Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
Water-Ready Sandals Meant for Beach Fanatics
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Your Balls Deserve Better: Clean Up with MANSCAPED

Specialized and Fjällräven's Newest Bikepacking Drop Has Landed

Go further and look better with this new collection of bikepacking essentials.

By Hayley Helms
specialized x fjallraven
Will Saunders

In March of 2022, Specialized and Fjällräven announced their first-ever collaboration: a line of hiking and biking gear meant to explore The Great Nearby. The collection featured a line of style-forward, performance-driven gear that includes camp-influenced bags and bike gear, and technical apparel with just the right amount of whimsy.

Related Stories
With Its New Releases, Specialized Is On a Roll
Is Specialized's New Saddle Worth the Price?

Today, the two outdoor powerhouses released their second drop of collaborative gear. Drop Two features durable off-road bike bags and high-performance clothing designed for adventures near and far. With functional storage space and lightweight, durable materials, these are perfect essentials for bikepacking missions.

The new drop includes apparel as well as backpacks and bikepacking gear — on the apparel side, there are two new anoraks, t-shirts, caps and a selection of accessories. The new bags include the S/F Cave Lid Pack, S/F Cave Pack, S/F Cave Tote and the S/F Cool Cave, a 20-liter side carrier made from rigid plastic, perfect for both everyday commutes and bikepacking trips.

With this new drop, Specialized and Fjällräven are addressing the needs of both the casual and avid bikepacker and outdoorsperson: someone who cares about aesthetics, but demands performance. With this new collection, the brands prove you can have both.

S/F Räven Anorak M
fjallraven.com
$300.00
SHOP NOW
S/F Wool T-shirt M
fjallraven.com
$80.00
SHOP NOW
S/F Hat
fjallraven.com
$50.00
SHOP NOW
S/F Cave Lid Pack
Biking fjallraven.com
$70.00
SHOP NOW
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
The Electric G-Wagen Will Get Game-Changing Tech
Sony's Affordable Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Waiter, There's Plastic in My Luxury Dive Watch!
Ford Leak May Have Revealed the Raptor R's Engine
This Brand Taps Into Our Love for Old Businesses
Save $200 on These Easy Innovative Charcoal Grills
This Lux Camping Trailer Is EZ to Tow With an EV
This Collapsable Bag Is the Ideal Summer Accessory
Rhone's Commuter and Workout Gear Is on Sale
Don't Miss Everlane’s Deep Discounts