After much anticipation, Hoka has released the Speedgoat 5 — a speedier and grippier update to the brand's popular trail running shoe. For the uninitiated, the Speedgoat has what amounts to a cult following in trail running circles. It's one of the most popular shoes in the category, as well as among Hoka's own lineup. It's known for being capable, tough, cushy and secure.

And, for 2022, the Hoka Speedgoat 5 has received some major upgrades.

The Speedgoat 5 was built to cut weight and heighten performance. Hayley Helms

What's changed for the Speedgoat 5?

The major themes of this update are cutting weight and increasing speed, thanks to a few key updates. Hoka reworked the outsole of the newest Speedgoat, adding Vibram Megagrip with Traction Lug to provide more surface contact and traction; the result is a grippy sole that manages to make easy work of loose dirt and rocks.

The shoe maintains responsiveness thanks to a lighter midsole compound and more room for your feet to move on trails, courtesy of the new supportive upper made partially from recycled polyester and double jacquard recycled content. These work in concert to provide the same cushiony feel that Hoka enthusiasts are used to, at less weight. The shoe is half an ounce lighter than its predecessor, while maintaining the same stack height and rocker profile of the beloved Speedgoat 4.

More traction, less weight. Hayley Helms

How does it feel to take the Speedgoat 5 out for a spin?

As is the case with every Hoka silhouette that I've worn, the Speedgoat 5 required no break-in; straight out of the box; I was tearing up trails like I had known the shoe for months. I took them out to a local hiking spot — a series of trails near the the last free-flowing rivers in Southern California.

The Speedgoat 5 Vibram Megagrip with traction lug provides enhanced grip, no matter the surface. Worn Here: Arvin Hemp Biofiber Crew Sock. Scott Seiver The yet-to-be-released Tecton X. Scott Seiver

The Speedgoat 5 shines on variable terrain, and I noticed the upgraded outsole most while descending hills, where it allowed me to dig in without getting bogged down. The meta rocker kept my power explosive when I needed it, while maintaining balance through trickier parts of the trail. Compared to the hyped Tecton X I also tested (which releases May 1, 2022), the the Speedgoat 5 felt more energetic, with softer support.

The difference between the two shoes is in the midsole: the Speedgoat is made with a single-density foam with the focus of soft impacts and high power, while the more technical Tecton X is comprised of a dual-density Profly X midsole design, featuring one soft layer, one more responsive layer, and a carbon fiber plate designed to prioritize efficiency through each stride.

All in all, the Speedgoat 5 is the same impressive shoe it's been for generations, with a few key updates that take its performance on the trail to the next level. For anyone training for a race or just dipping their toe into the sport, this is a great choice for a daily runner.

