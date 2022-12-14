Rad Power Makes Some of the Best E-Bikes Around, and You Can Save Up to $300 on One Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

If there’s one downside to the burgeoning e-bike revolution, it’s the costs involved. E-bikes can be a great substitute for a motorcycle when it comes to an urban commute, as we learned through firsthand testing not too long ago. They’re also great for anyone who wants a little added pep when riding around off-road. But with price tags that can equal a solid used motorcycle, many e-bikes are (arguably) too pricey to justify as a real-life conveyance. That’s where Rad Power Bikes comes in. The Seattle-based company makes a line of e-bikes that are both affordable and incredibly practical, thanks to modular construction that can accommodate tons of accessories and fat tires to soak up bumps and blast through obstacles. Right now, the brand has launched a Final Days sale, where you can save up to $300 on the RadRover 6 Plus and up to the same amount on other models.

The RadRover 6 Plus is one of the best commuter bikes you can buy, offering 45+ miles of range per charge and equipped with a powerful 750w direct-drive motor. The electric power also allows for integrated bike lights, which are great for safety and visibility when tooling around town — and you never have to worry about replacing the batteries. Whichever bike(s) you choose, whether for commuting or leisure, these are some of the best e-bikes around. Just make sure you shop before January 3, as that's when prices go up for 2023.



