatible tires and rims. For those of you seeking premium, the flagship Spectral 125 CF 9 comes with wireless GX AXS transmission, Fox Factory suspension, and disarmingly light (but tough) DT Swiss XMC 1501 carbon wheels. If you're looking for something in-between, the three additional models will have you covered.

The complete Spectral 125 family is now available to order at canyon.com.

Note: Canyon USA will only offer the CF 9 in the Big Bamboo colorway.

Spectral 125 AL 6 $3,499.00

Spectral 125 AL 5 $2,899.00

Spectral 125 CF 8 $5,199.00

Spectral 125 CF 9 $6,299.00

Spectral 125 CF 7 $4,199.00

