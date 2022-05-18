Specialized and Fjällräven's Newest Bikepacking Drop Has Landed

In March of 2022, Specialized and Fjällräven announced their first-ever collaboration: a line of hiking and biking gear meant to explore The Great Nearby. The collection featured a line of style-forward, performance-driven gear that includes camp-influenced bags and bike gear, and technical apparel with just the right amount of whimsy.

Today, the two outdoor powerhouses released their second drop of collaborative gear. Drop Two features durable off-road bike bags and high-performance clothing designed for adventures near and far. With functional storage space and lightweight, durable materials, these are perfect essentials for bikepacking missions.

The new drop includes apparel as well as backpacks and bikepacking gear — on the apparel side, there are two new anoraks, t-shirts, caps and a selection of accessories. The new bags include the S/F Cave Lid Pack, S/F Cave Pack, S/F Cave Tote and the S/F Cool Cave, a 20-liter side carrier made from rigid plastic, perfect for both everyday commutes and bikepacking trips.

With this new drop, Specialized and Fjällräven are addressing the needs of both the casual and avid bikepacker and outdoorsperson: someone who cares about aesthetics, but demands performance. With this new collection, the brands prove you can have both.

S/F Räven Anorak M fjallraven.com $300.00 SHOP NOW

S/F Cave Lid Pack Biking fjallraven.com $70.00 SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io