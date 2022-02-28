Today's Top Stories
The James Brand Just Re-Released the Ellis Knife

Pick up this popular EDC option before it sells out...again.

By Hayley Helms
tech roundup
Courtesy

It's sleek, it's simple and it's reimagined. The James Brand has re-released The Ellis, a mainstay multi-tool in the world of EDC, with a ground-up redesign. The brand took consumer feedback into account, and gave the Ellis new life, including major updates like scissors, as well as more minor updates including three colorways.

As noted above, the most obvious update to the Ellis is the addition of The James Brand's very first pair of scissors, which ups the ante in terms of the Ellis' versatility. The James Brand also switched the Ellis over to a slip-joint design, which in simple terms, uses a metal bar spring that holds the knife open and closed, making it easier to use.

Continuing the progression of functionality, there's also a new deep-carry wire clip, as well as a flat head screwdriver, pry tool and The James Brand's All Things scraper. The partially-serrated Sandvik 12C27 blade allows for sawing and slicing, maintaining the commitment to a multi-use mentality.

At less than 3.0 ounces, the new-and-improved Ellis multi-tool is ideal for weekend camping trips, quick jobs around the house — and of course, every day carry. We recommend picking one up now, before they're gone again.

Courtesy
The James Brand The Ellis
thejamesbrand.com
$119.00
SHOP NOW
